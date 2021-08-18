This is the documentation for ReactQuill v2 — Previous releases: v1
💯 ReactQuill v2 beta period
ReactQuill 2 is here, baby! And it brings a full port to TypeScript and React 16+, a refactored build system, and a general tightening of the internal logic.
We worked hard to avoid introducing any behavioral changes. For the vast majority of the cases, no migration is necessary at all. However, support for long-deprecated props, the ReactQuill Mixin, and the Toolbar component have been removed. Be sure to read the migration guide.
Help us test the beta, and finalize this release! To try it out, simply update the dependency:
npm install react-quill@beta
We expect this release to be a drop-in upgrade – if that isn't the case, please file an issue with the
v2 label.
Make sure you have
react and
react-dom, and some way to load styles, like style-loader. See the documentation on themes for more information.
npm install react-quill --save
import React, { useState } from "react";
import ReactQuill from 'react-quill';
import 'react-quill/dist/quill.snow.css';
function MyComponent() {
const [value, setValue] = useState('');
return (
<ReactQuill theme="snow" value={value} onChange={setValue}/>
);
}
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-quill@1.3.3/dist/quill.snow.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.development.js" crossorigin></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.development.js" crossorigin></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-quill@1.3.3/dist/react-quill.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/babel-standalone@6/babel.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/babel" src="/my-scripts.js"></script>
In controlled mode, components are supposed to prevent local stateful changes, and instead only have them happen through
onChange and
value.
Because Quill handles its own changes, and does not allow preventing edits, ReactQuill has to settle for a hybrid between controlled and uncontrolled mode. It can't prevent the change, but will still override the content whenever
value differs from current state.
If you frequently need to manipulate the DOM or use the Quill APIs imperatively, you might consider switching to fully uncontrolled mode. ReactQuill will initialize the editor using
defaultValue, but won't try to reset it after that. The
onChange callback will still work as expected.
Read more about uncontrolled components in the React docs.
You can pass a Quill Delta, instead of an HTML string, as the
value and
defaultValue properties. Deltas have a number of advantages over HTML strings, so you might want use them instead. Be aware, however, that comparing Deltas for changes is more expensive than comparing HTML strings, so it might be worth to profile your usage patterns.
Note that switching
value from an HTML string to a Delta, or vice-versa, will trigger a change, regardless of whether they represent the same document, so you might want to stick to a format and keep using it consistently throughout.
⚠️ Do not use the
delta object you receive from the
onChange event as
value. This object does not contain the full document, but only the last modifications, and doing so will most likely trigger an infinite loop where the same changes are applied over and over again. Use
editor.getContents() during the event to obtain a Delta of the full document instead. ReactQuill will prevent you from making such a mistake, however if you are absolutely sure that this is what you want, you can pass the object through
new Delta() again to un-taint it.
The Quill editor supports themes. It includes a full-fledged theme, called snow, that is Quill's standard appearance, and a bubble theme that is similar to the inline editor on Medium. At the very least, the core theme must be included for modules like toolbars or tooltips to work.
To activate a theme, pass the name of the theme to the
theme prop. Pass a falsy value (eg.
null) to use the core theme.
<ReactQuill theme="snow" .../>
Then, import the stylesheet for the themes you want to use.
This may vary depending how application is structured, directories or otherwise. For example, if you use a CSS pre-processor like SASS, you may want to import that stylesheet inside your own. These stylesheets can be found in the Quill distribution, but for convenience they are also linked in ReactQuill's
dist folder.
