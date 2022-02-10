User-friendly React component to build queries (filters).
Inspired by jQuery QueryBuilder. Using awesome Ant Design v4 for widgets. Now Material-UI is also supported!
Install:
npm i react-awesome-query-builder --save
For AntDesign widgets only:
npm i antd @ant-design/icons --save
For Material-UI 4 widgets only:
npm i @material-ui/core @material-ui/lab @material-ui/icons @material-ui/pickers material-ui-confirm@2 --save
For MUI 5 widgets only:
npm i @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled @mui/lab @mui/icons-material material-ui-confirm@3 --save
For Bootstrap widgets only:
npm i bootstrap reactstrap @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/react-fontawesome --save
See basic usage for minimum code example.
See API and config for documentation.
Demo apps:
npm start - demo app with hot reload of demo code and local library code, uses TS, uses complex config to demonstrate anvanced usage.
npm run sandbox-ts - demo app with hot reload of only demo code (uses latest version of library from npm), uses TS, uses AntDesign widgets.
npm run sandbox-js - demo app with hot reload of only demo code (uses latest version of library from npm), not uses TS, uses vanilla widgets.
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {Query, Builder, BasicConfig, Utils as QbUtils} from 'react-awesome-query-builder';
// For AntDesign widgets only:
import AntdConfig from 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/antd';
import 'antd/dist/antd.css'; // or import "react-awesome-query-builder/css/antd.less";
// For MUI 4/5 widgets only:
import MaterialConfig from 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/material';
import MuiConfig from 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/mui';
// For Bootstrap widgets only:
import BootstrapConfig from "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/bootstrap";
import 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/css/styles.css';
import 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/css/compact_styles.css'; //optional, for more compact styles
// Choose your skin (ant/material/vanilla):
const InitialConfig = AntdConfig; // or MaterialConfig or MuiConfig or BootstrapConfig or BasicConfig
// You need to provide your own config. See below 'Config format'
const config = {
...InitialConfig,
fields: {
qty: {
label: 'Qty',
type: 'number',
fieldSettings: {
min: 0,
},
valueSources: ['value'],
preferWidgets: ['number'],
},
price: {
label: 'Price',
type: 'number',
valueSources: ['value'],
fieldSettings: {
min: 10,
max: 100,
},
preferWidgets: ['slider', 'rangeslider'],
},
color: {
label: 'Color',
type: 'select',
valueSources: ['value'],
fieldSettings: {
listValues: [
{ value: 'yellow', title: 'Yellow' },
{ value: 'green', title: 'Green' },
{ value: 'orange', title: 'Orange' }
],
}
},
is_promotion: {
label: 'Promo?',
type: 'boolean',
operators: ['equal'],
valueSources: ['value'],
},
}
};
// You can load query value from your backend storage (for saving see `Query.onChange()`)
const queryValue = {"id": QbUtils.uuid(), "type": "group"};
class DemoQueryBuilder extends Component {
state = {
tree: QbUtils.checkTree(QbUtils.loadTree(queryValue), config),
config: config
};
render = () => (
<div>
<Query
{...config}
value={this.state.tree}
onChange={this.onChange}
renderBuilder={this.renderBuilder}
/>
{this.renderResult(this.state)}
</div>
)
renderBuilder = (props) => (
<div className="query-builder-container" style={{padding: '10px'}}>
<div className="query-builder qb-lite">
<Builder {...props} />
</div>
</div>
)
renderResult = ({tree: immutableTree, config}) => (
<div className="query-builder-result">
<div>Query string: <pre>{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.queryString(immutableTree, config))}</pre></div>
<div>MongoDb query: <pre>{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.mongodbFormat(immutableTree, config))}</pre></div>
<div>SQL where: <pre>{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.sqlFormat(immutableTree, config))}</pre></div>
<div>JsonLogic: <pre>{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.jsonLogicFormat(immutableTree, config))}</pre></div>
</div>
)
onChange = (immutableTree, config) => {
// Tip: for better performance you can apply `throttle` - see `examples/demo`
this.setState({tree: immutableTree, config: config});
const jsonTree = QbUtils.getTree(immutableTree);
console.log(jsonTree);
// `jsonTree` can be saved to backend, and later loaded to `queryValue`
}
}
import React, { useState, useCallback } from "react";
import { Query, Builder, Utils as QbUtils } from "react-awesome-query-builder";
// types
import {
JsonGroup,
Config,
ImmutableTree,
BuilderProps
} from "react-awesome-query-builder";
// For AntDesign widgets only:
import AntdConfig from "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/antd";
import "antd/dist/antd.css"; // or import "react-awesome-query-builder/css/antd.less";
// For MUI 4/5 widgets only:
//import MaterialConfig from 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/material';
//import MuiConfig from 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/mui';
// For Bootstrap widgets only:
//import BootstrapConfig from "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/bootstrap";
import "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/css/styles.css";
import "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/css/compact_styles.css"; //optional, for more compact styles
// Choose your skin (ant/material/vanilla):
const InitialConfig = AntdConfig; // or MaterialConfig or MuiConfig or BootstrapConfig or BasicConfig
// You need to provide your own config. See below 'Config format'
const config: Config = {
...InitialConfig,
fields: {
qty: {
label: "Qty",
type: "number",
fieldSettings: {
min: 0
},
valueSources: ["value"],
preferWidgets: ["number"]
