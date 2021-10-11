A simple star rating component for your React projects (now with half stars and custom characters)

Get started quickly

Install react-stars package with NPM:

npm install react-rating-stars-component --save

Then in your project include the component:

import ReactStars from "react-rating-stars-component" ; import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; const ratingChanged = ( newRating ) => { console .log(newRating); }; render( < ReactStars count = {5} onChange = {ratingChanged} size = {24} activeColor = "#ffd700" /> , document.getElementById("where-to-render") );

Or use other elements as icons:

We do not support CSS for other third party libraries like fontawesome in this case. So you must import it by urself.

import ReactStars from "react-rating-stars-component" ; import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; const ratingChanged = ( newRating ) => { console .log(newRating); }; render( < ReactStars count = {5} onChange = {ratingChanged} size = {24} isHalf = {true} emptyIcon = { < i className = "far fa-star" > </ i > } halfIcon={ < i className = "fa fa-star-half-alt" > </ i > } filledIcon={ < i className = "fa fa-star" > </ i > } activeColor="#ffd700" />, document.getElementById("where-to-render") );

API

This a list of props that you can pass down to the component:

Property Description Default value type classNames Name of parent classes null string count How many total stars you want 5 number value Set rating value 0 number char Which character you want to use as a star ★ string color Color of inactive star (this supports any CSS valid value) gray string activeColor Color of selected or active star #ffd700 string size Size of stars (in px) 15px string edit Should you be able to select rating or just see rating (for reusability) true boolean isHalf Should component use half stars, if not the decimal part will be dropped otherwise normal algebra rools will apply to round to half stars true boolean emptyIcon Use your own elements as empty icons null element halfIcon Use your own elements as half filled icons null element filledIcon Use your own elements as filled icons null element a11y Should component be accessible and controlled via keyboard (arrow keys and numbers) true boolean onChange(new_rating) Will be invoked any time the rating is changed null function

Help improve the component

Build on your machine:

git clone git@github.com:ertanhasani/react-stars.git cd react-stars npm install

Build the component:

npm build

Run the examples (dev):

npm run dev-example

Build the examples (production):

npm run build-example

Then in your browser go to: http://127.0.0.1:8080/example

Requirements

You will need to have React in your project in order to use the component, I didn't bundle React in the build, because it seemed like a crazy idea.

Todo