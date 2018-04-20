npm install react-radio-group

Then either import {RadioGroup, Radio} from 'react-radio-group' or add node_modules/react-radio-group/umd/index.js into your HTML file (exports the RadioGroup global which contains both, the RadioGroup and Radio component.).

What This Solves

This is your average radio buttons group:

<form> <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="apple" />Apple <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="orange" />Orange <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="watermelon" />Watermelon </form>

A few problems:

Repetitive fields ( name , type , checked , onChange ).

, , , ). Hard to set the checked value. You need to put e.g. checked={'apple' === this.state.selectedFruitName} on every input.

on every input. Hard to retrieve the selected value.

Here's a better version (full example here)

<RadioGroup name= "fruit" selectedValue={ this .state.selectedValue} onChange={ this .handleChange}> <Radio value="apple" />Apple <Radio value="orange" />Orange <Radio value="watermelon" />Watermelon </RadioGroup>

Repetitive fields are either lifted onto the RadioGroup wrapper or already implicitly set on the Radio component, which is a simple wrapper around the radio input .

Formal API

Exposes 5 optional props:

name: String : what you'd normally put on the radio inputs themselves.

: what you'd normally put on the radio inputs themselves. selectedValue: String | Number | Boolean : the currently selected value. This will be used to compare against the values on the Radio components to select the right one.

: the currently selected value. This will be used to compare against the values on the components to select the right one. onChange: Function : will be passed the newly selected value.

: will be passed the newly selected value. Component: String | React Component : defaults to "div" , defines what tag or component is used for rendering the RadioGroup

: defaults to , defines what tag or component is used for rendering the children: Node : define your Radio s and any other components. Each Radio component (a thin wrapper around input ) within a RadioGroup will have some fields like type , name and checked prefilled.

Any prop you pass onto it will be transferred to the actual input under the hood. Radio components cannot be used outside a RadioGroup

License

MIT