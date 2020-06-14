This component is created in order to make the experience of integrating Google ReCaptcha into React apps easier and smoother.
Currently, we are using ReCaptcha V3, which is still in beta version; so, we will update our component when they release the stable version.
P.S. It will open the ReCaptcha window only when there are some doubts by Google; otherwise, it will automatically generate the recaptcha token.
npm install react-recaptcha-v3 --save
First of all, get your site key for ReCaptcha V3 here
There are two steps that you need to implement.
loadReCaptcha() to initialize the ReCaptcha
This function should be imported and called in the main (parent) component of your app. We recommend calling it in
componentDidMount() of
App.js.
import { loadReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-v3'
...
componentDidMount() {
loadReCaptcha(your_site_key, callback);
}
|Parameters
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|your_site_key
|string
|undefined
|true
|Corresponds to the site key you get from here
|callback
|func
|() => {}
|false
|Function called when grepcaptcha is correctly loaded
ReCaptcha to integrate ReCaptcha in a particular component
Create a new component with the following code and give it a try!
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { ReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-v3'
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
verifyCallback = (recaptchaToken) => {
// Here you will get the final recaptchaToken!!!
console.log(recaptchaToken, "<= your recaptcha token")
}
updateToken = () => {
// you will get a new token in verifyCallback
this.recaptcha.execute();
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReCaptcha
ref={ref => this.recaptcha = ref}
sitekey="your_site_key"
action='action_name'
verifyCallback={this.verifyCallback}
/>
<h2>Google ReCaptcha with React </h2>
<code>
1. Add <strong>your site key</strong> in the ReCaptcha component. <br/>
2. Check <strong>console</strong> to see the token.
</code>
</div>
);
};
};
export default ExampleComponent;
|Parameters
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|sitekey
|string
|undefined
|true
|Corresponds to the site key you get from here
|action
|string
|undefined
|true
|Name of the action performed by the reCaptcha, more on that here
|verifyCallback
|func
|undefined
|false
|This function will be called when reCaptcha is ready, and receives the recaptchaToken as the first and unique parameter
The ReCaptcha block can be triggered without a callback in order to trigger an action.
See https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/v3#Actions for more Information.
<ReCaptcha
sitekey="your_site_key"
action='action_name'
/>