Here's an example using style-loader for Webpack, or
create-react-app, that will automatically inject the styles on the page:
import 'react-quill/dist/quill.snow.css';
The styles are also available via CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-quill@1.3.3/dist/quill.snow.css">
The Quill Toolbar Module API provides an easy way to configure the default toolbar icons using an array of format names.
class MyComponent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
text: "",
}
}
modules = {
toolbar: [
[{ 'header': [1, 2, false] }],
['bold', 'italic', 'underline','strike', 'blockquote'],
[{'list': 'ordered'}, {'list': 'bullet'}, {'indent': '-1'}, {'indent': '+1'}],
['link', 'image'],
['clean']
],
},
formats = [
'header',
'bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike', 'blockquote',
'list', 'bullet', 'indent',
'link', 'image'
],
render() {
return (
<div className="text-editor">
<ReactQuill theme="snow"
modules={this.modules}
formats={this.formats}>
</ReactQuill>
</div>
);
}
}
export default MyComponent;
You can also supply your own HTML/JSX toolbar with custom elements that are not part of the Quill theme.
See this example live on Codepen: Custom Toolbar Example
/*
* Custom "star" icon for the toolbar using an Octicon
* https://octicons.github.io
*/
const CustomButton = () => <span className="octicon octicon-star" />
/*
* Event handler to be attached using Quill toolbar module
* http://quilljs.com/docs/modules/toolbar/
*/
function insertStar () {
const cursorPosition = this.quill.getSelection().index
this.quill.insertText(cursorPosition, "★")
this.quill.setSelection(cursorPosition + 1)
}
/*
* Custom toolbar component including insertStar button and dropdowns
*/
const CustomToolbar = () => (
<div id="toolbar">
<select className="ql-header" defaultValue={""} onChange={e => e.persist()}>
<option value="1"></option>
<option value="2"></option>
<option selected></option>
</select>
<button className="ql-bold"></button>
<button className="ql-italic"></button>
<select className="ql-color">
<option value="red"></option>
<option value="green"></option>
<option value="blue"></option>
<option value="orange"></option>
<option value="violet"></option>
<option value="#d0d1d2"></option>
<option selected></option>
</select>
<button className="ql-insertStar">
<CustomButton />
</button>
</div>
)
/*
* Editor component with custom toolbar and content containers
*/
class Editor extends React.Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.state = { editorHtml: '' }
this.handleChange = this.handleChange.bind(this)
}
handleChange (html) {
this.setState({ editorHtml: html });
}
render() {
return (
<div className="text-editor">
<CustomToolbar />
<ReactQuill
onChange={this.handleChange}
placeholder={this.props.placeholder}
modules={Editor.modules}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
/*
* Quill modules to attach to editor
* See http://quilljs.com/docs/modules/ for complete options
*/
Editor.modules = {
toolbar: {
container: "#toolbar",
handlers: {
"insertStar": insertStar,
}
}
}
/*
* Quill editor formats
* See http://quilljs.com/docs/formats/
*/
Editor.formats = [
'header', 'font', 'size',
'bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike', 'blockquote',
'list', 'bullet', 'indent',
'link', 'image', 'color',
]
/*
* PropType validation
*/
Editor.propTypes = {
placeholder: React.PropTypes.string,
}
/*
* Render component on page
*/
ReactDOM.render(
<Editor placeholder={'Write something or insert a star ★'}/>,
document.querySelector('.app')
)
The component has two types of formats:
formats prop. All formats are enabled by default.
import ReactQuill, {Quill} from 'react-quill'; // ES6
const ReactQuill = require('react-quill'); // CommonJS
/*
* Example Parchment format from
* https://quilljs.com/guides/cloning-medium-with-parchment/
* See the video example in the guide for a complex format
*/
let Inline = Quill.import('blots/inline');
class BoldBlot extends Inline { }
BoldBlot.blotName = 'bold';
BoldBlot.tagName = 'strong';
Quill.register('formats/bold', BoldBlot);
const formats = ["bold"] // add custom format name + any built-in formats you need
/*
* Editor component with default and custom formats
*/
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
this.formats = formats
this.state = { text: '' }
}
handleChange(value) {
this.setState({text: value})
}
render() {
return (
<ReactQuill
value={this.state.text}
onChange={this.handleChange}
formats={this.formats}
/>
)
}
}
If you instantiate ReactQuill without children, it will create a
<div> for you, to be used as the editing area for Quill. If you prefer, you can specify your own element for ReactQuill to use. Note that
<textarea>s are not supported by Quill at this time.
