rqp

react-quick-pinch-zoom

by David
4.1.0 (see all)

A react component that providing multi-touch gestures for zooming and dragging on any DOM element.

Readme

react-quick-pinch-zoom

A react component that lets you zooming and dragging on any DOM element using multi-touch gestures on mobile devices and mouse-events\wheel on desktop devices. Based on this module manuelstofer/pinchzoom

Component features:

  • 🔮 Simple. Easy to use;
  • 🍎 It works with mobile touch gestures and desktop mouse events;
  • ⚡ Fast, 60 FPS on mobile devices.

Install

yarn add react-quick-pinch-zoom

Screenshots

Video...

Usage

import React, { useCallback, useRef } from "react";
import QuickPinchZoom, { make3dTransformValue } from "react-quick-pinch-zoom";

const IMG_URL =
  "https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/4661784/" +
  "56037265-88219f00-5d37-11e9-95ef-9cb24be0190e.png";

export const App = () => {
  const imgRef = useRef();
  const onUpdate = useCallback(({ x, y, scale }) => {
    const { current: img } = imgRef;

    if (img) {
      const value = make3dTransformValue({ x, y, scale });

      img.style.setProperty("transform", value);
    }
  }, []);

  return (
    <QuickPinchZoom onUpdate={onUpdate}>
      <img ref={imgRef} src={IMG_URL} />
    </QuickPinchZoom>
  );
};

License

MIT © retyui

