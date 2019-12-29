The most powerful and flexible grid system for React
React Rasta is a 12 column grid system built on top of the CSS flexbox layout and
styled-components.
Here you will find all you need to get started quickly.
First things first. Install the package
react-rasta with yarn or npm.
When using yarn it looks like this.
yarn add react-rasta
And when using npm it looks like this.
npm install react-rasta --save
React Rasta depends on the following packages which need to be installed manually.
|Package
|Version
react
|16 or higher
styled-components
|3 or higher
import React, {Component} from "react";
import {Column, Container, Row} from "react-rasta";
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Container>
<Row>
<Column size={3}>Left</Column>
<Column size={{xs: 9, md: 3}}>Middle 1</Column>
<Column size={{xs: 9, md: 3}}>Middle 2</Column>
<Column size={3}>Right</Column>
</Row>
</Container>
);
}
}
Breakpoints (which will end up in media queries) could be redefined via
ThemeProvider.
import React, {Component} from "react";
import {Column, Container, Row, ThemeProvider} from "react-rasta";
const breakpoints = {
phone: 0,
tablet: 600,
desktop: 800,
};
const containerWidth = {
// do not specify phone here
tablet: 560,
desktop: 760,
};
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={{breakpoints, containerWidth}}>
<Container>
<Row>
<Column size={3}>Left</Column>
<Column size={{phone: 9, tablet: 3}}>Middle 1</Column>
<Column size={{phone: 9, tablet: 3}}>Middle 2</Column>
<Column size={3}>Right</Column>
</Row>
</Container>
</ThemeProvider>
);
}
}
Click here for the documentation.