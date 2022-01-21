An ePub-reader for react powered by EpubJS #react #epubjs #webpack #babel #standardjs
React Reader is a react-wrapper for epub.js using the v.03 branch.
epub.js is a great library and this is a wrapper for it. This wrapper makes it easy to use in a React-app.
This package publish 4 named exports:
Also note that EpubJS is a browser-based epub-reader and it works by rendering the current epub-chapter into an iframe, and then by css-columns it will display the current page. See limitations below
npm install react-reader --save
-or-
yarn add react-reader
And in your react-component...
import React, { useState } from "react"
import { ReactReader } from "react-reader"
const App = () => {
// And your own state logic to persist state
const [location, setLocation] = useState(null)
const locationChanged = (epubcifi) => {
// epubcifi is a internal string used by epubjs to point to a location in an epub. It looks like this: epubcfi(/6/6[titlepage]!/4/2/12[pgepubid00003]/3:0)
setLocation(epubcifi)
}
return (
<div style={{ height: "100vh" }}>
<ReactReader
location={location}
locationChanged={locationChanged}
url="https://gerhardsletten.github.io/react-reader/files/alice.epub"
/>
</div>
)
}
export default App
title [string] - the title of the book, displayed above the reading-canvas
showToc [bool] - whether to show the toc / toc-nav
styles [object] - override the default styles
epubViewStyles [object] - override the default styles for inner EpubView
swipeable [bool, default false] - enable swiping left/right with react-swipeable. Warning this will disable interacting with epub.js iframe content like selection
url [string, required] - url to the epub-file, if its on another domain, remember to add cors for the file. Epubjs fetch this by a http-call, so it need to be public available.
loadingView [element] - if you want to customize the loadingView
location [string, number] - set / update location of the epub
locationChanged [func] - a function that receives the current location while user is reading
tocChanged [func] - when the reader has parsed the book you will receive an array of the chapters
epubInitOptions [object] - pass custom properties to the epub init function, see epub.js
epubOptions [object] - pass custom properties to the epub rendition, see epub.js's book.renderTo function
getRendition [func] - when epubjs has rendered the epub-file you can get access to the epubjs-rendition object here
EpubView is just the iframe-view from EpubJS if you would like to build the reader yourself, see above for props
See also TypeScript definition for React Reader here (thanks to @rafaelsaback)
Can community supply an example of this
Import the published styles and extend them, or you can wrap it in a custom container where you can overwrite styles by nested css-styles
import React from "react"
import {
ReactReader,
ReactReaderStyle
} from "react-reader"
const ownStyles = {
...ReactReaderStyle,
arrow: {
...ReactReaderStyle.arrow,
color: 'red'
}
}
const App = () => {
return (
<div style={{ height: "100vh" }} className="myReader">
<ReactReader
url="https://gerhardsletten.github.io/react-reader/files/alice.epub"
styles={ownStyles}
/>
</div>
)
}
We store the epubjs rendition in a ref, and get the page numbers in the callback when location is changed. Note that in this example we also find them name of the current chapter from the toc. Also see limitation for pagination for the whole book.
import React, { useRef, useState } from "react"
import { ReactReader } from "react-reader"
const App = () => {
const [page, setPage] = useState('')
const renditionRef = useRef(null)
const tocRef = useRef(null)
const locationChanged = (epubcifi) => {
if (renditionRef.current && tocRef.current) {
const { displayed, href } = renditionRef.current.location.start
const chapter = tocRef.current.find((item) => item.href === href)
setPage(`Page ${displayed.page} of ${displayed.total} in chapter ${chapter ? chapter.label : 'n/a'}`)
}
}
return (
<>
<div style={{ height: "100vh" }}>
<ReactReader
locationChanged={locationChanged}
url="https://gerhardsletten.github.io/react-reader/files/alice.epub"
getRendition={(rendition) => renditionRef.current = rendition}
tocChanged={toc => tocRef.current = toc}
/>
</div>
<div style={{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '1rem', right: '1rem', left: '1rem', textAlign: 'center', zIndex: 1}}>
{page}
</div>
</>
)
}
Hooking into epubJS rendition object is the key for this also.
