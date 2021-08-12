openbase logo
rql

react-qrcode-logo

by Giulia Corò
2.5.0

React + Typescript component to generate a QR Code with custom colors and logo

Overview

7.7K

GitHub Stars

106

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React QR Code Generator

Readme

react-qrcode-logo

Typescript React component to generate a customizable QR Code.

Installation

npm install --save react-qrcode-logo

Usage

import * as React from 'react';
import { QRCode } from 'react-qrcode-logo';

React.render(
  <QRCode value="https://github.com/gcoro/react-qrcode-logo" />,
  mountNode
);

Props

PropTypeDefault valueDescription
valuestringhttps://reactjs.org/The value encoded in the QR Code. When the QR Code is decoded, this value will be returned
ecLevelL | M | Q | HMThe error correction level of the QR Code
enableCORSbooleanfalseEnable crossorigin attribute
sizenumber (in pixels)150The size of the QR Code
quietZonenumber (in pixels)10The size of the quiet zone around the QR Code. This will have the same color as QR Code bgColor
bgColorstring (css color)#FFFFFFBackground color
fgColorstring (css color)#000000Foreground color
logoImagestring (src attribute)The logo image. It can be a url/path or a base64 value
logoWidthnumber (in pixels)size * 0.2Logo image width
logoHeightnumber (in pixels)logoWidthLogo image height
logoOpacitynumber (css opacity 0 <= x <= 1)1Logo opacity. This allows you to modify the transparency of your logo, so that it won't compromise the readability of the QR Code
qrStylesquares | dotssquaresStyle of the QR Code modules
eyeRadiusnumber | number[] | number[][]The corner radius for the positional patterns (the three "eyes" around the QR code). See more details below

About eyeRadius

Give the positional pattern custom radii. You can either set one radius for all corners or all positional eyes, or specify a radius for each corner of each eye.

Simple example:

<QRCode
    value="https://github.com/gcoro/react-qrcode-logo"
    eyeRadius={5} // 5 pixel radius for all corners of all positional eyes
/>

Other examples:

// Radius for each eye
eyeRadius={[
    5,  // top/left eye
    10, // top/right eye
    5,  // bottom/left eye
]}

// Radius for each corner (array is: top/left, top/right, bottom/right, bottom/left)
eyeRadius={[
    [10, 10, 0, 10], // top/left eye
    [10, 10, 10, 0], // top/right eye
    [10, 0, 10, 10], // bottom/left
]}

// Include radius for the inner eye of the top/left eye
eyeRadius={[
    { // top/left eye
        outer: [10, 10, 0, 10],
        inner: [0, 10, 10, 10],
    },
    [10, 10, 10, 0], // top/right eye
    [10, 0, 10, 10], // bottom/left
]}

Usage example

You can find a very simple demo project here.

Contributing

Thanks to everyone who contributed :) PRs and suggestions are welcome.

gcoro
gcoro
 jgillick
jgillick
 JChord
JChord
 halitogunc
halitogunc
 mushang11
mushang11
 Trexy94
Trexy94
 ty-everett
ty-everett

More credits

This package was inspired by cssivision/qrcode-react and zpao/qrcode.react. Also looked up some parts from kazuhikoarase/qrcode-generator (which this package depends on).

Tutorials

Tutorial
www.youtube.com