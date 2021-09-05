A react component that lets you zooming and dragging on any DOM element using multi-touch gestures on mobile devices and mouse-events\wheel on desktop devices. Based on this module manuelstofer/pinchzoom

Component features:

🔮 Simple. Easy to use;

🍎 It works with mobile touch gestures and desktop mouse events;

⚡ Fast, 60 FPS on mobile devices.

Install

yarn add react-quick-pinch-zoom

Usage

import React, { useCallback, useRef } from "react" ; import QuickPinchZoom, { make3dTransformValue } from "react-quick-pinch-zoom" ; const IMG_URL = "https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/4661784/" + "56037265-88219f00-5d37-11e9-95ef-9cb24be0190e.png" ; export const App = () => { const imgRef = useRef(); const onUpdate = useCallback( ( { x, y, scale } ) => { const { current : img } = imgRef; if (img) { const value = make3dTransformValue({ x, y, scale }); img.style.setProperty( "transform" , value); } }, []); return ( < QuickPinchZoom onUpdate = {onUpdate} > < img ref = {imgRef} src = {IMG_URL} /> </ QuickPinchZoom > ); };

License

MIT © retyui