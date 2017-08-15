reactify raphael
# or specify the externals in webpack config
npm install --save raphael
# install react-raphael in your react-raphael project
npm install --save react-raphael
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
const {Raphael,Paper,Set,Circle,Ellipse,Image,Rect,Text,Path,Line} = require('react-raphael');
class App extends React.Component{
render(){
var data = [
{x:50,y:50,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#0b8ac9","stroke-width":5},animate:Raphael.animation({cx:60},500,"<>")},
{x:100,y:100,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#f0c620","stroke-width":5},animate:Raphael.animation({cx:105},500,"<>")},
{x:150,y:50,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#1a1a1a","stroke-width":5}},
{x:200,y:100,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#10a54a","stroke-width":5},animate:Raphael.animation({cx:195},500,"<>")},
{x:250,y:50,r:40,attr:{"stroke":"#e11032","stroke-width":5},animate:Raphael.animation({cx:240},500,"<>")}
]
return (<Paper width={300} height={300}>
<Set>
{
data.map(function(ele,pos){
return (<Circle key={pos} x={ele.x} y={ele.y} r={ele.r} attr={ele.attr} animate={ele.animate}/>)
})
}
</Set>
<Set>
<Rect x={30} y={148} width={240} height={150} attr={{"fill":"#10a54a","stroke":"#f0c620","stroke-width":5}}/>
<Ellipse x={150} y={198} ry={40} rx={100} attr={{"fill":"#fff","stroke":"#e11032"}} glow={{width:10,fill:true,color:"#0b8ac9",opacity:1}}/>
<Image src="static/images/5circle.png" x={100} y={170} width={90} height={60} />
<Text x={150} y={258} text="同一个世界 同一个梦想" attr={{"fill":"#fff"}}/>
<Text x={150} y={273} text="One World One Dream" attr={{"fill":"#fff"}}/>
<Path d={["M150 287L150 287"]} animate={Raphael.animation({"path": ["M80 287L220 287"]},500,"<>")} attr={{"stroke":"#fff"}}/>
<Line x1={150} y1={290} x2={150} y2={290} animate={Raphael.animation({ x1:80, x2:220},500,"<>")} attr={{"stroke":"#fff"}}/>
</Set>
</Paper>)
}
}
number width of the canvas.
number height of the canvas.
object props of the canvas's container.
default value: { style:{}, className:"" }
object Sets the attributes of the element.
object Creates and starts animation for given element.
object Acts similar to Element.animate, but ensure that given animation runs in sync with another given element.
function Adds event handler for click for the element.
object Adds or retrieves given value asociated with given key.
function Adds event handler for double click for the element.
object Adds event handlers for drag of the element.
object {move,start,end,mcontext,scontext,econtext}
function Return set of elements that create glow-like effect around given element.
object Adds event handlers for hover for the element.
object {in,out,icontext,ocontext}
boolean Makes element invisible.
function Adds event handler for mousedown for the element.
function Adds event handler for mousemove for the element.
function Adds event handler for mouseout for the element.
function Adds event handler for mouseover for the element.
function Adds event handler for mouseup for the element.
function Adds event handler for load for the element.
object Adds rotation by given angle around given point to the list of transformations of the element.
object Adds scale by given amount relative to given point to the list of transformations of the element.
boolen Stops animation for given element.
boolean Moves the element so it is the furthest from the viewer’s eyes, behind other elements.
boolean Moves the element so it is the closest to the viewer’s eyes, on top of other elements.
function Adds event handler for touchcancel for the element.
function Adds event handler for touchend for the element.
function Adds event handler for touchmove for the element.
function Adds event handler for touchstart for the element.
string or
array Adds transformation to the element which is separate to other attributes, i.e. translation doesn’t change x or y of the rectange. The format of transformation string is similar to the path string syntax:
"t100,100r30,100,100s2,2,100,100r45s1.5"
object Adds translation by given amount to the list of transformations of the element.
function Adds event handler for update for the element.
Extends Element & Container Elements
Extends Element & Draws a circle
number x coordinate of the centre
number y coordinate of the centre
number radius
Extends Element & Draws a ellipse
number x coordinate of the centre
number y coordinate of the centre
number horizontal radius
number vertical radius
Extends Element & Embeds an image into the surface
string URI of the source image
number x coordinate of the centre
number y coordinate of the centre
number width of the image
number height of the image
Extends Element & Creates a path element by given path data string
string path string in SVG format
Extends Element & Creates set of shapes to represent given font at given position with given size
number x position of the text
number y position of the text
string text to print
string family of font object
string weight of font object
string style of font object
string stretch of font object
number size of the font, default is 16
string could be "baseline" or "middle", default is "middle"
number number in range -1..1, default is 0
Extends Element & Draws a circle
number x coordinate of the top left corner
number y coordinate of the top left corner
number width of the rect
number height of the rect
number radius for rounded corners, default is 0
Extends Element & Draws a text string & If you need line breaks, put “\n” in the string
number x coordinate position
number y coordinate position
string The text string to draw
Extends Path & Draws a line
number x coordinate of the start point
number y coordinate of the start point
number x coordinate of the end point
number y coordinate of the end point
function paper of the component
function set of the component
function element of the component
you can see http://dmitrybaranovskiy.github.io/raphael/reference.html#Raphael
function create a paper by
Raphael()
function update a paper
function remove a paper
function create elements or a set by
paper.xxx
function call create to create a element
function call create to create a set
function update elements or a set
function remove a set from paper
function remove a element from paper
array all paper instance
array all elements or set of the only paper instance
function find parent of element by id
Email: liuhong1.happy@163.com