Well-designed radio buttons for react

Installation

npm install react-radio-buttons --save

Then just add import { RadioGroup, RadioButton } from 'react-radio-buttons'; into your file.

Screenshot

Usage

This is your average radio group:

<form> < input type ="radio" name ="fruit" value ="apple" />Apple < input type ="radio" name ="fruit" value ="orange" />Orange < input type ="radio" name ="fruit" value ="melon" />Melon </form>

By using react-radio-buttons , you can write like this (full example here) :

< RadioGroup onChange = { this.onChange } horizontal > < RadioButton value = "apple" > Apple </ RadioButton > < RadioButton value = "orange" > Orange </ RadioButton > < RadioButton value = "melon" > Melon </ RadioButton > < ReversedRadioButton value = "melon" > Melon </ ReversedRadioButton > </ RadioGroup >

API

RadioGroup

name description onChange called when select child RadioButton value initial selected value, omit for no selection and set to '' for first enabled control horizontal whether to align horizontally children define your RadioButton s

RadioButton

name description iconSize size of RadioIcon , which appears on the right side of button iconInnerSize size of RadioIcon 's inner icon when selected, proper value is same as iconSize or half of iconSize padding padding size rootColor color when unselected pointColor color when selected value return value when selected children prefer string disabled boolean flag that allows you to disable a certain a button disabledColor color when disabled, including the RadioIcon

Author

InJung Chung / @mu29

License

MIT