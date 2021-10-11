react-stars: https://github.com/n49/react-stars
npm install react-rating-stars-component --save
Then in your project include the component:
import ReactStars from "react-rating-stars-component";
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
const ratingChanged = (newRating) => {
console.log(newRating);
};
render(
<ReactStars
count={5}
onChange={ratingChanged}
size={24}
activeColor="#ffd700"
/>,
document.getElementById("where-to-render")
);
Or use other elements as icons:
We do not support CSS for other third party libraries like fontawesome in this case. So you must import it by urself.
import ReactStars from "react-rating-stars-component";
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
const ratingChanged = (newRating) => {
console.log(newRating);
};
render(
<ReactStars
count={5}
onChange={ratingChanged}
size={24}
isHalf={true}
emptyIcon={<i className="far fa-star"></i>}
halfIcon={<i className="fa fa-star-half-alt"></i>}
filledIcon={<i className="fa fa-star"></i>}
activeColor="#ffd700"
/>,
document.getElementById("where-to-render")
);
This a list of props that you can pass down to the component:
|Property
|Description
|Default value
|type
classNames
|Name of parent classes
null
|string
count
|How many total stars you want
|5
|number
value
|Set rating value
|0
|number
char
|Which character you want to use as a star
|★
|string
color
|Color of inactive star (this supports any CSS valid value)
gray
|string
activeColor
|Color of selected or active star
#ffd700
|string
size
|Size of stars (in px)
15px
|string
edit
|Should you be able to select rating or just see rating (for reusability)
true
|boolean
isHalf
|Should component use half stars, if not the decimal part will be dropped otherwise normal algebra rools will apply to round to half stars
true
|boolean
emptyIcon
|Use your own elements as empty icons
null
|element
halfIcon
|Use your own elements as half filled icons
null
|element
filledIcon
|Use your own elements as filled icons
null
|element
a11y
|Should component be accessible and controlled via keyboard (arrow keys and numbers)
true
|boolean
onChange(new_rating)
|Will be invoked any time the rating is changed
null
|function
# Clone the repo
git clone git@github.com:ertanhasani/react-stars.git
# Go into project folder
cd react-stars
# Install dependancies
npm install
Build the component:
npm build
Run the examples (dev):
npm run dev-example
Build the examples (production):
npm run build-example
Then in your browser go to: http://127.0.0.1:8080/example
You will need to have React in your project in order to use the component, I didn't bundle React in the build, because it seemed like a crazy idea.