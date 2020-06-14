openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-recaptcha-v3

by codeep
2.0.1 (see all)

This library helps to integrate google recaptcha into your react project easily.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.1K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-recaptcha-v3

This component is created in order to make the experience of integrating Google ReCaptcha into React apps easier and smoother.

Currently, we are using ReCaptcha V3, which is still in beta version; so, we will update our component when they release the stable version.

P.S. It will open the ReCaptcha window only when there are some doubts by Google; otherwise, it will automatically generate the recaptcha token.

Google ReCaptcha V3

Installation

npm install react-recaptcha-v3 --save

Usage

First of all, get your site key for ReCaptcha V3 here

There are two steps that you need to implement.

1. Use loadReCaptcha() to initialize the ReCaptcha

This function should be imported and called in the main (parent) component of your app. We recommend calling it in componentDidMount() of App.js.

import { loadReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-v3'

...

componentDidMount() {
  loadReCaptcha(your_site_key, callback);
}

loadRecaptcha API

ParametersTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
your_site_keystringundefinedtrueCorresponds to the site key you get from here
callbackfunc() => {}falseFunction called when grepcaptcha is correctly loaded

2. Use ReCaptcha to integrate ReCaptcha in a particular component

invisible Recaptcha

Create a new component with the following code and give it a try!

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { ReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-v3'

class ExampleComponent extends Component {

  verifyCallback = (recaptchaToken) => {
    // Here you will get the final recaptchaToken!!!  
    console.log(recaptchaToken, "<= your recaptcha token")
  }

  updateToken = () => {
    // you will get a new token in verifyCallback
    this.recaptcha.execute();
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div>

        <ReCaptcha
            ref={ref => this.recaptcha = ref}
            sitekey="your_site_key"
            action='action_name'
            verifyCallback={this.verifyCallback}
        />

        <h2>Google ReCaptcha with React </h2>

        <code>
          1. Add <strong>your site key</strong> in the ReCaptcha component. <br/>
          2. Check <strong>console</strong> to see the token.
        </code>
      </div>
    );
  };
};

export default ExampleComponent;

ReCaptcha props

ParametersTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
sitekeystringundefinedtrueCorresponds to the site key you get from here
actionstringundefinedtrueName of the action performed by the reCaptcha, more on that here
verifyCallbackfuncundefinedfalseThis function will be called when reCaptcha is ready, and receives the recaptchaToken as the first and unique parameter

Actions

The ReCaptcha block can be triggered without a callback in order to trigger an action.

See https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/v3#Actions for more Information.

<ReCaptcha
    sitekey="your_site_key"
    action='action_name'
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial