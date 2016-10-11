4 Different Selectors - Slack, Facebook, Pokemon and Github

- Slack, Facebook, Pokemon and Github 4 Different Counters - Github, Youtube, Facebook and Slack

Install via npm:

npm install react-reactions --save

Selectors

Slack

import React from 'react' ; import { SlackSelector } from 'react-reactions' ; const Component = () => { return ( < SlackSelector /> ) }

Props:

active : String of active tab. Defaults to mine

scrollHeight : String pixel height of scroll container. Defaults to 270px

removeEmojis : Array of emojis to remove from emoji list

frequent : Array of emojis to set Frequently Used. Defaults to ['👍', '🐉', '🙌', '🗿', '😊', '🐬', '😹', '👻', '🚀', '🚁', '🏇', '🇨🇦']

onSelect : Function callback when emoji is selected

Github

import React from 'react' ; import { GithubSelector } from 'react-reactions' ; const Component = () => { return ( < GithubSelector /> ) }

Props:

reactions : Array of emoji to dispay. Defaults to ['👍', '👎', '😄', '🎉', '😕', '❤️']

onSelect : Function callback when emoji is selected

Facebook

import React from 'react' ; import { FacebookSelector } from 'react-reactions' ; const Component = () => { return ( < FacebookSelector /> ) }

Props:

reactions : Array of strings for reactions to display. Defaults to ['like', 'love', 'haha', 'wow', 'sad', 'angry']

iconSize : String icon pixel size. Defaults to 38px

onSelect : Function callback when emoji is selected

Pokemon

import React from 'react' ; import { PokemonSelector } from 'react-reactions' ; const Component = () => { return ( < PokemonSelector /> ) }

Props:

reactions : Array of strings for reactions to display. Defaults to ['like', 'love', 'haha', 'wow', 'sad', 'angry']

iconSize : String icon pixel size. Defaults to 38px

onSelect : Function callback when emoji is selected

Counters

Github

import React from 'react' ; import { GithubCounter } from 'react-reactions' ; const Component = () => { return ( < GithubCounter /> ) }

Props:

counters : Array of counter objects structured such that:

{ emoji : '👍' , // String emoji reaction by: 'case' , // String of persons name }

user : String name of user so that user displays as You

onSelect : Function callback when emoji is selected

onAdd : Function callback when add reaction is clicked

Youtube

import React from 'react' ; import { YoutubeCounter } from 'react-reactions' ; const Component = () => { return ( < YoutubeCounter /> ) }

Props:

like : String number of likes

dislike : String number of dislikes

onLikeClick : Function callback when like is clicked

onDislikeClick : Function callback when dislike is clicked

Facebook

import React from 'react' ; import { FacebookCounter } from 'react-reactions' ; const Component = () => { return ( < FacebookCounter /> ) }

Props:

counters : Array of counter objects structured such that:

{ emoji : 'like' , // String name of reaction by: 'Case Sandberg' , // String of persons name }

user : String name of user so that user displays as You

important : Array of strings for important users to display their name

bg : String of hex color for outline of overlapping reactions. Defaults to #fff

onClick : Function callback when clicked

Slack

import React from 'react' ; import { SlackCounter } from 'react-reactions' ; const Component = () => { return ( < SlackCounter /> ) }

Props:

counters : Array of counter objects structured such that:

{ emoji : '🗿' , // String emoji reaction by: 'case' , // String of persons name }

user : String name of user so that user displays as You

onSelect : Function callback when emoji is selected

onAdd : Function callback when add reaction is clicked

100% inline styles via ReactCSS