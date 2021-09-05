A react component that lets you zooming and dragging on any DOM element using multi-touch gestures on mobile devices and mouse-events\wheel on desktop devices. Based on this module manuelstofer/pinchzoom
yarn add react-quick-pinch-zoom
import React, { useCallback, useRef } from "react";
import QuickPinchZoom, { make3dTransformValue } from "react-quick-pinch-zoom";
const IMG_URL =
"https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/4661784/" +
"56037265-88219f00-5d37-11e9-95ef-9cb24be0190e.png";
export const App = () => {
const imgRef = useRef();
const onUpdate = useCallback(({ x, y, scale }) => {
const { current: img } = imgRef;
if (img) {
const value = make3dTransformValue({ x, y, scale });
img.style.setProperty("transform", value);
}
}, []);
return (
<QuickPinchZoom onUpdate={onUpdate}>
<img ref={imgRef} src={IMG_URL} />
</QuickPinchZoom>
);
};
MIT © retyui