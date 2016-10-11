Install via npm:
npm install react-reactions --save
import React from 'react';
import { SlackSelector } from 'react-reactions';
const Component = () => {
return (
<SlackSelector />
)
}
Props:
active: String of active tab. Defaults to
mine
scrollHeight: String pixel height of scroll container. Defaults to
270px
removeEmojis: Array of emojis to remove from emoji list
frequent: Array of emojis to set Frequently Used. Defaults to
['👍', '🐉', '🙌', '🗿', '😊', '🐬', '😹', '👻', '🚀', '🚁', '🏇', '🇨🇦']
onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected
import React from 'react';
import { GithubSelector } from 'react-reactions';
const Component = () => {
return (
<GithubSelector />
)
}
Props:
reactions: Array of emoji to dispay. Defaults to
['👍', '👎', '😄', '🎉', '😕', '❤️']
onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected
import React from 'react';
import { FacebookSelector } from 'react-reactions';
const Component = () => {
return (
<FacebookSelector />
)
}
Props:
reactions: Array of strings for reactions to display. Defaults to
['like', 'love', 'haha', 'wow', 'sad', 'angry']
iconSize: String icon pixel size. Defaults to
38px
onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected
import React from 'react';
import { PokemonSelector } from 'react-reactions';
const Component = () => {
return (
<PokemonSelector />
)
}
Props:
reactions: Array of strings for reactions to display. Defaults to
['like', 'love', 'haha', 'wow', 'sad', 'angry']
iconSize: String icon pixel size. Defaults to
38px
onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected
import React from 'react';
import { GithubCounter } from 'react-reactions';
const Component = () => {
return (
<GithubCounter />
)
}
Props:
counters: Array of counter objects structured such that:
{
emoji: '👍', // String emoji reaction
by: 'case', // String of persons name
}
user: String name of user so that user displays as
You
onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected
onAdd: Function callback when add reaction is clicked
import React from 'react';
import { YoutubeCounter } from 'react-reactions';
const Component = () => {
return (
<YoutubeCounter />
)
}
Props:
like: String number of likes
dislike: String number of dislikes
onLikeClick: Function callback when like is clicked
onDislikeClick: Function callback when dislike is clicked
import React from 'react';
import { FacebookCounter } from 'react-reactions';
const Component = () => {
return (
<FacebookCounter />
)
}
Props:
counters: Array of counter objects structured such that:
{
emoji: 'like', // String name of reaction
by: 'Case Sandberg', // String of persons name
}
user: String name of user so that user displays as
You
important: Array of strings for important users to display their name
bg: String of hex color for outline of overlapping reactions. Defaults to
#fff
onClick: Function callback when clicked
import React from 'react';
import { SlackCounter } from 'react-reactions';
const Component = () => {
return (
<SlackCounter />
)
}
Props:
counters: Array of counter objects structured such that:
{
emoji: '🗿', // String emoji reaction
by: 'case', // String of persons name
}
user: String name of user so that user displays as
You
onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected
onAdd: Function callback when add reaction is clicked
100% inline styles via ReactCSS
Pokemon Illustrations by Chris Owens