This component is created in order to make the experience of integrating Google ReCaptcha into React apps easier and smoother.

Currently, we are using ReCaptcha V3, which is still in beta version; so, we will update our component when they release the stable version.

P.S. It will open the ReCaptcha window only when there are some doubts by Google; otherwise, it will automatically generate the recaptcha token.

Google ReCaptcha V3

Installation

npm install react-recaptcha-v3 --save

Usage

First of all, get your site key for ReCaptcha V3 here

There are two steps that you need to implement.

1. Use loadReCaptcha() to initialize the ReCaptcha

This function should be imported and called in the main (parent) component of your app. We recommend calling it in componentDidMount() of App.js .

import { loadReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-v3' ... componentDidMount() { loadReCaptcha(your_site_key, callback); }

loadRecaptcha API

Parameters Type Default Required Description your_site_key string undefined true Corresponds to the site key you get from here callback func () => {} false Function called when grepcaptcha is correctly loaded

2. Use ReCaptcha to integrate ReCaptcha in a particular component

invisible Recaptcha

Create a new component with the following code and give it a try!

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { ReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-v3' class ExampleComponent extends Component { verifyCallback = ( recaptchaToken ) => { console .log(recaptchaToken, "<= your recaptcha token" ) } updateToken = () => { this .recaptcha.execute(); } render() { return ( < div > < ReCaptcha ref = {ref => this.recaptcha = ref} sitekey="your_site_key" action='action_name' verifyCallback={this.verifyCallback} /> < h2 > Google ReCaptcha with React </ h2 > < code > 1. Add < strong > your site key </ strong > in the ReCaptcha component. < br /> 2. Check < strong > console </ strong > to see the token. </ code > </ div > ); }; }; export default ExampleComponent;

ReCaptcha props

Parameters Type Default Required Description sitekey string undefined true Corresponds to the site key you get from here action string undefined true Name of the action performed by the reCaptcha, more on that here verifyCallback func undefined false This function will be called when reCaptcha is ready, and receives the recaptchaToken as the first and unique parameter

Actions

The ReCaptcha block can be triggered without a callback in order to trigger an action.

See https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/v3#Actions for more Information.