A spring-based React animation library that animates elements directly in the DOM for maximum performance. Hooks and component-based API available. Spring physics are based on rebound.
Check out some demos here.
useAnimation hook
useAnimation takes a “ref” to the element you want to animate, and an object containing the end values for the spring animation.
import {useAnimation} from 'react-rebound';
function Example() {
const [hovered] = React.useState(false);
const ref = React.useRef();
// A little “pop” on hover
useAnimation(ref, {scaleX: hovered ? 1.1 : 1, scaleY: hovered ? 1.1 : 1});
return (
<button
ref={ref}
onMouseEnter={() => setHovered(true)}
onMouseLeave={() => setHovered(false)}>
Hover Me
</button>
);
}
Animate component
The
Animate component wraps the DOM element you want to animate. It takes the end values for the spring animation as props.
import {Animate} from 'react-rebound';
function Example() {
const [hovered] = React.useState(false);
return (
<Animate scaleX={hovered ? 1.1 : 1} scaleY={hovered ? 1.1 : 1}>
<button onMouseEnter={() => setHovered(true)} onMouseLeave={() => setHovered(false)}>
Hover Me
</button>
</Animate>
);
}
You can configure the
tension and
friction for the spring that’s driving the animation. Use props on
Animate, and a third parameter to
useAnimation.
A
delay parameter is also available. It defers the animation by the specified number of milliseconds. This is useful for cascading animations.
// Using useAnimation
useAnimation(ref, {translateX: clicked ? 200 : 0}, {tension: 200, friction: 400, delay: 100});
<button ref={ref}>Click Me</button>
// Using Animate
<Animate translateX={clicked ? 200 : 0} tension={200} friction={400} delay={100}>
<button>Click Me</button>
</Animate>
You can animate between two colors by representing colors as RGB(A) arrays. See Supported properties for the list of color properties supported.
<Animate color={hovered ? [238, 85, 34] : [0, 0, 0]}>
<a href="#">Hover Me</a>
</Animate>
animating parameter
Sometimes it’s useful to render children differently during animations. To do that, provide a function as the only child. The function takes one parameter, a boolean that tells you whether an animation is in progress.
This option is only avaliable with the
Animate component. If you’re using the
useAnimation hook, use start and end callbacks.
<Animate scaleX={expanded ? 3 : 1} scaleY={expanded ? 3 : 1}>
{animating => <img style={{zIndex: expanded || animating ? 1 : 0}} />}
</Animate>
In complex situations it might be useful to be notified when an animation starts or ends.
useCallback and
Animate provide two callbacks:
onStart and
onEnd.
// Using useAnimation
useAnimation(
ref,
{scaleX: expanded ? : 5 : 1, scaleY: expanded ? 5 : 1},
{onStart: onExpandStart, onEnd: onExpandEnd},
);
// Using Animate
<Animate
scaleX={expanded ? 5 : 1}
scaleY={expanded ? 5 : 1}
onStart={onExpandStart}
onEnd={onExpandEnd}>
<img />
</Animate>
To animate an element in on mount, first render with the initial value, then trigger an animation using
componentDidMount or
useEffect:
// Using useAnimation
const ref = React.useRef();
const [visible, setVisible] = React.useState(false);
React.useEffect(() => setVisible(true), []);
useAnimation(ref, {opacity: visible ? 1 : 0});
<button ref={ref}>Hover Me</button>;
// Using Animate
const [visible, setVisible] = React.useState(false);
React.useEffect(() => setVisible(true), []);
<Animate opacity={visible ? 1 : 0}>
<button>Hover Me</button>
</Animate>;
Spring animations should always start from their previous value: this is why with
react-rebound you only specify the end value of the animation.
In some special cases, it might be necessary to override the start value. You have two options:
setCurrentValue imperative API (see Setting current values and velocity).
animate={false}, then render again with your end value and
animate={true}.
// Using useAnimation
const [visible, setVisible] = React.useState(false);
const instantHide = React.useCallback(() => setVisible(false));
const fadeIn = React.useCallback(() => setVisible(true));
useAnimation(ref, {opacity: visible ? 1 : 0}, {animate: visible});
<button ref={ref}>Hover Me</button>;
// Using Animate
const [visible, setVisible] = React.useState(false);
const instantHide = React.useCallback(() => setVisible(false));
const fadeIn = React.useCallback(() => setVisible(true));
<Animate opacity={visible ? 1 : 0} animate={visible}>
<button>Hover Me</button>
</Animate>;
useAnimation returns an object containing all the Rebound springs, indexed by
property name. This gives you full control if you need it, including the option
of calling
setCurrentValue and
setVelocity on the springs directly. This is
useful for swipes and drags, where you want to override the spring animation
while dragging, and preserve velocity when the drag ends.
const ref = React.useRef();
const springs = useAnimation(ref, {translateX: restingPosition});
const onSwipeMove = React.useCallback(() => {
springs.translateX.setCurrentValue(currentPosition);
});
const onSwipeEnd = React.useCallback(() => {
springs.translateX.setVelocity(200);
});
<img ref={ref} />;
When using
Animate, you can override the current value and velocity of an
animation using the public methods
setCurrentValue and
setVelocity on the
component instance.
const animation = React.useRef();
const onSwipeMove = React.useCallback(() => {
animation.current.setCurrentValue('translateX', currentPosition);
});
const onSwipeEnd = React.useCallback(() => {
animation.current.setVelocity('translateX', 200);
});
<Animate ref={animation} translateX={restingPosition}>
<img />
</Animate>;
This is the full list of properties you can animate:
Warning: animating colors causes a paint on every frame. Consider animating using opacity instead.
Warning: animating text properties can create slow and jittery animations. Consider using scale and translate transforms instead.