},
price: {
label: "Price",
type: "number",
valueSources: ["value"],
fieldSettings: {
min: 10,
max: 100
},
preferWidgets: ["slider", "rangeslider"]
},
color: {
label: "Color",
type: "select",
valueSources: ["value"],
fieldSettings: {
listValues: [
{ value: "yellow", title: "Yellow" },
{ value: "green", title: "Green" },
{ value: "orange", title: "Orange" }
]
}
},
is_promotion: {
label: "Promo?",
type: "boolean",
operators: ["equal"],
valueSources: ["value"]
}
}
};
// You can load query value from your backend storage (for saving see `Query.onChange()`)
const queryValue: JsonGroup = { id: QbUtils.uuid(), type: "group" };
export const Demo: React.FC = () => {
const [state, setState] = useState({
tree: QbUtils.checkTree(QbUtils.loadTree(queryValue), config),
config: config
});
const onChange = useCallback((immutableTree: ImmutableTree, config: Config) => {
// Tip: for better performance you can apply `throttle` - see `examples/demo`
setState(prevState => { ...prevState, tree: immutableTree, config: config });
const jsonTree = QbUtils.getTree(immutableTree);
console.log(jsonTree);
// `jsonTree` can be saved to backend, and later loaded to `queryValue`
}, []);
const renderBuilder = useCallback((props: BuilderProps) => (
<div className="query-builder-container" style={{ padding: "10px" }}>
<div className="query-builder qb-lite">
<Builder {...props} />
</div>
</div>
), []);
return (
<div>
<Query
{...config}
value={state.tree}
onChange={onChange}
renderBuilder={renderBuilder}
/>
<div className="query-builder-result">
<div>
Query string:{" "}
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.queryString(state.tree, state.config))}
</pre>
</div>
<div>
MongoDb query:{" "}
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.mongodbFormat(state.tree, state.config))}
</pre>
</div>
<div>
SQL where:{" "}
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.sqlFormat(state.tree, state.config))}
</pre>
</div>
<div>
JsonLogic:{" "}
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.jsonLogicFormat(state.tree, state.config))}
</pre>
</div>
</div>
</div>
);
};
<Query />
Props:
{...config} - destructured query
CONFIG
value - query value in internal Immutable format
onChange - callback when query value changed. Params:
value (in Immutable format),
config,
actionMeta (details about action which led to the change, see
ActionMeta in
index.d.ts).
renderBuilder - function to render query builder itself. Takes 1 param
props you need to pass into
<Builder {...props} />.
Notes:
useCallback for
onChange and
renderBuilder for performance reason
<Dialog /> or
<Popover />, please:
disableEnforceFocus={true} for dialog or popver
.MuiPopover-root, .MuiDialog-root { z-index: 900 !important; } (or 1000 for AntDesign v3)
<Panel />, please:
.ms-Layer.ms-Layer--fixed.root-119 { z-index: 900 !important; }
props arg in
renderBuilder have
actions and
dispatch you can use to run actions programmatically (for list of actions see
Actions in
index.d.ts).
<Builder />
Render this component only inside
Query.renderBuilder() like in example above:
renderBuilder = (props) => (
<div className="query-builder-container">
<div className="query-builder qb-lite">
<Builder {...props} />
</div>
</div>
)
Wrapping
<Builder /> in
div.query-builder is necessary.
Optionally you can add class
.qb-lite to it for showing action buttons (like delete rule/group, add, etc.) only on hover, which will look cleaner.
Wrapping in
div.query-builder-container is necessary if you put query builder inside scrollable block.
Utils
onChange callback of
<Query>.
light = false in case if you want to store query value in your state in JS format and pass it as
value of
<Query> after applying
loadTree() (which is not recommended because of double conversion). See issue #190
value prop to
<Query> (don't forget to also apply
checkTree()).
validateValue in config, bad ranges) will be deleted if
showErrorMessage is false OR marked with errors if
showErrorMessage is true.
showErrorMessage in config.settings is true, use this method to check is query has bad values.
isForDisplay = true can be used to make string more "human readable".
errors,
logic will be rule object and
data will contain all used fields with null values ("template" data).
This library uses configarion driven aprroach.
Config defines what value types, operators are supported, how they are rendered, imported, exported.
At minimum, you need to provide your own set of fields as in basic usage.
See
CONFIG for full documentation.
Versions 4.x are backward-compatible with 2.x and 3.x. It's recommended to update your version.
|Version
|Supported
|4.x
|✅
|3.x
|✅
|2.x
|✅
|1.x
|⚠️
|0.x
|❌
See
CHANGELOG
Version 4.9.0 has a breaking change for operators
is_empty and
is_not_empty.
Now these operstors can be used for text type only (for other types they will be auto converted to
is_null/
is_not_null during loading of query value created with previous versions).
Changed meaning of
is_empty - now it's just strict comparing with empty string.
Before change the meaning was similar to
is_null.
If you used
is_empty for text types with intention of comparing with null, please replace
is_empty ->
is_null,
is_not_empty ->
is_not_null in saved query values.
If you used JsonLogic for saving, you need to replace
{"!": {"var": "your_field"}} ->
{"==": [{"var": "your_field"}, null]} and
{"!!": {"var": "your_field"}} ->
{"!=": [{"var": "your_field"}, null]}.
From v2.0 of this lib AntDesign is now optional (peer) dependency, so you need to explicitly include
antd (4.x) in
package.json of your project if you want to use AntDesign UI.
Please import
AntdConfig from
react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/antd and use it as base for your config (see below in usage).
Alternatively you can use
BasicConfig for simple vanilla UI, which is by default.
Support of other UI frameworks (like Bootstrap) are planned for future, see Other UI frameworks.
MIT. See also
LICENSE.txt