Note: Custom editing areas lose focus when using React 16 as a peer dep at this time (bug).
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<ReactQuill>
<div className="my-editing-area"/>
</ReactQuill>
);
}
});
Upgrading to ReactQuill v2 should be as simple as updating your dependency. However, it also removes support for long-deprecated props, the ReactQuill Mixin, and the Toolbar component.
Support for the
toolbar,
styles,
pollInterval Quill options has long disabled. Starting from this release, ReactQuill will not warn you anymore if you try using them.
The ReactQuill Mixin allowed injecting the core functionality that made ReactQuill tick into your own components, and create deeply customized versions.
The Mixin has been considered an anti-pattern for a long time now, so we have decided to finalize its deprecation.
There is no upgrade path. If you have a use case that relied on the Mixin, you're encouraged to open an issue, and we will try to provide you with a new feature to make it possible, or dedicated support to migrate out of it.
Quill has long provided built-in support for custom toolbars, which replaced ReactQuill's (quite inflexible) Toolbar component.
Use the Toolbar Module or the HTML Toolbar feature instead.
// ES6
import ReactQuill, {Quill} from 'react-quill';
// CommonJS
const ReactQuill = require('react-quill');
const {Quill} = ReactQuill;
Quill
: The
Quill namespace on which you can call
register.
id
: ID to be applied to the DOM element.
className
: Classes to be applied to the DOM element.
value
: Value for the editor as a controlled component. Can be a string containing HTML, a Quill Delta instance, or a plain object representing a Delta.
Note that due to limitations in Quill, this is actually a semi-controlled mode, meaning that the edit is not prevented, but changing
value will still replace the contents.
Also note that passing a Quill Delta here, and then an HTML string, or vice-versa, will always trigger a change, regardless of whether they represent the same document.
⚠️ Do not pass the
delta object from the
onChange event as
value, as it will cause a loop. See Using Deltas for details.
defaultValue
: Initial value for the editor as an uncontrolled component. Can be a string containing HTML, a Quill Delta, or a plain object representing a Delta.
readOnly
: If true, the editor won't allow changing its contents. Wraps the Quill
disable API.
placeholder
: The default value for the empty editor. Note: The Quill API does not support changing this value dynamically. Use refs and data-attributes instead (see #340).
modules
: An object specifying which modules are enabled, and their configuration. The editor toolbar is a commonly customized module. See the modules section over the Quill documentation for more information on what modules are available.
formats
: An array of formats to be enabled during editing. All implemented formats are enabled by default. See Formats for a list.
Custom formats should not be included in the array as of version 1.0.0. Instead they should be created through Parchment and registered with the module's Quill export.
style
: An object with custom CSS rules to apply on the editor's container. Rules should be in React's "camelCased" naming style.
theme
: The name of the theme to apply to the editor. Defaults to
snow, Quill's standard theme. Pass
null to use the minimal core theme. See the docs on themes for more information on including the required stylesheets.
tabIndex
: The order in which the editor becomes focused, among other controls in the page, during keyboard navigation.
bounds
: Selector or DOM element used by Quill to constrain position of popups. Defaults to
document.body.
children
: A single React element that will be used as the editing area for Quill in place of the default, which is a
<div>. Note that you cannot use a
<textarea>, as it is not a supported target. Also note that updating children is costly, as it will cause the Quill editor to be recreated. Set the
value prop if you want to control the html contents of the editor.
onChange(content, delta, source, editor)
: Called back with the new contents of the editor after change. It will be passed the HTML contents of the editor, a delta object expressing the change, the source of the change, and finally a read-only proxy to editor accessors such as
getHTML().
