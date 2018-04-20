openbase logo
rrg

react-radio-group

by Cheng Lou
3.0.3 (see all)

Better radio buttons.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.2K

GitHub Stars

436

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Radio Button

Readme

React-radio-group

npm install react-radio-group

Then either import {RadioGroup, Radio} from 'react-radio-group' or add node_modules/react-radio-group/umd/index.js into your HTML file (exports the RadioGroup global which contains both, the RadioGroup and Radio component.).

What This Solves

This is your average radio buttons group:

<form>
  <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="apple" />Apple
  <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="orange" />Orange
  <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="watermelon" />Watermelon
</form>

A few problems:

  • Repetitive fields (name, type, checked, onChange).
  • Hard to set the checked value. You need to put e.g. checked={'apple' === this.state.selectedFruitName} on every input.
  • Hard to retrieve the selected value.

Here's a better version (full example here)

<RadioGroup name="fruit" selectedValue={this.state.selectedValue} onChange={this.handleChange}>
  <Radio value="apple" />Apple
  <Radio value="orange" />Orange
  <Radio value="watermelon" />Watermelon
</RadioGroup>

Repetitive fields are either lifted onto the RadioGroup wrapper or already implicitly set on the Radio component, which is a simple wrapper around the radio input.

Formal API

<RadioGroup />

Exposes 5 optional props:

  • name: String: what you'd normally put on the radio inputs themselves.
  • selectedValue: String | Number | Boolean: the currently selected value. This will be used to compare against the values on the Radio components to select the right one.
  • onChange: Function: will be passed the newly selected value.
  • Component: String | React Component: defaults to "div", defines what tag or component is used for rendering the RadioGroup
  • children: Node: define your Radios and any other components. Each Radio component (a thin wrapper around input) within a RadioGroup will have some fields like type, name and checked prefilled.

<Radio />

Any prop you pass onto it will be transferred to the actual input under the hood. Radio components cannot be used outside a RadioGroup

License

MIT

