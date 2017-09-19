A fast & lightweight react component as a drop in replacement for HTML5 input range slider element.
Using
npm (use
--save to include it in your package.json)
$ npm install react-rangeslider --save
Using
yarn (this command also adds react-rangeslider to your package.json dependencies)
$ yarn add react-rangeslider
React-Rangeslider is bundled with a slider component & default styles which can be overridden depending on your design requirements.
With a module bundler like webpack that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, use as you would anything else:
// Using an ES6 transpiler like Babel
import Slider from 'react-rangeslider'
// To include the default styles
import 'react-rangeslider/lib/index.css'
// Not using an ES6 transpiler
var Slider = require('react-rangeslider')
The UMD build is also available on unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-rangeslider/umd/rangeslider.min.js"></script>
You can find the library on
window.ReactRangeslider. Optionally you can drop in the default styles by adding the stylesheet.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-rangeslider/umd/rangeslider.min.css" />
Check out docs & examples.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Slider from 'react-rangeslider'
class VolumeSlider extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context)
this.state = {
volume: 0
}
}
handleOnChange = (value) => {
this.setState({
volume: value
})
}
render() {
let { volume } = this.state
return (
<Slider
value={volume}
orientation="vertical"
onChange={this.handleOnChange}
/>
)
}
}
Rangeslider is bundled as a single component, that accepts data and callbacks only as
props.
import Slider from 'react-rangeslider'
// inside render
<Slider
min={Number}
max={Number}
step={Number}
value={Number}
orientation={String}
reverse={Boolean}
tooltip={Boolean}
labels={Object}
handleLabel={String}
format={Function}
onChangeStart={Function}
onChange={Function}
onChangeComplete={Function}
/>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
min
|number
|0
|minimum value the slider can hold
max
|number
|100
|maximum value the slider can hold
step
|number
|1
|step in which increments/decrements have to be made
value
|number
|current value of the slider
orientation
|string
|horizontal
|orientation of the slider
tooltip
|boolean
|true
|show or hide tooltip
reverse
|boolean
|false
|reverse direction of vertical slider (top-bottom)
labels
|object
|{}
|object containing key-value pairs.
{ 0: 'Low', 50: 'Medium', 100: 'High'}
handleLabel
|string
|''
|string label to appear inside slider handles
format
|function
|function to format and display the value in label or tooltip
onChangeStart
|function
|function gets called whenever the user starts dragging the slider handle
onChange
|function
|function gets called whenever the slider handle is being dragged or clicked
onChangeComplete
|function
|function gets called whenever the user stops dragging the slider handle.
To work on the project locally, you need to pull its dependencies and run
npm start.
$ npm install
$ npm start
Feel free to contribute. Submit a Pull Request or open an issue for further discussion.
MIT