React Rainbow is a collection of components that will reliably help you build your application in a snap. Give it a hack and let us know what you think.
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
React Rainbow Components is available as an npm package.
$ yarn add react-rainbow-components
$ npm install react-rainbow-components --save
Here is a quick example to get you started. It's all you need:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button } from 'react-rainbow-components';
function App() {
return <Button label="Hello World!" variant="brand" onClick={() => alert('Hello World!')} />;
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('container'));
Yes, it's really all you need to get started as you can see in this live and interactive demo:
You can also use individual component from bit:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Button from '@bit/nexxtway.react-rainbow.button';
function App() {
return <Button label="Hello World!" variant="brand" onClick={() => alert('Hello World!')} />;
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('container'));
For
how-to questions and other
non-issues, please use our Gitter Chat instead of Github issues.
Are you looking for an example project to get started?
We are excited that you are interested in contributing to this project!
You can help us improve React Rainbow Components, the first step to begin collaboration is to create an issue before submitting a pull request. It's always good to file an issue, so we can discuss the details of your approach or suggestion.
See more details about how to collaborate
The MIT license governs your use of React Rainbow Components.