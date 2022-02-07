Hooks for building range and multi-range sliders in React

Enjoy this library? Try them all! React Table, React Query, React Form, React Charts

Quick Features

Headless!

Single or Multiple Handles

Handle Devider Items

Custom Steps or Step-Size

Custom Ticks



Examples

Basic - CodeSandbox - Source

Multi-Range - CodeSandbox - Source

Custom Steps - CodeSandbox - Source

Custom Styles - CodeSandbox - Source

Update On Drag - CodeSandbox - Source

This library is being built and maintained by me, @tannerlinsley and I am always in need of more support to keep projects like this afloat. If you would like to get premium support, add your logo or name on this README, or simply just contribute to my open source Sponsorship goal, visit my Github Sponsors page!

Documentation

Installation

$ npm i --save react-ranger $ yarn add react-ranger

Sample Usage

The following is a very basic example of a single range input that looks similar to Chrome's default appearance.

import ReactRanger from 'react-ranger' function App ( ) { const [values, setValues] = React.useState([ 10 ]) const { getTrackProps, handles } = useRanger({ values, onChange : setValues, min : 0 , max : 100 , stepSize : 5 , }) return ( <> <div {...getTrackProps({ style: { height: '4px', background: '#ddd', boxShadow: 'inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,.6)', borderRadius: '2px', }, })} > {handles.map(({ getHandleProps }) => ( <div {...getHandleProps({ style: { width: '12px', height: '12px', borderRadius: '100%', background: 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #eee 45%, #ddd 55%)', border: 'solid 1px #888', }, })} /> ))} </div> </> ) }

Options

value: Array<number> - The current value (or values) for the range Required

- The current value (or values) for the range min: number - The minimum limit for the range Required

- The minimum limit for the range max: number - The maximum limit for the range Required

- The maximum limit for the range stepSize: number - The distance between selectable steps Required

- The distance between selectable steps steps: arrayOf(number) - An array of custom steps to use. This will override stepSize ,

- An array of custom steps to use. This will override , tickSize: number

ticks: arrayOf(number): Default: 10 - An array of custom ticks to use. This will override tickSize ,

- An array of custom ticks to use. This will override , onChange: Function(newValue) - A function that is called when the handle is released

- A function that is called when the handle is released onDrag: Function(newValue) - A function that is called when a handled is dragged

- A function that is called when a handled is dragged interpolator: { getPercentageForValue: Function(value) => decimal, getValueForClientX: Function(x) => value} The Interpolator to use Defualts to the bundled linear-scale interpolator See the Interpolation section for more info



Returns

useRanger returns an object with the following properties:

getTrackProps(userProps): func - A function that takes optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the track component.

- A function that takes optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the track component. ticks: array - Ticks to be rendered. Each tick has the following props: value: number - The tick number to be displayed getTickProps(userProps): func - A function that take optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the tick component.

- Ticks to be rendered. Each has the following props: segments: array - Segments to be rendered. Each segment has the following props: value: number - The segments ending value getSegmentProps(userProps): func - A function that take optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the segment component.

- Segments to be rendered. Each has the following props: handles: array - Handles to be rendered. Each handle has the following props: value: number - The current value for the handle active: boolean - Denotes if the handle is currently being dragged. getHandleProps(userProps): func - A function that take optional props and returns the combined necessary props for the handle component.

- Handles to be rendered. Each has the following props: activeHandleIndex: oneOfType([null, number]) - The zero-based index of the handle that is currently being dragged, or null if no handle is being dragged.

Interpolation

By default, react-ranger uses linear interpolation between data points, but allows you to easily customize it to use your own interpolation functions by passing an object that implements the following interface:

const interpolator = { getPercentageForValue: (val: number , min: number , max: number ): number getValueForClientX: (clientX: number , trackDims: object, min: number , max: number ): number }

Here is an exmaple of building and using a logarithmic interpolator!

import { useRanger } from 'react-ranger' const logInterpolator = { getPercentageForValue : ( val, min, max ) => { const minSign = Math .sign(min) const maxSign = Math .sign(max) if (minSign !== maxSign) { throw new Error ( 'Error: logarithmic interpolation does not support ranges that cross 0.' ) } let percent = ( 100 / ( Math .log10( Math .abs(max)) - Math .log10( Math .abs(min)))) * ( Math .log10( Math .abs(val)) - Math .log10( Math .abs(min))) if (minSign < 0 ) { return 100 - percent } return percent }, getValueForClientX : ( clientX, trackDims, min, max ) => { const { left, width } = trackDims let value = clientX - left value *= Math .log10(max) - Math .log10(min) value /= width value = Math .pow( 10 , Math .log10(min) + value) return value }, } useRanger({ interpolator : logInterpolator, })

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!