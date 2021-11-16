npm install react-rater
import Rater from 'react-rater'
import 'react-rater/lib/react-rater.css'
// ...
render() {
return (<Rater total={5} rating={2} />)
}
Note: If your react version is under 16.8.0 without hooks support, please keep using react-rater@5
<Rater total={} rating={} interactive={} onRate={} onRating={} />
All attributes are optional.
total: Number, default 5
rating: Number, default 0
interactive: Boolean, default
true. Create a read-only rater by setting this attribute to
false.
onRate:
function({ rating }). Callback to retrieve rating value. Called after rated.
onRating:
function({ rating }). Callback to retrieve rating value. Called during rating (mouse moving between stars).
onCancelRate:
function({ rating }). Called when mouse moves out from rater.
From version 5.0.0, callback is split into
onRate &
onRating &
onCancelRate.
onRate is called when mouse click, while
onRating is called when mouse moves between star components and
onCancelRate is called when mouse leaves rater. Usually you only need
onRate.
Set
interactive={false} to create a read-only rater.
In read-only mode,
rating could contain a fractional part like
3.6. (Thanks to @devmtnaing)
onRate &
onRating
(
rating is passed with the React's SyntheticEvent)
{
rating: Number
...syntheticEvent
}
$react-rater-link: #ccc !default; // color of star not rated
$react-rater-hover: #666 !default; // color of star on hover
$react-rater-active: #000 !default; // color of star rated
<Rater /> will repeat its children until counts reach
total. https://github.com/NdYAG/react-rater/blob/master/src/index.js#L69
In this way you can define your own 'star' component (src/star.js).
<Rater total={5}>
<Heart />
</Rater>
and style it based on these props:
{
isActive: PropTypes.bool,
isActiveHalf: PropTypes.bool,
willBeActive: PropTypes.bool,
isDisabled: PropTypes.bool
}
BSD.