react-raster is an advanced grid- and layout-system based on styled-components. It is highly customizable while being easy to use. Regardless, if your grid is simple or complex: react-raster simplifies layouting. 😽
⭐ Try it out and star it if you like it!
Install all dependencies via
yarn or
npm.
yarn add react-raster styled-components react react-dom
react-raster has only one component called Box.
brekpoints and a
colspan to start a new Grid and nest
Box-Elements inside each other — they will preserve the Grid automatically.
Box-Elements directly via
props. The API is close to CSS, only CamelCase.
<Box
breakpoints={[0, 400, 800, 1200]}
colspan={6}
paddingLeft={"2vw"}
paddingRight={"2vw"}
paddingTop={"2vw"}
paddingBottom={"2vw"}
gridRowGap={"2vw"}
gridColumnGap={"2vw"}
control
>
<Box as="h1" cols={[6, 6, 3]} height={["25vh", "200px"]}>
Hello World!
</Box>
<Box cols={[6, 6, 3]} background="blue" height="50vh">
<Box
as="h2"
cols={[4, 4, 2]}
marginLeft={[2, 2, 1]}
color="white"
alignContent="center"
justifyContent="center"
>
Stop
</Box>
<Box
cols={[4, 4, 2]}
paddingLeft={[2, 2, 1]}
color="white"
alignContent="center"
justifyContent="center"
>
Wars!
</Box>
</Box>
</Box>
Every contribution is very much appreciated.
If you like
react-raster, don't hesitate to star it on GitHub.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Andreas Faust.
See LICENSE for more information.