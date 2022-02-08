Yann Braga ● Amsterdam ● 22 Rating s ● 18 Review s ● Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂 2 months ago Performant Responsive Maintainers Great Documentation Easy to Use Bleeding Edge This library provides a super easy experience for data fetching in React. All you do is define the endpoint and optional configuration and it will take care of everything for you, providing the famous “loading”, “success” and “error” states that previously everyone had to build manually with a combination of React hooks, plus it adds a layer of caching and allows for retryability. I’d highly suggest to use this in projects. Even other tools like @reduxjs/toolkit are using similar approach than this. 0

SR Aman ● New Delhi, India ● 88 Rating s ● 93 Review s ● Run and Fall, Rise and Run. 6 months ago Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers React query has been my go to library with axios for all of my data fetching needs. It can be hard to understand why we are using react query at all, like why use it. But after using it, in sometime you will understand why we are using it and why it works the way it does. This library is just delightful to use after you understand. React tanner put a lot of effort and thought process in making this. This is made very safely too, so that beginners dont make mistake. This supports typescript really well, so that is a must have. And its docs are good, plus the community is just insanely good. Apis are easy to use. 1

rohanSaroha-pharmeasy ● 30 Rating s ● 48 Review s ● 2 months ago Great Documentation I got to know about react-query recently but i am very glad to know because of the performance and features it gives is simply unbelievable. No need to take care of loading state, error state. We can mutate the api cll easily.SUPERB 1

Saša Pul ● Helsinki, Finland ● 17 Rating s ● 21 Review s ● 10 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable I recently stumbled on the idea of "separating ui and server state" in react apps. This library was suggested as the "server state" handler. The whole concept takes a bit of getting used to, but once you do, it makes perfect sense. React query provides hooks that hold your server state (anything you fetch over the network), handle updating, caching, and pagination (among other features). It is also very configurable, and it works pretty well with typescript. A definite recommendation for mid to large react apps. 0