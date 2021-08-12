Typescript React component to generate a customizable QR Code.

Installation

npm install --save react-qrcode-logo

Usage

import * as React from 'react' ; import { QRCode } from 'react-qrcode-logo' ; React.render( < QRCode value = "https://github.com/gcoro/react-qrcode-logo" /> , mountNode );

Props

Prop Type Default value Description value string https://reactjs.org/ The value encoded in the QR Code. When the QR Code is decoded, this value will be returned ecLevel L | M | Q | H M The error correction level of the QR Code enableCORS boolean false Enable crossorigin attribute size number (in pixels) 150 The size of the QR Code quietZone number (in pixels) 10 The size of the quiet zone around the QR Code. This will have the same color as QR Code bgColor bgColor string (css color) #FFFFFF Background color fgColor string (css color) #000000 Foreground color logoImage string (src attribute) The logo image. It can be a url/path or a base64 value logoWidth number (in pixels) size * 0.2 Logo image width logoHeight number (in pixels) logoWidth Logo image height logoOpacity number (css opacity 0 <= x <= 1) 1 Logo opacity. This allows you to modify the transparency of your logo, so that it won't compromise the readability of the QR Code qrStyle squares | dots squares Style of the QR Code modules eyeRadius number | number[] | number[][] The corner radius for the positional patterns (the three "eyes" around the QR code). See more details below

About eyeRadius

Give the positional pattern custom radii. You can either set one radius for all corners or all positional eyes, or specify a radius for each corner of each eye.

Simple example:

<QRCode value= "https://github.com/gcoro/react-qrcode-logo" eyeRadius={ 5 } />

Other examples:

eyeRadius={[ 5 , 10 , 5 , ]}

eyeRadius={[ [ 10 , 10 , 0 , 10 ], [ 10 , 10 , 10 , 0 ], [ 10 , 0 , 10 , 10 ], ]}

eyeRadius={[ { outer : [ 10 , 10 , 0 , 10 ], inner : [ 0 , 10 , 10 , 10 ], }, [ 10 , 10 , 10 , 0 ], [ 10 , 0 , 10 , 10 ], ]}

Usage example

You can find a very simple demo project here.

Contributing

Thanks to everyone who contributed :) PRs and suggestions are welcome.

More credits

This package was inspired by cssivision/qrcode-react and zpao/qrcode.react. Also looked up some parts from kazuhikoarase/qrcode-generator (which this package depends on).