This component is created in order to make the experience of integrating Google ReCaptcha into React apps easier and smoother.
Currently, we are using ReCaptcha V2 here. ReCaptcha V3 is still in beta version; so, we will update our component when they release the stable version.
P.S. It will open the ReCaptcha window only when there are some doubts by Google; otherwise, it will automatically generate the recaptcha token.
npm install react-recaptcha-google --save
There are two components that you need to use.
loadReCaptcha() to initialize the ReCaptcha
This function should be imported and called in the main (parent) component of your app. We recommend calling it in
componentDidMount() of
App.js.
import { loadReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-google'
...
componentDidMount() {
loadReCaptcha();
}
ReCaptcha to integrate ReCaptcha in a particular component
Create a new component with the following code and give it a try!
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { ReCaptcha } from 'react-recaptcha-google'
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.onLoadRecaptcha = this.onLoadRecaptcha.bind(this);
this.verifyCallback = this.verifyCallback.bind(this);
}
componentDidMount() {
if (this.captchaDemo) {
console.log("started, just a second...")
this.captchaDemo.reset();
this.captchaDemo.execute();
}
}
onLoadRecaptcha() {
if (this.captchaDemo) {
this.captchaDemo.reset();
this.captchaDemo.execute();
}
}
verifyCallback(recaptchaToken) {
// Here you will get the final recaptchaToken!!!
console.log(recaptchaToken, "<= your recaptcha token")
}
render() {
return (
<div>
{/* You can replace captchaDemo ref with whatever works for your component */}
<ReCaptcha
ref={(el) => {this.captchaDemo = el;}}
size="invisible"
render="explicit"
sitekey="your_site_key"
onloadCallback={this.onLoadRecaptcha}
verifyCallback={this.verifyCallback}
/>
<code>
1. Add <strong>your site key</strong> in the ReCaptcha component. <br/>
2. Check <strong>console</strong> to see the token.
</code>
</div>
);
};
};
export default ExampleComponent;
For having a visible ReCaptcha, you should make two minor changes on the above-mentioned code.
invisible (see the imported ReCaptcha component) with either
normal or
compact. Those will add a checkbox with 'I am not a robot' label.
this.[captchaRef].execute() lines from your code.
data-theme - you can add
theme prop with a value of either
"dark" or
"light"(default) to control the background theme of the visible ReCaptcha (when size is
normal or
compact)
data-badge - you can send
badge prop with one of the following values: bottomright (default), bottomleft, inline. This will allowyou to reposition the ReCaptcha badge.
verifyCallback(recaptchaToken) {
const {
change
} = this.props;
// inside hidden field
change('recaptchaResponse', recaptchaToken);
// or state
this.setState('recaptchaResponse', recaptchaToken)
}
render() {
...
return {
<Field
component={TextField}
name="recaptchaResponse"
type="hidden"
disabled/>
...
}
import * as request from 'request'; // from "web-request": "^1.0.7",
async check(recaptchaResponse: string, remoteAddress: string): Promise<boolean> {
const secretKey = "";
return new Promise<boolean>((resolve, reject) => {
const verificationUrl = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=' + secretKey + '&response=' + recaptchaResponse + '&remoteip=' + remoteAddress;
request(verificationUrl
, function(error, response, body) {
if (error) {
return reject(false);
}
if (response.statusCode !== 200) {
return reject(false);
}
body = JSON.parse(body);
const passCaptcha = !(body.success !== undefined && !body.success);
resolve(passCaptcha);
});
});
}