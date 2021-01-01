This repo and package has been deprecated in favor of the new built-in devtools that ship with React Query v3. This repo will remain here for people still using v2.
$ npm i --save react-query-devtools
# or
$ yarn add react-query-devtools
Using React Native? Try react-query-native-devtools instead.
By default, React Query Devtools are not imported and used when
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production', so you don't need to worry about excluding them during a production build.
If you want to use the devtools in production, you can manually import them (preferably asynchronously code-split) by importing the
dist/react-query-devtools.production.min.js file directly.
Floating Mode will mount the devtools as a fixed, floating element in your app and provide a toggle in the corner of the screen to show and hide the devtools. This toggle state will be stored and remembered in localStorage across reloads.
Place the following code as high in your React app as you can. The closer it is to the root of the page, the better it will work!
import { ReactQueryDevtools } from 'react-query-devtools'
function App() {
return (
<>
{/* The rest of your application */}
<ReactQueryDevtools initialIsOpen={false} />
</>
)
}
initialIsOpen: Boolean
true if you want the dev tools to default to being open
panelProps: PropsObject
className,
style (merge and override default style), etc.
closeButtonProps: PropsObject
className,
style (merge and override default style),
onClick (extend default handler), etc.
toggleButtonProps: PropsObject
className,
style (merge and override default style),
onClick (extend default handler), etc.
position?: "top-left" | "top-right" | "bottom-left" | "bottom-right"
bottom-left
Embedded Mode will embed the devtools as a regular component in your application. You can style it however you'd like after that!
import { ReactQueryDevtoolsPanel } from 'react-query-devtools'
function App() {
return (
<>
{/* The rest of your application */}
<ReactQueryDevtoolsPanel style={styles} className={className} />
</>
)
}
Use these options to style the dev tools.
style: StyleObject
className: string