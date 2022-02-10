Full documentation is available at react-querybuilder.js.org.
To get started, import the main component and the default stylesheet, then render the component in your app:
import QueryBuilder from 'react-querybuilder';
import 'react-querybuilder/dist/query-builder.css';
export const App = () => {
return <QueryBuilder />;
};
For a more complete introduction, see the main package README or dive into the full documentation.
For documentation on
react-querybuilder v3.12.1, click here.
In addition to the main
react-querybuilder package, this repo also hosts official compatibility component packages for use with several popular style libraries including Ant Design, Bootstrap, Bulma, Chakra UI, and MUI.
This component was inspired by prior work from:
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!