import React, { useRef, useState, useEffect } from "react"
import { ReactReader } from "react-reader"
const App = () => {
const [size, setSize] = useState(100)
const renditionRef = useRef(null)
const changeSize = (newSize) => {
setSize(newSize)
}
useEffect(() => {
if (renditionRef.current) {
renditionRef.current.themes.fontSize(`${size}%`)
}
}, [size])
return (
<>
<div style={{ height: "100vh" }}>
<ReactReader
url="https://gerhardsletten.github.io/react-reader/files/alice.epub"
getRendition={(rendition) => {
renditionRef.current = rendition
renditionRef.current.themes.fontSize(`${size}%`)
}}
/>
</div>
<div style={{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '1rem', right: '1rem', left: '1rem', textAlign: 'center', zIndex: 1}}>
<button onClick={() => changeSize(Math.max(80, size - 10))}>-</button>
<span>Current size: {size}%</span>
<button onClick={() => changeSize(Math.min(130, size + 10))}>+</button>
</div>
</>
)
}
EpubJS render the epub-file inside a iframe so you will need to create a custom theme and apply it:
import React from "react"
import { ReactReader } from "react-reader"
const App = () => {
return (
<div style={{ height: "100vh" }}>
<ReactReader
url="https://gerhardsletten.github.io/react-reader/files/alice.epub"
getRendition={(rendition) => {
rendition.themes.register('custom', {
img: {
border: '1px solid red'
},
p: {
border: '1px solid green'
}
})
rendition.themes.select('custom')
}}
/>
</div>
)
}
This shows how to hook into epubJS annotations object and let the user highlight selection and store this in a list where user can go to a selection or delete it.
import React, { useRef, useState, useEffect } from "react"
import { ReactReader } from "react-reader"
const App = () => {
const [selections, setSelections] = useState([])
const renditionRef = useRef(null)
useEffect(() => {
if (renditionRef.current) {
function setRenderSelection(cfiRange, contents) {
setSelections(selections.concat({
text: renditionRef.current.getRange(cfiRange).toString(),
cfiRange
}))
renditionRef.current.annotations.add("highlight", cfiRange, {}, null , "hl", {"fill": "red", "fill-opacity": "0.5", "mix-blend-mode": "multiply"})
contents.window.getSelection().removeAllRanges()
}
renditionRef.current.on("selected", setRenderSelection)
return () => {
renditionRef.current.off("selected", setRenderSelection)
}
}
}, [setSelections, selections])
return (
<>
<div style={{ height: "100vh" }}>
<ReactReader
url="https://gerhardsletten.github.io/react-reader/files/alice.epub"
getRendition={(rendition) => {
renditionRef.current = rendition
renditionRef.current.themes.default({
'::selection': {
'background': 'orange'
}
})
setSelections([])
}}
/>
</div>
<div style={{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '1rem', right: '1rem', zIndex: 1, backgroundColor: 'white'}}>
Selection:
<ul>
{selections.map(({text, cfiRange}, i) => (
<li key={i}>
{text} <button onClick={() => {
renditionRef.current.display(cfiRange)
}}>Show</button>
<button onClick={() => {
renditionRef.current.annotations.remove(cfiRange, 'highlight')
setSelections(selections.filter((item, j) => j !== i))
}}>x</button>
</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
</>
)
}
EpubJS will try to parse the epub-file you pass to it, but if the server send wrong mine-types or the file does not contain
.epub you can use the epubInitOptions prop to force reading it right.
import React from "react"
import { ReactReader } from "react-reader"
const App = () => {
return (
<div style={{ height: "100vh" }}>
<ReactReader
url="/my-epub-service"
epubInitOptions={{
openAs: 'epub'
}}
/>
</div>
)
}
Pass options for this into epubJS in the prop
epubOptions
import React from "react"
import { ReactReader } from "react-reader"
const App = () => {
return (
<div style={{ height: "100vh" }}>
<ReactReader
url="https://gerhardsletten.github.io/react-reader/files/alice.epub"
epubOptions={{
flow: "scrolled",
manager: "continuous"
}}
/>
</div>
)
}
EpubJS is a browser-based epub-reader and it works by rendering the current epub-chapter into an iframe, and then by css-columns it will display the current page.
epub 2 standard, but most
epub 3 features should work since its based on regular html-tags, but there can be more issues with those See Epub on Wikipedia
Also be aware that the epub-standard is basically a zip of html-files, and there is a range in quality. Most publishers create pretty ok epubs, but in some older books there could be errors that will make rendering fails.
A tip if you have problems with not valid epub-files is to override the build in DOMParser and modify the markup-string passed to its parseFromString function. This example fixes a not valid
<title/> tag in an old epub, which would render as a blank page if not fixed:
const DOMParser = window.DOMParser
class OwnParser {
parseFromString(markup, mime) {
if (markup.indexOf('<title/>') !== -1) {
markup = markup.replace('<title/>', '');
}
return new DOMParser().parseFromString(markup, mime)
}
}
window.DOMParser = OwnParser