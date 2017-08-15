openbase logo
react-raphael

by 刘红
0.9.0

reactify raphael

Overview

Readme

react-raphael

Version Downloads

reactify raphael

Install

# or specify the externals in webpack config
npm install --save raphael
# install react-raphael in your react-raphael project
npm install --save react-raphael

Example

Quickly Start

var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');

const {Raphael,Paper,Set,Circle,Ellipse,Image,Rect,Text,Path,Line} = require('react-raphael');

class App extends React.Component{
    render(){
        var data = [
            {x:50,y:50,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#0b8ac9","stroke-width":5},animate:Raphael.animation({cx:60},500,"<>")},
            {x:100,y:100,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#f0c620","stroke-width":5},animate:Raphael.animation({cx:105},500,"<>")},
            {x:150,y:50,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#1a1a1a","stroke-width":5}},
            {x:200,y:100,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#10a54a","stroke-width":5},animate:Raphael.animation({cx:195},500,"<>")},
            {x:250,y:50,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#e11032","stroke-width":5},animate:Raphael.animation({cx:240},500,"<>")}
        ]
        return (<Paper width={300} height={300}>
                       <Set>    
                        {
                            data.map(function(ele,pos){
                                return (<Circle key={pos} x={ele.x} y={ele.y} r={ele.r} attr={ele.attr} animate={ele.animate}/>)
                            })
                        }
                        </Set>
                        <Set>
                            <Rect x={30} y={148} width={240} height={150} attr={{"fill":"#10a54a","stroke":"#f0c620","stroke-width":5}}/>
                            <Ellipse x={150} y={198} ry={40} rx={100} attr={{"fill":"#fff","stroke":"#e11032"}} glow={{width:10,fill:true,color:"#0b8ac9",opacity:1}}/>
                            <Image src="static/images/5circle.png" x={100} y={170} width={90} height={60} />
                            <Text x={150} y={258} text="同一个世界 同一个梦想" attr={{"fill":"#fff"}}/>
                            <Text x={150} y={273} text="One World One Dream" attr={{"fill":"#fff"}}/>
                            <Path d={["M150 287L150 287"]} animate={Raphael.animation({"path": ["M80 287L220 287"]},500,"<>")} attr={{"stroke":"#fff"}}/>
                            <Line x1={150} y1={290} x2={150} y2={290} animate={Raphael.animation({ x1:80, x2:220},500,"<>")} attr={{"stroke":"#fff"}}/>
                        </Set>
                </Paper>)
    }
}

Snapshot

snapshot.png

API

All Element Props

  • Paper
    • width number width of the canvas.
    • height number height of the canvas.
    • container object props of the canvas's container.default value: { style:{}, className:"" }
  • Element
    • attr object Sets the attributes of the element.
    • animate object Creates and starts animation for given element.
    • animateWith object Acts similar to Element.animate, but ensure that given animation runs in sync with another given element.
    • click function Adds event handler for click for the element.
    • data object Adds or retrieves given value asociated with given key.
    • dblclick function Adds event handler for double click for the element.
    • drag object Adds event handlers for drag of the element. object {move,start,end,mcontext,scontext,econtext}
    • glow function Return set of elements that create glow-like effect around given element.
    • hover object Adds event handlers for hover for the element. object {in,out,icontext,ocontext}
    • hide boolean Makes element invisible.
    • mousedown function Adds event handler for mousedown for the element.
    • mousemove function Adds event handler for mousemove for the element.
    • mouseout function Adds event handler for mouseout for the element.
    • mouseover function Adds event handler for mouseover for the element.
    • mouseup function Adds event handler for mouseup for the element.
      • load function Adds event handler for load for the element.
    • rotate object Adds rotation by given angle around given point to the list of transformations of the element.
    • scale object Adds scale by given amount relative to given point to the list of transformations of the element.
      • stop boolen Stops animation for given element.
    • toBack boolean Moves the element so it is the furthest from the viewer’s eyes, behind other elements.
    • toFront boolean Moves the element so it is the closest to the viewer’s eyes, on top of other elements.
    • touchcancel function Adds event handler for touchcancel for the element.
    • touchend function Adds event handler for touchend for the element.
    • touchmove function Adds event handler for touchmove for the element.
    • touchstart function Adds event handler for touchstart for the element.
    • transform string or array Adds transformation to the element which is separate to other attributes, i.e. translation doesn’t change x or y of the rectange. The format of transformation string is similar to the path string syntax:"t100,100r30,100,100s2,2,100,100r45s1.5"
    • translate object Adds translation by given amount to the list of transformations of the element.
    • update function Adds event handler for update for the element.
  • Set Extends Element & Container Elements
  • Circle Extends Element & Draws a circle
    • x number x coordinate of the centre
    • y number y coordinate of the centre
    • r number radius
  • Ellipse Extends Element & Draws a ellipse
    • x number x coordinate of the centre
    • y number y coordinate of the centre
    • rx number horizontal radius
    • ry number vertical radius
  • Image Extends Element & Embeds an image into the surface
    • src string URI of the source image
      • x number x coordinate of the centre
      • y number y coordinate of the centre
      • width number width of the image
    • height number height of the image
  • Path Extends Element & Creates a path element by given path data string
    • d string path string in SVG format
  • Print Extends Element & Creates set of shapes to represent given font at given position with given size
    • x number x position of the text
    • y number y position of the text
    • text string text to print
    • font-family string family of font object
    • font-weight string weight of font object
    • font-style string style of font object
    • font-stretch string stretch of font object
    • font-size number size of the font, default is 16
    • origin string could be "baseline" or "middle", default is "middle"
    • letter-spacing number number in range -1..1, default is 0
  • Rect Extends Element & Draws a circle
    • x number x coordinate of the top left corner
    • y number y coordinate of the top left corner
    • width number width of the rect
    • height number height of the rect
      • r number radius for rounded corners, default is 0
  • Text Extends Element & Draws a text string & If you need line breaks, put “\n” in the string
    • x number x coordinate position
    • y number y coordinate position
    • text string The text string to draw
  • Line Extends Path & Draws a line
    • x1 number x coordinate of the start point
    • y1 number y coordinate of the start point
    • x2 number x coordinate of the end point
    • y2 number y coordinate of the end point

All Element Ref Function

  • Paper
    • getPaper function paper of the component
  • Set
    • getSet function set of the component
  • Element
    • getElement function element of the component

Raphael & Utils

  • Raphael you can see http://dmitrybaranovskiy.github.io/raphael/reference.html#Raphael
  • Utils
    • createPaper function create a paper by Raphael()
      • updatePaper function update a paper
      • removePaper function remove a paper
    • create function create elements or a set by paper.xxx
    • createElement function call create to create a element
    • createSet function call create to create a set
      • updateElement function update elements or a set
    • removeSet function remove a set from paper
    • removeElement function remove a element from paper
    • papers array all paper instance
    • elements array all elements or set of the only paper instance
      • findParentById function find parent of element by id

Contact

Email: liuhong1.happy@163.com

