React Hook Wrapper for Quill.

SSR Safe • Typescript Support • Unopinionated • No Dependencies • Tiny Package Size

Install

$ yarn add react-quilljs quill or $ npm install react-quilljs quill $ yarn add -D /quill

Usage

Basic

import React from 'react' ; import { useQuill } from 'react-quilljs' ; import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css' ; export default () => { const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill(); console .log(quill); console .log(quillRef); return ( < div style = {{ width: 500 , height: 300 }}> < div ref = {quillRef} /> </ div > ); };

With Initial Value

export default () => { const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill(); React.useEffect( () => { if (quill) { quill.clipboard.dangerouslyPasteHTML( '<h1>React Hook for Quill!</h1>' ); } }, [quill]); return ( < div style = {{ width: 500 , height: 300 }}> < div ref = {quillRef} /> </ div > ); };

With onChange Handler

export default () => { const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill(); React.useEffect( () => { if (quill) { quill.on( 'text-change' , (delta, oldDelta, source) => { console .log( 'Text change!' ); console .log(quill.getText()); console .log(quill.getContents()); console .log(quill.root.innerHTML); console .log(quillRef.current.firstChild.innerHTML); }); } }, [quill]); return ( < div style = {{ width: 500 , height: 300 }}> < div ref = {quillRef} /> </ div > ); };

With Adding Plugins

counter

export default () => { const counterRef = React.useRef(); const { quill, quillRef, Quill } = useQuill({ modules : { counter : true } }); if (Quill && !quill) { Quill.register( 'modules/counter' , function ( quill, options ) { quill.on( 'text-change' , function ( ) { const text = quill.getText(); counterRef.current.innerText = text.split( /\s+/ ).length; }); }); } return ( <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}> <div ref={quillRef} /> <div ref={counterRef} /> </div> ); };

export default () => { const { quill, quillRef, Quill } = useQuill({ modules : { magicUrl : true }}); if (Quill && !quill) { const MagicUrl = require ( 'quill-magic-url' ).default; Quill.register( 'modules/magicUrl' , MagicUrl); } return ( < div style = {{ width: 500 , height: 300 }}> < div ref = {quillRef} /> </ div > ); };

With Custom Options

custom all options

import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css' ; export default () => { const theme = 'snow' ; const modules = { toolbar : [ [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strike' ], ], }; const placeholder = 'Compose an epic...' ; const formats = [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strike' ]; const { quillRef } = useQuill({ theme, modules, formats, placeholder }); return ( < div style = {{ width: 500 , height: 300 , border: ' 1px solid lightgray ' }}> < div ref = {quillRef} /> </ div > ); };

custom toolbar with elements

export default () => { const { quillRef } = useQuill({ modules : { toolbar : '#toolbar' }, formats : [ "size" , "bold" , "script" ], }); return ( <div style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}> <div ref={quillRef} /> <div id="toolbar"> <select className="ql-size"> <option value="small" /> <option selected /> <option value="large" /> <option value="huge" /> </select> <button className="ql-bold" /> <button className="ql-script" value="sub" /> <button className="ql-script" value="super" /> </div> <div id="editor" /> </div> ); };

With Custom Attached Image Upload

import fetch from 'isomorphic-unfetch' ; export default () => { const { quill, quillRef } = useQuill(); const insertToEditor = ( url ) => { const range = quill.getSelection(); quill.insertEmbed(range.index, 'image' , url); }; const saveToServer = async (file) => { const body = new FormData(); body.append( 'file' , file); const res = await fetch( 'Your Image Server URL' , { method : 'POST' , body }); insertToEditor(res.uploadedImageUrl); }; const selectLocalImage = () => { const input = document .createElement( 'input' ); input.setAttribute( 'type' , 'file' ); input.setAttribute( 'accept' , 'image/*' ); input.click(); input.onchange = () => { const file = input.files[ 0 ]; saveToServer(file); }; }; React.useEffect( () => { if (quill) { quill.getModule( 'toolbar' ).addHandler( 'image' , selectLocalImage); } }, [quill]); return ( < div style = {{ width: 500 , height: 300 , border: ' 1px solid lightgray ' }}> < div ref = {quillRef} /> </ div > ); };

Parameters

options

Options for Quill Configuration.\ Type: Object

theme \ Quill Theme.\ Type: String \ Default: 'snow'

modules \ Quill Modules.\ Type: Object \ Default: { toolbar : [ [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strike' ], [{ align: [] }], [{ list: 'ordered'}, { list: 'bullet' }] , [{ indent: '-1'}, { indent: '+1' }] , [{ size: ['small', false, 'large', 'huge'] }], [{ header: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, false] }], ['link', 'image', 'video'] , [{ color: [] }, { background : [] }], ['clean'] , ], clipboard : { matchVisual : false, }, }

formats \ Quill Formats.\ Type: Array \ Default: [ 'bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike', 'align', 'list', 'indent', 'size', 'header', 'link', 'image', 'video', 'color', 'background', 'clean', ]

Return

quill

Quill object.\ You can use quill apis(https://quilljs.com/docs/api/) with this object.\ Type: Object

quillRef

Quill Editor reference.\ Type: RefObject

Quill

Quill class. You can use register, find, import, debug.\ Please refer example above.\ Type: Class

