react-ranger

by Tanner Linsley
2.1.0 (see all)

⚛️ Hooks for building range and multi-range sliders in React

Overview

3.8K

GitHub Stars

304

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Ranger Header

Hooks for building range and multi-range sliders in React

#TanStack semantic-release Join the discussion on Github

Enjoy this library? Try them all! React Table, React Query, React Form, React Charts

Quick Features

  • Headless!
  • Single or Multiple Handles
  • Handle Devider Items
  • Custom Steps or Step-Size
  • Custom Ticks

Examples

Sponsors

This library is being built and maintained by me, @tannerlinsley and I am always in need of more support to keep projects like this afloat. If you would like to get premium support, add your logo or name on this README, or simply just contribute to my open source Sponsorship goal, visit my Github Sponsors page!

Documentation

Installation

$ npm i --save react-ranger
# or
$ yarn add react-ranger

Sample Usage

The following is a very basic example of a single range input that looks similar to Chrome's default appearance.

import ReactRanger from 'react-ranger'

function App() {
  const [values, setValues] = React.useState([10])

  const { getTrackProps, handles } = useRanger({
    values,
    onChange: setValues,
    min: 0,
    max: 100,
    stepSize: 5,
  })

  return (
    <>
      <div
        {...getTrackProps({
          style: {
            height: '4px',
            background: '#ddd',
            boxShadow: 'inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.6)',
            borderRadius: '2px',
          },
        })}
      >
        {handles.map(({ getHandleProps }) => (
          <div
            {...getHandleProps({
              style: {
                width: '12px',
                height: '12px',
                borderRadius: '100%',
                background: 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #eee 45%, #ddd 55%)',
                border: 'solid 1px #888',
              },
            })}
          />
        ))}
      </div>
    </>
  )
}

Options

  • value: Array<number> - The current value (or values) for the range
    • Required
  • min: number - The minimum limit for the range
    • Required
  • max: number - The maximum limit for the range
    • Required
  • stepSize: number - The distance between selectable steps
    • Required
  • steps: arrayOf(number) - An array of custom steps to use. This will override stepSize,
  • tickSize: number
  • ticks: arrayOf(number): Default: 10 - An array of custom ticks to use. This will override tickSize,
  • onChange: Function(newValue) - A function that is called when the handle is released
  • onDrag: Function(newValue) - A function that is called when a handled is dragged
  • interpolator: { getPercentageForValue: Function(value) => decimal, getValueForClientX: Function(x) => value}
    • The Interpolator to use
    • Defualts to the bundled linear-scale interpolator See the Interpolation section for more info

Returns

useRanger returns an object with the following properties:

  • getTrackProps(userProps): func - A function that takes optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the track component.
  • ticks: array - Ticks to be rendered. Each tick has the following props:
    • value: number - The tick number to be displayed
    • getTickProps(userProps): func - A function that take optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the tick component.
  • segments: array - Segments to be rendered. Each segment has the following props:
    • value: number - The segments ending value
    • getSegmentProps(userProps): func - A function that take optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the segment component.
  • handles: array - Handles to be rendered. Each handle has the following props:
    • value: number - The current value for the handle
    • active: boolean - Denotes if the handle is currently being dragged.
    • getHandleProps(userProps): func - A function that take optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the handle component.
  • activeHandleIndex: oneOfType([null, number]) - The zero-based index of the handle that is currently being dragged, or null if no handle is being dragged.

Interpolation

By default, react-ranger uses linear interpolation between data points, but allows you to easily customize it to use your own interpolation functions by passing an object that implements the following interface:

const interpolator = {
  // Takes the value & range and returns a percentage [0, 100] where the value sits from left to right
  getPercentageForValue: (val: number, min: number, max: number): number

  // Takes the clientX (offset from the left edge of the ranger) along with the dimensions
  // and range settings and transforms a pixel coordinate back into a value
  getValueForClientX: (clientX: number, trackDims: object, min: number, max: number): number
}

Here is an exmaple of building and using a logarithmic interpolator!

import { useRanger } from 'react-ranger'

const logInterpolator = {
  getPercentageForValue: (val, min, max) => {
    const minSign = Math.sign(min)
    const maxSign = Math.sign(max)

    if (minSign !== maxSign) {
      throw new Error(
        'Error: logarithmic interpolation does not support ranges that cross 0.'
      )
    }

    let percent =
      (100 / (Math.log10(Math.abs(max)) - Math.log10(Math.abs(min)))) *
      (Math.log10(Math.abs(val)) - Math.log10(Math.abs(min)))

    if (minSign < 0) {
      // negative range, means we need to invert our percent because of the Math.abs above
      return 100 - percent
    }

    return percent
  },
  getValueForClientX: (clientX, trackDims, min, max) => {
    const { left, width } = trackDims
    let value = clientX - left
    value *= Math.log10(max) - Math.log10(min)
    value /= width
    value = Math.pow(10, Math.log10(min) + value)
    return value
  },
}

useRanger({
  interpolator: logInterpolator,
})

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Tanner Linsley
💻 🤔 💡 🚧 👀
Evert Timberg
💻 🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

