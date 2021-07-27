react-raster is an advanced grid- and layout-system based on styled-components. It is highly customizable while being easy to use. Regardless, if your grid is simple or complex: react-raster simplifies layouting. 😽

Custom Breakpoints and Colspan

Free nesting of Boxes while preserving the grid

Custom styles for every element at every breakpoint

Extending functionality of CSS-Grid-Layout

Lightweight and performant architecture

Visual control via ESC-key

Written in TypeScript

Ready for server-side-rendering

⭐ Try it out and star it if you like it!

PeerDependencies

react: >= 16.8.0,

react-dom: >= 16.8.0,

styled-components: >= 5.2.0

Install

Install all dependencies via yarn or npm .

yarn add react-raster styled-components react react-dom

Basic Usage

react-raster has only one component called Box .

has only one component called . Define brekpoints and a colspan to start a new Grid and nest Box -Elements inside each other — they will preserve the Grid automatically.

and a to start a new Grid and nest -Elements inside each other — they will preserve the Grid automatically. Further style your Box -Elements directly via props . The API is close to CSS, only CamelCase.

<Box breakpoints={[ 0 , 400 , 800 , 1200 ]} colspan={ 6 } paddingLeft={ "2vw" } paddingRight={ "2vw" } paddingTop={ "2vw" } paddingBottom={ "2vw" } gridRowGap={ "2vw" } gridColumnGap={ "2vw" } control > < Box as = "h1" cols = {[6, 6 , 3 ]} height = {[ " 25vh ", " 200px "]}> Hello World! </ Box > < Box cols = {[6, 6 , 3 ]} background = "blue" height = "50vh" > < Box as = "h2" cols = {[4, 4 , 2 ]} marginLeft = {[2, 2 , 1 ]} color = "white" alignContent = "center" justifyContent = "center" > Stop </ Box > < Box cols = {[4, 4 , 2 ]} paddingLeft = {[2, 2 , 1 ]} color = "white" alignContent = "center" justifyContent = "center" > Wars! </ Box > </ Box > </ Box >

Contributing

Every contribution is very much appreciated.

If you like react-raster , don't hesitate to star it on GitHub.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Andreas Faust.

See LICENSE for more information.