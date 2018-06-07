Well-designed radio buttons for react
npm install react-radio-buttons --save
Then just add
import { RadioGroup, RadioButton } from 'react-radio-buttons'; into your file.
This is your average radio group:
<form>
<input type="radio" name="fruit" value="apple" />Apple
<input type="radio" name="fruit" value="orange" />Orange
<input type="radio" name="fruit" value="melon" />Melon
</form>
By using
react-radio-buttons, you can write like this (full example here) :
<RadioGroup onChange={ this.onChange } horizontal>
<RadioButton value="apple">
Apple
</RadioButton>
<RadioButton value="orange">
Orange
</RadioButton>
<RadioButton value="melon">
Melon
</RadioButton>
<ReversedRadioButton value="melon">
Melon
</ReversedRadioButton>
</RadioGroup>
|name
|description
|onChange
|called when select child
RadioButton
|value
|initial selected value, omit for no selection and set to
'' for first enabled control
|horizontal
|whether to align horizontally
|children
|define your
RadioButtons
|name
|description
|iconSize
|size of
RadioIcon, which appears on the right side of button
|iconInnerSize
|size of
RadioIcon's inner icon when selected, proper value is same as iconSize or half of iconSize
|padding
|padding size
|rootColor
|color when unselected
|pointColor
|color when selected
|value
|return value when selected
|children
|prefer string
|disabled
|boolean flag that allows you to disable a certain a button
|disabledColor
|color when disabled, including the
RadioIcon
InJung Chung / @mu29