rrs

react-rating-stars-component

by Ertan Hasani
2.2.0 (see all)

A simple star rating component for your React projects ⭐

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

16.5K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Star Rating

Readme

react-rating-stars-component ⭐

Forked from react-stars: https://github.com/n49/react-stars
A simple star rating component for your React projects (now with half stars and custom characters)

react-stars

DEMO: https://codesandbox.io/s/elegant-mountain-w3ngk?file=/src/App.js

Get started quickly

Install react-stars package with NPM:

npm install react-rating-stars-component --save

Then in your project include the component:

import ReactStars from "react-rating-stars-component";
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";

const ratingChanged = (newRating) => {
  console.log(newRating);
};

render(
  <ReactStars
    count={5}
    onChange={ratingChanged}
    size={24}
    activeColor="#ffd700"
  />,

  document.getElementById("where-to-render")
);

Or use other elements as icons:

We do not support CSS for other third party libraries like fontawesome in this case. So you must import it by urself.

react-stars-fa

import ReactStars from "react-rating-stars-component";
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";

const ratingChanged = (newRating) => {
  console.log(newRating);
};

render(
  <ReactStars
    count={5}
    onChange={ratingChanged}
    size={24}
    isHalf={true}
    emptyIcon={<i className="far fa-star"></i>}
    halfIcon={<i className="fa fa-star-half-alt"></i>}
    filledIcon={<i className="fa fa-star"></i>}
    activeColor="#ffd700"
  />,

  document.getElementById("where-to-render")
);

API

This a list of props that you can pass down to the component:

PropertyDescriptionDefault valuetype
classNamesName of parent classesnullstring
countHow many total stars you want5number
valueSet rating value0number
charWhich character you want to use as a starstring
colorColor of inactive star (this supports any CSS valid value)graystring
activeColorColor of selected or active star#ffd700string
sizeSize of stars (in px)15pxstring
editShould you be able to select rating or just see rating (for reusability)trueboolean
isHalfShould component use half stars, if not the decimal part will be dropped otherwise normal algebra rools will apply to round to half starstrueboolean
emptyIconUse your own elements as empty iconsnullelement
halfIconUse your own elements as half filled iconsnullelement
filledIconUse your own elements as filled iconsnullelement
a11yShould component be accessible and controlled via keyboard (arrow keys and numbers)trueboolean
onChange(new_rating)Will be invoked any time the rating is changednullfunction

Help improve the component

Build on your machine:
# Clone the repo
git clone git@github.com:ertanhasani/react-stars.git
# Go into project folder
cd react-stars
# Install dependancies
npm install

Build the component:

npm build

Run the examples (dev):

npm run dev-example

Build the examples (production):

npm run build-example

Then in your browser go to: http://127.0.0.1:8080/example

Requirements

You will need to have React in your project in order to use the component, I didn't bundle React in the build, because it seemed like a crazy idea.

Todo

  • Make better docs
  • Better state management
  • Write tests

Tutorials

