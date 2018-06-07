openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrb

react-radio-buttons

by 히로 Hero
1.2.2 (see all)

Well-designed radio buttons for react

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Radio Button

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

react-radio-buttons

Well-designed radio buttons for react

Installation

npm install react-radio-buttons --save

Then just add import { RadioGroup, RadioButton } from 'react-radio-buttons'; into your file.

Screenshot

Usage

This is your average radio group:

<form>
  <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="apple" />Apple
  <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="orange" />Orange
  <input type="radio" name="fruit" value="melon" />Melon
</form>

By using react-radio-buttons, you can write like this (full example here) :

<RadioGroup onChange={ this.onChange } horizontal>
  <RadioButton value="apple">
    Apple
  </RadioButton>
  <RadioButton value="orange">
    Orange
  </RadioButton>
  <RadioButton value="melon">
    Melon
  </RadioButton>
  <ReversedRadioButton value="melon">
    Melon
  </ReversedRadioButton>
</RadioGroup>

API

RadioGroup

namedescription
onChangecalled when select child RadioButton
valueinitial selected value, omit for no selection and set to '' for first enabled control
horizontalwhether to align horizontally
childrendefine your RadioButtons

RadioButton

namedescription
iconSizesize of RadioIcon, which appears on the right side of button
iconInnerSizesize of RadioIcon's inner icon when selected, proper value is same as iconSize or half of iconSize
paddingpadding size
rootColorcolor when unselected
pointColorcolor when selected
valuereturn value when selected
childrenprefer string
disabledboolean flag that allows you to disable a certain a button
disabledColorcolor when disabled, including the RadioIcon

Author

InJung Chung / @mu29

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rm
@szhsin/react-menuReact component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/radio⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
215K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
@react-stately/radioA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
93K
@react-spectrum/radioA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
for
@react-md/formReact material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 38 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial