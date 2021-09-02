A react.js reCAPTCHA V2 for Google. The FREE anti-abuse service. Easy to add, advanced security, accessible to wide range of users and platforms.

What is reCAPTCHA?

reCAPTCHA is a free service that protects your site from spam and abuse. It uses advanced risk analysis engine to tell humans and bots apart. With the new API, a significant number of your valid human users will pass the reCAPTCHA challenge without having to solve a CAPTCHA (See blog for more details). reCAPTCHA comes in the form of a widget that you can easily add to your blog, forum, registration form, etc.

Sign up for an API key pair

To use reCAPTCHA, you need to sign up for an API key pair for your site. The key pair consists of a site key and secret. The site key is used to display the widget on your site. The secret authorizes communication between your application backend and the reCAPTCHA server to verify the user's response. The secret needs to be kept safe for security purposes.

Installation

Install package via node.js

$ npm install --save react-recaptcha

Usage

You can see the full example by following steps.

npm install npm start

open the http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

Node support

Node >= v6 is required for this package. Run node -v in your command prompt if you're unsure which Node version you have installed.

Automatically render the reCAPTCHA widget

Html example code:

< html > < head > < title > reCAPTCHA demo: Simple page </ title > < script src = "build/react.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js" async defer > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "example" > </ div > < script src = "build/index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Jsx example code: build/index.js

var Recaptcha = require ( 'react-recaptcha' ); ReactDOM.render( < Recaptcha sitekey = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" /> , document.getElementById('example') );

Explicitly render the reCAPTCHA widget

Deferring the render can be achieved by specifying your onload callback function and adding parameters to the JavaScript resource.

< html > < head > < title > reCAPTCHA demo: Simple page </ title > < script src = "build/react.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=onloadCallback&render=explicit" async defer > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "example" > </ div > < script src = "build/index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Jsx example code: build/index.js

var Recaptcha = require ( 'react-recaptcha' ); var callback = function ( ) { console .log( 'Done!!!!' ); }; ReactDOM.render( < Recaptcha sitekey = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" render = "explicit" onloadCallback = {callback} /> , document.getElementById('example') );

Define verify Callback function

var Recaptcha = require ( 'react-recaptcha' ); var callback = function ( ) { console .log( 'Done!!!!' ); }; var verifyCallback = function ( response ) { console .log(response); }; ReactDOM.render( < Recaptcha sitekey = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" render = "explicit" verifyCallback = {verifyCallback} onloadCallback = {callback} /> , document.getElementById('example') );

Change the color theme of the widget. Place theme property light|dark . Default value is light .

ReactDOM.render( < Recaptcha sitekey = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" theme = "dark" /> , document.getElementById('example') );

Change the type of CAPTCHA to serve. Please type property audio|image . Default value is image .

ReactDOM.render( < Recaptcha sitekey = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" type = "audio" /> , document.getElementById('example') );

Explicitly reset the reCAPTCHA widget

The reCAPTCHA widget can be manually reset by accessing the component instance via a callback ref and calling .reset() on the instance.

var Recaptcha = require ( 'react-recaptcha' ); let recaptchaInstance; const resetRecaptcha = () => { recaptchaInstance.reset(); }; ReactDOM.render( < div > < Recaptcha ref = {e => recaptchaInstance = e} sitekey="xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" /> < button onClick = {resetRecaptcha} > Reset </ button > </ div > , document.getElementById('example') );

Component props

Available props

The following props can be passed into the React reCAPTCHA component. These can also be viewed in the source code

className : the class for the reCAPTCHA div.

: the class for the reCAPTCHA div. onloadCallbackName : the name of your onloadCallback function (see onloadCallback below).

: the name of your onloadCallback function (see below). elementID : the #id for the reCAPTCHA div.

: the #id for the reCAPTCHA div. onloadCallback : the callback to pass into the reCAPTCHA API if rendering the reCAPTCHA explicitly.

: the callback to pass into the reCAPTCHA API if rendering the reCAPTCHA explicitly. verifyCallback : the callback that fires after reCAPTCHA has verified a user.

: the callback that fires after reCAPTCHA has verified a user. expiredCallback : optional. A callback to pass into the reCAPTCHA if the reCAPTCHA response has expired.

: optional. A callback to pass into the reCAPTCHA if the reCAPTCHA response has expired. render : specifies the render type for the component (e.g. explicit), see onloadCallback and explicit rendering.

: specifies the render type for the component (e.g. explicit), see and explicit rendering. sitekey : the sitekey for the reCAPTCHA widget, obtained after signing up for an API key.

: the sitekey for the reCAPTCHA widget, obtained after signing up for an API key. theme : the color theme for the widget, either light or dark.

: the color theme for the widget, either light or dark. type : the type of reCAPTCHA you'd like to render, list of reCAPTCHA types available here.

: the type of reCAPTCHA you'd like to render, list of reCAPTCHA types available here. verifyCallbackName : the name of your verifyCallback function, see verifyCallback above.

: the name of your verifyCallback function, see above. expiredCallbackName : the name of your expiredCallbackName function, see expiredCallback above.

: the name of your expiredCallbackName function, see above. size : the desired size of the reCAPTCHA widget, can be either 'compact' or 'normal'.

: the desired size of the reCAPTCHA widget, can be either 'compact' or 'normal'. tabindex : optional: The tabindex of the widget and challenge. If other elements in your page use tabindex, it should be set to make user navigation easier. More info on tabindex available here.

: optional: The tabindex of the widget and challenge. If other elements in your page use tabindex, it should be set to make user navigation easier. More info on tabindex available here. hl : optional. Forces the widget to render in a specific language. Auto-detects the user's language if unspecified. List of language codes available here.

: optional. Forces the widget to render in a specific language. Auto-detects the user's language if unspecified. List of language codes available here. badge : optional. Reposition the reCAPTCHA badge. 'inline' allows you to control the CSS.

Default props

If not specified when rendering the component, the following props will be passed into the reCAPTCHA widget:

{ elementID : 'g-recaptcha' , onloadCallback : undefined , onloadCallbackName : 'onloadCallback' , verifyCallback : undefined , verifyCallbackName : 'verifyCallback' , expiredCallback : undefined , expiredCallbackName : 'expiredCallback' , render : 'onload' , theme : 'light' , type : 'image' , size : 'normal' , tabindex : '0' , hl : 'en' , badge : 'bottomright' , };

Using invisible reCAPTCHA

Use the invisible reCAPTCHA by setting size prop to 'invisible'. Since it is invisible, the reCAPTCHA widget must be executed programatically.

var Recaptcha = require ( 'react-recaptcha' ); let recaptchaInstance; const executeCaptcha = function ( ) { recaptchaInstance.execute(); }; const verifyCallback = function ( response ) { console .log(response); document .getElementById( "someForm" ).submit(); }; ReactDOM.render( <div> <form id="someForm" action="/search" method="get"> <input type="text" name="query"> </form> <button onClick={executeCaptcha} > Submit </button> <Recaptcha ref={e => recaptchaInstance = e} sitekey="xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" size="invisible" verifyCallback={verifyCallback} /> </div>, document.getElementById('example') );

