The most powerful and flexible grid system for React

React Rasta is a 12 column grid system built on top of the CSS flexbox layout and styled-components .

Getting Started

Here you will find all you need to get started quickly.

Install Package

First things first. Install the package react-rasta with yarn or npm.

When using yarn it looks like this.

yarn add react-rasta

And when using npm it looks like this.

npm install react-rasta --save

Required Dependencies

React Rasta depends on the following packages which need to be installed manually.

Package Version react 16 or higher styled-components 3 or higher

Code Examples

import React, {Component} from "react"; import {Column, Container, Row} from "react-rasta"; export default class App extends Component { render() { return ( <Container> <Row> <Column size={3}>Left</Column> <Column size={{xs: 9, md: 3}}>Middle 1</Column> <Column size={{xs: 9, md: 3}}>Middle 2</Column> <Column size={3}>Right</Column> </Row> </Container> ); } }

Breakpoints (which will end up in media queries) could be redefined via ThemeProvider .

import React, {Component} from "react"; import {Column, Container, Row, ThemeProvider} from "react-rasta"; const breakpoints = { phone: 0, tablet: 600, desktop: 800, }; const containerWidth = { // do not specify phone here tablet: 560, desktop: 760, }; export default class App extends Component { render() { return ( <ThemeProvider theme={{breakpoints, containerWidth}}> <Container> <Row> <Column size={3}>Left</Column> <Column size={{phone: 9, tablet: 3}}>Middle 1</Column> <Column size={{phone: 9, tablet: 3}}>Middle 2</Column> <Column size={3}>Right</Column> </Row> </Container> </ThemeProvider> ); } }

Documentation

Click here for the documentation.