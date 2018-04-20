npm install react-radio-group
Then either
import {RadioGroup, Radio} from 'react-radio-group' or add
node_modules/react-radio-group/umd/index.js into your HTML file (exports the
RadioGroup global which contains both, the RadioGroup and Radio component.).
This is your average radio buttons group:
<form>
<input type="radio" name="fruit" value="apple" />Apple
<input type="radio" name="fruit" value="orange" />Orange
<input type="radio" name="fruit" value="watermelon" />Watermelon
</form>
A few problems:
name,
type,
checked,
onChange).
checked={'apple' === this.state.selectedFruitName} on every input.
Here's a better version (full example here)
<RadioGroup name="fruit" selectedValue={this.state.selectedValue} onChange={this.handleChange}>
<Radio value="apple" />Apple
<Radio value="orange" />Orange
<Radio value="watermelon" />Watermelon
</RadioGroup>
Repetitive fields are either lifted onto the
RadioGroup wrapper or already implicitly set on the
Radio component, which is a simple wrapper around the radio
input.
Exposes 5 optional props:
name: String: what you'd normally put on the radio inputs themselves.
selectedValue: String | Number | Boolean: the currently selected value. This will be used to compare against the values on the
Radio components to select the right one.
onChange: Function: will be passed the newly selected value.
Component: String | React Component: defaults to
"div", defines what tag or component is used for rendering the
RadioGroup
children: Node: define your
Radios and any other components. Each
Radio component (a thin wrapper around
input) within a
RadioGroup will have some fields like
type,
name and
checked prefilled.
Any prop you pass onto it will be transferred to the actual
input under the hood.
Radio components cannot be used outside a
RadioGroup