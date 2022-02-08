Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React
This library provides a super easy experience for data fetching in React. All you do is define the endpoint and optional configuration and it will take care of everything for you, providing the famous “loading”, “success” and “error” states that previously everyone had to build manually with a combination of React hooks, plus it adds a layer of caching and allows for retryability. I’d highly suggest to use this in projects. Even other tools like @reduxjs/toolkit are using similar approach than this.
React query has been my go to library with axios for all of my data fetching needs. It can be hard to understand why we are using react query at all, like why use it. But after using it, in sometime you will understand why we are using it and why it works the way it does. This library is just delightful to use after you understand. React tanner put a lot of effort and thought process in making this. This is made very safely too, so that beginners dont make mistake. This supports typescript really well, so that is a must have. And its docs are good, plus the community is just insanely good. Apis are easy to use.
I got to know about react-query recently but i am very glad to know because of the performance and features it gives is simply unbelievable. No need to take care of loading state, error state. We can mutate the api cll easily.SUPERB
I recently stumbled on the idea of "separating ui and server state" in react apps. This library was suggested as the "server state" handler. The whole concept takes a bit of getting used to, but once you do, it makes perfect sense. React query provides hooks that hold your server state (anything you fetch over the network), handle updating, caching, and pagination (among other features). It is also very configurable, and it works pretty well with typescript. A definite recommendation for mid to large react apps.
This is really a very powerful library for React. It is also developed by React developer (Facebook 😂) so yes you can blindly give it a try. I used it a few months back for querying my API calls and trust me it worked really well. It is also widely used for graphQL databases where you have to flexibility to query parameters.