Star rater

Check out our new demo!

Install

npm install react-rater

import Rater from 'react-rater' import 'react-rater/lib/react-rater.css' render() { return ( < Rater total = {5} rating = {2} /> ) }

Note: If your react version is under 16.8.0 without hooks support, please keep using react-rater@5

API

< Rater total = {} rating = {} interactive = {} onRate = {} onRating = {} />

All attributes are optional.

total : Number, default 5

: Number, default 5 rating : Number, default 0

: Number, default 0 interactive : Boolean, default true . Create a read-only rater by setting this attribute to false .

: Boolean, default . Create a read-only rater by setting this attribute to . onRate : function({ rating }) . Callback to retrieve rating value. Called after rated.

: . Callback to retrieve rating value. Called after rated. onRating : function({ rating }) . Callback to retrieve rating value. Called during rating (mouse moving between stars).

: . Callback to retrieve rating value. Called during rating (mouse moving between stars). onCancelRate : function({ rating }) . Called when mouse moves out from rater.

From version 5.0.0, callback is split into onRate & onRating & onCancelRate . onRate is called when mouse click, while onRating is called when mouse moves between star components and onCancelRate is called when mouse leaves rater. Usually you only need onRate .

Read-only mode

Set interactive={false} to create a read-only rater.

In read-only mode, rating could contain a fractional part like 3.6 . (Thanks to @devmtnaing)

Callback

onRate & onRating

( rating is passed with the React's SyntheticEvent)

{ rating : Number ...syntheticEvent }

Styling

The CSS way

$react-rater-link : #ccc !default; $react-rater-hover : #666 !default; $react-rater-active : #000 !default;

The JS way

<Rater /> will repeat its children until counts reach total . https://github.com/NdYAG/react-rater/blob/master/src/index.js#L69

In this way you can define your own 'star' component (src/star.js).

< Rater total = {5} > < Heart /> </ Rater >

and style it based on these props:

{ isActive : PropTypes.bool, isActiveHalf: PropTypes.bool, willBeActive: PropTypes.bool, isDisabled: PropTypes.bool }

Real world example

Valentine's Day:

Abilu judge system for Douban Music:

License

BSD.