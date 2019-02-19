This component is created in order to make the experience of integrating Google ReCaptcha into React apps easier and smoother.

Currently, we are using ReCaptcha V2 here. ReCaptcha V3 is still in beta version; so, we will update our component when they release the stable version.

P.S. It will open the ReCaptcha window only when there are some doubts by Google; otherwise, it will automatically generate the recaptcha token.

Installation

npm install react-recaptcha-google --save

Usage

There are two components that you need to use.

1. Use loadReCaptcha() to initialize the ReCaptcha

This function should be imported and called in the main (parent) component of your app. We recommend calling it in componentDidMount() of App.js .

import { loadReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-google' ... componentDidMount() { loadReCaptcha(); }

2. Use ReCaptcha to integrate ReCaptcha in a particular component

invisible Recaptcha

Create a new component with the following code and give it a try!

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { ReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-google' class ExampleComponent extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); this .onLoadRecaptcha = this .onLoadRecaptcha.bind( this ); this .verifyCallback = this .verifyCallback.bind( this ); } componentDidMount() { if ( this .captchaDemo) { console .log( "started, just a second..." ) this .captchaDemo.reset(); this .captchaDemo.execute(); } } onLoadRecaptcha() { if ( this .captchaDemo) { this .captchaDemo.reset(); this .captchaDemo.execute(); } } verifyCallback(recaptchaToken) { console .log(recaptchaToken, "<= your recaptcha token" ) } render() { return ( < div > {/* You can replace captchaDemo ref with whatever works for your component */} < ReCaptcha ref = {(el) => {this.captchaDemo = el;}} size="invisible" render="explicit" sitekey="your_site_key" onloadCallback={this.onLoadRecaptcha} verifyCallback={this.verifyCallback} /> < code > 1. Add < strong > your site key </ strong > in the ReCaptcha component. < br /> 2. Check < strong > console </ strong > to see the token. </ code > </ div > ); }; }; export default ExampleComponent;

Visible / Normal Recaptcha

For having a visible ReCaptcha, you should make two minor changes on the above-mentioned code.

Replace the size prop value invisible (see the imported ReCaptcha component) with either normal or compact . Those will add a checkbox with 'I am not a robot' label. Remove this.[captchaRef].execute() lines from your code.

Optional props

data-theme - you can add theme prop with a value of either "dark" or "light" (default) to control the background theme of the visible ReCaptcha (when size is normal or compact )

- you can add prop with a value of either or (default) to control the background theme of the visible ReCaptcha (when size is or ) data-badge - you can send badge prop with one of the following values: bottomright (default), bottomleft, inline. This will allowyou to reposition the ReCaptcha badge.

3. Save Google response into state or inside a hidden field

verifyCallback(recaptchaToken) { const { change } = this .props; change( 'recaptchaResponse' , recaptchaToken); this .setState( 'recaptchaResponse' , recaptchaToken) } render() { ... return { <Field component={TextField} name= "recaptchaResponse" type = "hidden" disabled/> ... }