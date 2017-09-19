A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.

Installation

Using npm (use --save to include it in your package.json)

$ npm install react-rangeslider --save

Using yarn (this command also adds react-rangeslider to your package.json dependencies)

$ yarn add react-rangeslider

Getting Started

React-Rangeslider is bundled with a slider component & default styles which can be overridden depending on your design requirements.

With a module bundler like webpack that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, use as you would anything else:

import Slider from 'react-rangeslider' import 'react-rangeslider/lib/index.css' var Slider = require ( 'react-rangeslider' )

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-rangeslider/umd/rangeslider.min.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.ReactRangeslider . Optionally you can drop in the default styles by adding the stylesheet.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-rangeslider/umd/rangeslider.min.css" />

Check out docs & examples.

Basic Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Slider from 'react-rangeslider' class VolumeSlider extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context) this .state = { volume : 0 } } handleOnChange = ( value ) => { this .setState({ volume : value }) } render() { let { volume } = this .state return ( < Slider value = {volume} orientation = "vertical" onChange = {this.handleOnChange} /> ) } }

API

Rangeslider is bundled as a single component, that accepts data and callbacks only as props .

Component

import Slider from 'react-rangeslider' <Slider min={ Number } max={ Number } step={ Number } value={ Number } orientation={ String } reverse={ Boolean } tooltip={ Boolean } labels={ Object } handleLabel={ String } format={ Function } onChangeStart={ Function } onChange={ Function } onChangeComplete={ Function } />

Props

Prop Type Default Description min number 0 minimum value the slider can hold max number 100 maximum value the slider can hold step number 1 step in which increments/decrements have to be made value number current value of the slider orientation string horizontal orientation of the slider tooltip boolean true show or hide tooltip reverse boolean false reverse direction of vertical slider (top-bottom) labels object {} object containing key-value pairs. { 0: 'Low', 50: 'Medium', 100: 'High'} handleLabel string '' string label to appear inside slider handles format function function to format and display the value in label or tooltip onChangeStart function function gets called whenever the user starts dragging the slider handle onChange function function gets called whenever the slider handle is being dragged or clicked onChangeComplete function function gets called whenever the user stops dragging the slider handle.

Development

To work on the project locally, you need to pull its dependencies and run npm start .

$ npm install $ npm start

Issues

Feel free to contribute. Submit a Pull Request or open an issue for further discussion.

License

MIT