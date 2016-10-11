openbase logo
react-reactions

by case
0.1.3

🙌 Use Reactions from Slack, Facebook, Pokemon, Github and Youtube

Readme

React Reactions

  • 4 Different Selectors - Slack, Facebook, Pokemon and Github
  • 4 Different Counters - Github, Youtube, Facebook and Slack

Install via npm:

npm install react-reactions --save

Selectors

Slack

import React from 'react';
import { SlackSelector } from 'react-reactions';

const Component = () => {
  return (
    <SlackSelector />
  )
}

Props:

active: String of active tab. Defaults to mine

scrollHeight: String pixel height of scroll container. Defaults to 270px

removeEmojis: Array of emojis to remove from emoji list

frequent: Array of emojis to set Frequently Used. Defaults to ['👍', '🐉', '🙌', '🗿', '😊', '🐬', '😹', '👻', '🚀', '🚁', '🏇', '🇨🇦']

onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected

Github

import React from 'react';
import { GithubSelector } from 'react-reactions';

const Component = () => {
  return (
    <GithubSelector />
  )
}

Props:

reactions: Array of emoji to dispay. Defaults to ['👍', '👎', '😄', '🎉', '😕', '❤️']

onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected

Facebook

import React from 'react';
import { FacebookSelector } from 'react-reactions';

const Component = () => {
  return (
    <FacebookSelector />
  )
}

Props:

reactions: Array of strings for reactions to display. Defaults to ['like', 'love', 'haha', 'wow', 'sad', 'angry']

iconSize: String icon pixel size. Defaults to 38px

onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected

Pokemon

import React from 'react';
import { PokemonSelector } from 'react-reactions';

const Component = () => {
  return (
    <PokemonSelector />
  )
}

Props:

reactions: Array of strings for reactions to display. Defaults to ['like', 'love', 'haha', 'wow', 'sad', 'angry']

iconSize: String icon pixel size. Defaults to 38px

onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected

Counters

Github

import React from 'react';
import { GithubCounter } from 'react-reactions';

const Component = () => {
  return (
    <GithubCounter />
  )
}

Props:

counters: Array of counter objects structured such that:

{
  emoji: '👍', // String emoji reaction
  by: 'case', // String of persons name
}

user: String name of user so that user displays as You

onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected

onAdd: Function callback when add reaction is clicked

Youtube

import React from 'react';
import { YoutubeCounter } from 'react-reactions';

const Component = () => {
  return (
    <YoutubeCounter />
  )
}

Props:

like: String number of likes

dislike: String number of dislikes

onLikeClick: Function callback when like is clicked

onDislikeClick: Function callback when dislike is clicked

Facebook

import React from 'react';
import { FacebookCounter } from 'react-reactions';

const Component = () => {
  return (
    <FacebookCounter />
  )
}

Props:

counters: Array of counter objects structured such that:

{
  emoji: 'like', // String name of reaction
  by: 'Case Sandberg', // String of persons name
}

user: String name of user so that user displays as You

important: Array of strings for important users to display their name

bg: String of hex color for outline of overlapping reactions. Defaults to #fff

onClick: Function callback when clicked

Slack

import React from 'react';
import { SlackCounter } from 'react-reactions';

const Component = () => {
  return (
    <SlackCounter />
  )
}

Props:

counters: Array of counter objects structured such that:

{
  emoji: '🗿', // String emoji reaction
  by: 'case', // String of persons name
}

user: String name of user so that user displays as You

onSelect: Function callback when emoji is selected

onAdd: Function callback when add reaction is clicked

100% inline styles via ReactCSS

Pokemon Illustrations by Chris Owens

