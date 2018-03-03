React Ratings Declarative

A customizable rating component for selecting x widgets or visualizing x widgets. SVG stars that show aggregate star ratings to the hundreths decimal point.

npm install --save react-ratings-declarative

Demo

Demo Example Image

Usage

import Ratings from 'react-ratings-declarative' ; class Foo extends Component { changeRating( newRating ) { this .setState({ rating : newRating }); } render() { return ( <Ratings rating={this.state.rating} widgetRatedColors="blue" changeRating={this.changeRating} > <Ratings.Widget /> <Ratings.Widget /> <Ratings.Widget widgetDimension="60px" svgIconViewBox="0 0 5 5" svgIconPath="M2 1 h1 v1 h1 v1 h-1 v1 h-1 v-1 h-1 v-1 h1 z" /> <Ratings.Widget widgetHoverColor="black" /> <Ratings.Widget /> </Ratings> ); } } class Bar extends Component { render() { return ( <Ratings rating={3.403} widgetDimensions="40px" widgetSpacings="15px" > <Ratings.Widget widgetRatedColor="green" /> <Ratings.Widget widgetSpacing="30px" widgetDimension="15px" /> <Ratings.Widget widgetRatedColor="black" /> <Ratings.Widget widgetRatedColor="rebeccapurple" /> <Ratings.Widget /> </Ratings> ); } }

API

Ratings

Prop Type Default Description Example rating number 0 The user's rating. Number of widgets to highlight. 3 typeOfWidget string 'Star' The type of widget used as a rating meter Point changeRating function ()=>{} Callback that will be passed the new rating a user selects const setNewRating = (rating) => this.props.dispatch( fooActions.setRating(rating) ) gradientPathName string '' gradientPathname needed if app's path is not at the root /app/ ignoreInlineStyles boolean false ignore all the inline styles and write your own css using the provided classes true svgIconPaths string 'm25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z' Set a path that describes the svg shape for all the children 'm25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z' svgIconViewBoxes string '0 0 51 48' Set the view box for a custom svg path you might have for all the children '0 0 51 48' svgs node none Use a custom svg or react element for all the children <svg><circle /></svg> widgetRatedColors string 'rgb(109, 122, 130)' Color of widgets that the user has rated, applied to all the children black widgetEmptyColors string 'rgb(203, 211, 227)' Color of widgets that the use hasn't rated, applied to all the children grey widgetHoverColors string 'rgb(230, 67, 47)' Color of widget when hovering over it in selection mode, applied to all the children yellow widgetDimensions string '50px' The width and height of the star, applied to all the children 15px widgetSpacings string '7px' The spacing between the widgets, applied to all the children 0

Widget

Prop Type Default Description Example svgIconPath string 'm25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z' Set a path that describes the svg shape 'm25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z' svgIconViewBox string '0 0 51 48' Set the view box for a custom svg path you might have '0 0 51 48' svg node none Use a custom svg or react element <svg><circle /></svg> widgetRatedColor string 'rgb(109, 122, 130)' Color of widgets that the user has rated black widgetEmptyColor string 'rgb(203, 211, 227)' Color of widgets that the use hasn't rated grey widgetHoverColor string 'rgb(230, 67, 47)' Color of star when hovering over it in selection mode yellow widgetDimension string '50px' The width and height of the widget 15px widgetSpacing string '7px' The spacing between the widgets 0

Browser Support

Supports Chrome, safari, firefox, edge, and ie 9+. The widget is SVG, so this library fails for any browser that doesn't support svg.

Potential Gradient Path Name Issue

I use the css property fill: 'url(#starGrad<randomNum>)'; to fill in just a percentage of a star. It has some weird bugs depending on the pathname of the app. Normally SPA's have window.location.pathname === '/' , but if you append window.location.origin with the pathname of say app , so that window.location.pathname === '/app/' , then you need a gradientPathName of '/app/' .

Here is a stackoverflow post that I found that was related to this issue: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/36774188/svg-internal-url-links-and-iframes-on-wirecloud

Contribute