React Hook Wrapper for Quill.
SSR Safe • Typescript Support • Unopinionated • No Dependencies • Tiny Package Size
// Install packages
$ yarn add react-quilljs quill
or
$ npm install react-quilljs quill
// If you are using Typescript
$ yarn add -D @types/quill
Code Sandbox Playground Example
import React from 'react';
import { useQuill } from 'react-quilljs';
// or const { useQuill } = require('react-quilljs');
import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css'; // Add css for snow theme
// or import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css'; // Add css for bubble theme
export default () => {
const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill();
console.log(quill); // undefined > Quill Object
console.log(quillRef); // { current: undefined } > { current: Quill Editor Reference }
return (
<div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
<div ref={quillRef} />
</div>
);
};
export default () => {
const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill();
React.useEffect(() => {
if (quill) {
quill.clipboard.dangerouslyPasteHTML('<h1>React Hook for Quill!</h1>');
}
}, [quill]);
return (
<div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
<div ref={quillRef} />
</div>
);
};
export default () => {
const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill();
React.useEffect(() => {
if (quill) {
quill.on('text-change', (delta, oldDelta, source) => {
console.log('Text change!');
console.log(quill.getText()); // Get text only
console.log(quill.getContents()); // Get delta contents
console.log(quill.root.innerHTML); // Get innerHTML using quill
console.log(quillRef.current.firstChild.innerHTML); // Get innerHTML using quillRef
});
}
}, [quill]);
return (
<div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
<div ref={quillRef} />
</div>
);
};
export default () => {
const counterRef = React.useRef();
const { quill, quillRef, Quill } = useQuill({ modules: { counter: true } });
if (Quill && !quill) {
// For execute this line only once.
Quill.register('modules/counter', function(quill, options) {
quill.on('text-change', function() {
const text = quill.getText();
// There are a couple issues with counting words
// this way but we'll fix these later
counterRef.current.innerText = text.split(/\s+/).length;
});
});
}
return (
<div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
<div ref={quillRef} />
<div ref={counterRef} />
</div>
);
};
export default () => {
const { quill, quillRef, Quill } = useQuill({ modules: { magicUrl: true }});
if (Quill && !quill) { // For execute this line only once.
const MagicUrl = require('quill-magic-url').default; // Install with 'yarn add quill-magic-url'
Quill.register('modules/magicUrl', MagicUrl);
}
return (
<div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
<div ref={quillRef} />
</div>
);
};
import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css'; // Add css for snow theme
// import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css'; // Add css for bubble theme
export default () => {
const theme = 'snow';
// const theme = 'bubble';
const modules = {
toolbar: [
['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'],
],
};
const placeholder = 'Compose an epic...';
const formats = ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'];
const { quillRef } = useQuill({ theme, modules, formats, placeholder });
return (
<div style={{ width: 500, height: 300, border: '1px solid lightgray' }}>
<div ref={quillRef} />
</div>
);
};
export default () => {
const { quillRef } = useQuill({
modules: {
toolbar: '#toolbar'
},
formats: ["size", "bold", "script"], // Important
});
return (
<div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
<div ref={quillRef} />
<div id="toolbar">
<select className="ql-size">
<option value="small" />
<option selected />
<option value="large" />
<option value="huge" />
</select>
<button className="ql-bold" />
<button className="ql-script" value="sub" />
<button className="ql-script" value="super" />
</div>
<div id="editor" />
</div>
);
};
import fetch from 'isomorphic-unfetch';
export default () => {
const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill();
// Insert Image(selected by user) to quill
const insertToEditor = (url) => {
const range = quill.getSelection();
quill.insertEmbed(range.index, 'image', url);
};
// Upload Image to Image Server such as AWS S3, Cloudinary, Cloud Storage, etc..
const saveToServer = async (file) => {
const body = new FormData();
body.append('file', file);
const res = await fetch('Your Image Server URL', { method: 'POST', body });
insertToEditor(res.uploadedImageUrl);
};
// Open Dialog to select Image File
const selectLocalImage = () => {
const input = document.createElement('input');
input.setAttribute('type', 'file');
input.setAttribute('accept', 'image/*');
input.click();
input.onchange = () => {
const file = input.files[0];
saveToServer(file);
};
};
React.useEffect(() => {
if (quill) {
// Add custom handler for Image Upload
quill.getModule('toolbar').addHandler('image', selectLocalImage);
}
}, [quill]);
return (
<div style={{ width: 500, height: 300, border: '1px solid lightgray' }}>
<div ref={quillRef} />
</div>
);
};
Options for Quill Configuration.\
Type:
Object
theme\
Quill Theme.\
Type:
String\
Default:
'snow'
modules\
Quill Modules.\
Type:
Object\
Default:
{
toolbar: [
['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'],
[{ align: [] }],
[{ list: 'ordered'}, { list: 'bullet' }],
[{ indent: '-1'}, { indent: '+1' }],
[{ size: ['small', false, 'large', 'huge'] }],
[{ header: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, false] }],
['link', 'image', 'video'],
[{ color: [] }, { background: [] }],
['clean'],
],
clipboard: {
matchVisual: false,
},
}
formats\
Quill Formats.\
Type:
Array\
Default:
[
'bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike',
'align', 'list', 'indent',
'size', 'header',
'link', 'image', 'video',
'color', 'background',
'clean',
]
Quill object.\
You can use quill apis(https://quilljs.com/docs/api/) with this object.\
Type:
Object
Quill Editor reference.\
Type:
RefObject
Quill class. You can use register, find, import, debug.\
Please refer example above.\
Type:
Class
MIT