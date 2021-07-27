openbase logo
react-raster

by AndreasFaust
8.2.1 (see all)

Advanced grid- and styling-system which is highly customizable and ready for server-side-rendering.

Overview

Categories

Readme

react-raster Logo

react-raster is an advanced grid- and layout-system based on styled-components. It is highly customizable while being easy to use. Regardless, if your grid is simple or complex: react-raster simplifies layouting. 😽

NPM code style: prettier

  • Custom Breakpoints and Colspan
  • Free nesting of Boxes while preserving the grid
  • Custom styles for every element at every breakpoint
  • Extending functionality of CSS-Grid-Layout
  • Lightweight and performant architecture
  • Visual control via ESC-key
  • Written in TypeScript
  • Ready for server-side-rendering

✍️ See the Documentation!

⭐ Try it out and star it if you like it!

PeerDependencies

  • react: >= 16.8.0,
  • react-dom: >= 16.8.0,
  • styled-components: >= 5.2.0

Install

Install all dependencies via yarn or npm.

yarn add react-raster styled-components react react-dom

Basic Usage

  • react-raster has only one component called Box.
  • Define brekpoints and a colspan to start a new Grid and nest Box-Elements inside each other — they will preserve the Grid automatically.
  • Further style your Box-Elements directly via props. The API is close to CSS, only CamelCase.
<Box
  breakpoints={[0, 400, 800, 1200]}
  colspan={6}
  paddingLeft={"2vw"}
  paddingRight={"2vw"}
  paddingTop={"2vw"}
  paddingBottom={"2vw"}
  gridRowGap={"2vw"}
  gridColumnGap={"2vw"}
  control
>
  <Box as="h1" cols={[6, 6, 3]} height={["25vh", "200px"]}>
    Hello World!
  </Box>
  <Box cols={[6, 6, 3]} background="blue" height="50vh">
    <Box
      as="h2"
      cols={[4, 4, 2]}
      marginLeft={[2, 2, 1]}
      color="white"
      alignContent="center"
      justifyContent="center"
    >
      Stop
    </Box>
    <Box
      cols={[4, 4, 2]}
      paddingLeft={[2, 2, 1]}
      color="white"
      alignContent="center"
      justifyContent="center"
    >
      Wars!
    </Box>
  </Box>
</Box>

Contributing

Every contribution is very much appreciated.

If you like react-raster, don't hesitate to star it on GitHub.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Andreas Faust.

See LICENSE for more information.