⚠️ Do not use this
delta object as
value, as it will cause a loop. Use
editor.getContents() instead. See Using Deltas for details.
onChangeSelection(range, source, editor)
: Called back with the new selected range, or null when unfocused. It will be passed the selection range, the source of the change, and finally a read-only proxy to editor accessors such as
getBounds().
onFocus(range, source, editor)
: Called when the editor becomes focused. It will receive the new selection range.
onBlur(previousRange, source, editor)
: Called when the editor loses focus. It will receive the selection range it had right before losing focus.
onKeyPress(event)
: Called after a key has been pressed and released.
: Note that, like its native counterpart, this won't be called for special keys such as shift or enter. If you need those, hook onto
onKeyDown or
onKeyUp.
onKeyDown(event)
: Called after a key has been pressed, but before it is released.
: Note that, due to how Quill works, it's possible that you won't receive events for keys such as enter, backspace or delete. If that's the case, try hooking onto
onKeyUp instead.
onKeyUp(event)
: Called after a key has been released.
preserveWhitespace
: If true, a
pre tag is used for the editor area instead of the default
div tag. This prevents Quill from
collapsing continuous whitespaces on paste. Related issue.
If you have a ref to a ReactQuill node, you will be able to invoke the following methods:
focus()
: Focuses the editor.
blur()
: Removes focus from the editor.
getEditor()
: Returns the Quill instance that backs the editor. While you can freely use this to access methods such as
getText(), please avoid from imperatively manipulating the instance, to avoid getting ReactQuill and Quill out-of-sync. A much-safer unprivileged editor is available as replacement.
class Editor extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.quillRef = null; // Quill instance
this.reactQuillRef = null; // ReactQuill component
}
componentDidMount() {
this.attachQuillRefs()
}
componentDidUpdate() {
this.attachQuillRefs()
}
attachQuillRefs = () => {
if (typeof this.reactQuillRef.getEditor !== 'function') return;
this.quillRef = this.reactQuillRef.getEditor();
}
insertText = () => {
var range = this.quillRef.getSelection();
let position = range ? range.index : 0;
this.quillRef.insertText(position, 'Hello, World! ')
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReactQuill
ref={(el) => { this.reactQuillRef = el }}
theme={'snow'} />
<button onClick={this.insertText}>Insert Text</button>
</div>
)
}
}
makeUnprivilegedEditor
: Creates an unprivileged editor. Pass this method a reference to the Quill instance from
getEditor. Normally you do not need to use this method since the editor exposed to event handlers is already unprivileged.
const editor = this.reactQuillRef.getEditor();
const unprivilegedEditor = this.reactQuillRef.makeUnprivilegedEditor(editor);
// You may now use the unprivilegedEditor proxy methods
unprivilegedEditor.getText();
During events, ReactQuill will make a restricted subset of the Quill API available as the
editor argument. This prevents access to destructive methods, which might cause ReactQuill to get out-of-sync with the component. It provides the following methods, which are mostly proxies of existing Quill methods:
getLength()
: Returns the length of the editor contents, in characters, not including any HTML tag.
getText()
: Returns the string contents of the editor, not including any HTML tag.
getHTML()
: Returns the full HTML contents of the editor.
getContents()
: Returns a Quill Delta of the complete document.
getSelection()
: Returns the current selection range, or
null if the editor is unfocused.
getBounds()
: Returns the pixel position, relative to the editor container, and dimensions, of a selection, at a given location.
You can build libs, types and bundles:
npm build # or watch
You can also run the automated test suite:
npm test
More tasks are available as package scripts:
|Script
|Description
npm run build
|Builds lib and browser bundle
npm run watch
|Rebuilds on source code changes
npm run test
|Runs unit tests and coverage
npm run clean
|Cleans build artifacts
npm run demo
|Serves a simple ReactQuill test application
Please check the browser support table for the upstream Quill dependency. The ReactQuill distributable itself is ES5-compatible.
ReactQuill would not be where it is today without the contributions of many people, which we are incredibly grateful for:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2020, zenoamaro zenoamaro@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.