A customizable rating component for selecting x widgets or visualizing x widgets. SVG stars that show aggregate star ratings to the hundreths decimal point.
npm install --save react-ratings-declarative
import Ratings from 'react-ratings-declarative';
class Foo extends Component {
changeRating( newRating ) {
this.setState({
rating: newRating
});
}
render() {
return (
<Ratings
rating={this.state.rating}
widgetRatedColors="blue"
changeRating={this.changeRating}
>
<Ratings.Widget />
<Ratings.Widget />
<Ratings.Widget
widgetDimension="60px"
svgIconViewBox="0 0 5 5"
svgIconPath="M2 1 h1 v1 h1 v1 h-1 v1 h-1 v-1 h-1 v-1 h1 z"
/>
<Ratings.Widget widgetHoverColor="black" />
<Ratings.Widget />
</Ratings>
);
}
}
class Bar extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Ratings
rating={3.403}
widgetDimensions="40px"
widgetSpacings="15px"
>
<Ratings.Widget widgetRatedColor="green" />
<Ratings.Widget widgetSpacing="30px" widgetDimension="15px" />
<Ratings.Widget widgetRatedColor="black" />
<Ratings.Widget widgetRatedColor="rebeccapurple" />
<Ratings.Widget />
</Ratings>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|rating
|number
|0
|The user's rating. Number of widgets to highlight.
3
|typeOfWidget
|string
|'Star'
|The type of widget used as a rating meter
Point
|changeRating
|function
|()=>{}
|Callback that will be passed the new rating a user selects
const setNewRating = (rating) => this.props.dispatch( fooActions.setRating(rating) )
|gradientPathName
|string
|''
|gradientPathname needed if app's path is not at the root
/app/
|ignoreInlineStyles
|boolean
|false
|ignore all the inline styles and write your own css using the provided classes
true
|svgIconPaths
|string
|'m25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z'
|Set a path that describes the svg shape for all the children
|'m25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z'
|svgIconViewBoxes
|string
|'0 0 51 48'
|Set the view box for a custom svg path you might have for all the children
|'0 0 51 48'
|svgs
|node
|none
|Use a custom svg or react element for all the children
<svg><circle /></svg>
|widgetRatedColors
|string
|'rgb(109, 122, 130)'
|Color of widgets that the user has rated, applied to all the children
black
|widgetEmptyColors
|string
|'rgb(203, 211, 227)'
|Color of widgets that the use hasn't rated, applied to all the children
grey
|widgetHoverColors
|string
|'rgb(230, 67, 47)'
|Color of widget when hovering over it in selection mode, applied to all the children
yellow
|widgetDimensions
|string
|'50px'
|The width and height of the star, applied to all the children
15px
|widgetSpacings
|string
|'7px'
|The spacing between the widgets, applied to all the children
0
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|svgIconPath
|string
|'m25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z'
|Set a path that describes the svg shape
|'m25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z'
|svgIconViewBox
|string
|'0 0 51 48'
|Set the view box for a custom svg path you might have
|'0 0 51 48'
|svg
|node
|none
|Use a custom svg or react element
<svg><circle /></svg>
|widgetRatedColor
|string
|'rgb(109, 122, 130)'
|Color of widgets that the user has rated
black
|widgetEmptyColor
|string
|'rgb(203, 211, 227)'
|Color of widgets that the use hasn't rated
grey
|widgetHoverColor
|string
|'rgb(230, 67, 47)'
|Color of star when hovering over it in selection mode
yellow
|widgetDimension
|string
|'50px'
|The width and height of the widget
15px
|widgetSpacing
|string
|'7px'
|The spacing between the widgets
0
Supports Chrome, safari, firefox, edge, and ie 9+. The widget is SVG, so this library fails for any browser that doesn't support svg.
I use the css property
fill: 'url(#starGrad<randomNum>)'; to fill in just a percentage of a star. It has some weird bugs depending on the pathname of the app. Normally SPA's have
window.location.pathname === '/', but if you append
window.location.origin with the pathname of say
app, so that
window.location.pathname === '/app/', then you need a gradientPathName of
'/app/'.
Here is a stackoverflow post that I found that was related to this issue: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/36774188/svg-internal-url-links-and-iframes-on-wirecloud
If you want to contribute: Make changes in the src folder. And then run
make build.
The
make build command compiles react and es6 stuff using babel from
src/ into
build/.