rq

react-quilljs

by Jehun Seem(심제훈)
1.2.17

React Hook Wrapper for Quill, powerful rich text editor.

Overview

Popularity

6.5K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-quilljs Build Status

Quill Logo

React Hook Wrapper for Quill.

SSR Safe • Typescript Support • Unopinionated • No Dependencies • Tiny Package Size

Install

// Install packages

$ yarn add react-quilljs quill
or
$ npm install react-quilljs quill


// If you are using Typescript

$ yarn add -D @types/quill

Usage

Code Sandbox Playground Example

Basic

import React from 'react';

import { useQuill } from 'react-quilljs';
// or const { useQuill } = require('react-quilljs');

import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css'; // Add css for snow theme
// or import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css'; // Add css for bubble theme

export default () => {
  const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill();

  console.log(quill);    // undefined > Quill Object
  console.log(quillRef); // { current: undefined } > { current: Quill Editor Reference }

  return (
    <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
      <div ref={quillRef} />
    </div>
  );
};

With Initial Value

export default () => {
  const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill();

  React.useEffect(() => {
    if (quill) {
      quill.clipboard.dangerouslyPasteHTML('<h1>React Hook for Quill!</h1>');
    }
  }, [quill]);

  return (
    <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
      <div ref={quillRef} />
    </div>
  );
};

With onChange Handler

export default () => {
  const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill();

  React.useEffect(() => {
    if (quill) {
      quill.on('text-change', (delta, oldDelta, source) => {
        console.log('Text change!');
        console.log(quill.getText()); // Get text only
        console.log(quill.getContents()); // Get delta contents
        console.log(quill.root.innerHTML); // Get innerHTML using quill
        console.log(quillRef.current.firstChild.innerHTML); // Get innerHTML using quillRef
      });
    }
  }, [quill]);

  return (
    <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
      <div ref={quillRef} />
    </div>
  );
};

With Adding Plugins

counter

export default () => {
  const counterRef = React.useRef();
  const { quill, quillRef, Quill } = useQuill({ modules: { counter: true } });

  if (Quill && !quill) {
    // For execute this line only once.
    Quill.register('modules/counter', function(quill, options) {
      quill.on('text-change', function() {
        const text = quill.getText();
        // There are a couple issues with counting words
        // this way but we'll fix these later
        counterRef.current.innerText = text.split(/\s+/).length;
      });
    });
  }

  return (
    <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
      <div ref={quillRef} />
      <div ref={counterRef} />
    </div>
  );
};

magic-url

export default () => {
  const { quill, quillRef, Quill } = useQuill({ modules: { magicUrl: true }});

  if (Quill && !quill) { // For execute this line only once.
    const MagicUrl = require('quill-magic-url').default; // Install with 'yarn add quill-magic-url'
    Quill.register('modules/magicUrl', MagicUrl);
  }

  return (
    <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
      <div ref={quillRef} />
    </div>
  );
};

With Custom Options

custom all options

import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css'; // Add css for snow theme
// import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css'; // Add css for bubble theme

export default () => {

  const theme = 'snow';
  // const theme = 'bubble';

  const modules = {
    toolbar: [
      ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'],
    ],
  };

  const placeholder = 'Compose an epic...';

  const formats = ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'];

  const { quillRef } = useQuill({ theme, modules, formats, placeholder });

  return (
    <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300, border: '1px solid lightgray' }}>
      <div ref={quillRef} />
    </div>
  );
};

custom toolbar with elements

export default () => {
  const { quillRef } = useQuill({
    modules: {
      toolbar: '#toolbar'
    },
    formats: ["size", "bold", "script"], // Important
  });

  return (
    <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
      <div ref={quillRef} />

      <div id="toolbar">
        <select className="ql-size">
          <option value="small" />
          <option selected />
          <option value="large" />
          <option value="huge" />
        </select>
        <button className="ql-bold" />
        <button className="ql-script" value="sub" />
        <button className="ql-script" value="super" />
      </div>
      <div id="editor" />
    </div>
  );
};

With Custom Attached Image Upload

import fetch from 'isomorphic-unfetch';

export default () => {
  const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill();

  // Insert Image(selected by user) to quill
  const insertToEditor = (url) => {
    const range = quill.getSelection();
    quill.insertEmbed(range.index, 'image', url);
  };

  // Upload Image to Image Server such as AWS S3, Cloudinary, Cloud Storage, etc..
  const saveToServer = async (file) => {
    const body = new FormData();
    body.append('file', file);

    const res = await fetch('Your Image Server URL', { method: 'POST', body });
    insertToEditor(res.uploadedImageUrl);
  };

  // Open Dialog to select Image File
  const selectLocalImage = () => {
    const input = document.createElement('input');
    input.setAttribute('type', 'file');
    input.setAttribute('accept', 'image/*');
    input.click();

    input.onchange = () => {
      const file = input.files[0];
      saveToServer(file);
    };
  };

  React.useEffect(() => {
    if (quill) {
      // Add custom handler for Image Upload
      quill.getModule('toolbar').addHandler('image', selectLocalImage);
    }
  }, [quill]);

  return (
    <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300, border: '1px solid lightgray' }}>
      <div ref={quillRef} />
    </div>
  );
};

Parameters

useQuill(options)

options

Options for Quill Configuration.\ Type: Object

  • theme\ Quill Theme.\ Type: String\ Default: 'snow'

  • modules\ Quill Modules.\ Type: Object\ Default:

    {
  toolbar: [
    ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'],
    [{ align: [] }],

    [{ list: 'ordered'}, { list: 'bullet' }],
    [{ indent: '-1'}, { indent: '+1' }],

    [{ size: ['small', false, 'large', 'huge'] }],
    [{ header: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, false] }],
    ['link', 'image', 'video'],
    [{ color: [] }, { background: [] }],

    ['clean'],
  ],
  clipboard: {
    matchVisual: false,
  },
}

  • formats\ Quill Formats.\ Type: Array\ Default:

    [
  'bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike',
  'align', 'list', 'indent',
  'size', 'header',
  'link', 'image', 'video',
  'color', 'background',
  'clean',
]

Return

quill

Quill object.\ You can use quill apis(https://quilljs.com/docs/api/) with this object.\ Type: Object

quillRef

Quill Editor reference.\ Type: RefObject

Quill

Quill class. You can use register, find, import, debug.\ Please refer example above.\ Type: Class

Recommend Libraries

Maintainer

License

MIT

