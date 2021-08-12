Typescript React component to generate a customizable QR Code.
npm install --save react-qrcode-logo
import * as React from 'react';
import { QRCode } from 'react-qrcode-logo';
React.render(
<QRCode value="https://github.com/gcoro/react-qrcode-logo" />,
mountNode
);
|Prop
|Type
|Default value
|Description
value
string
https://reactjs.org/
|The value encoded in the QR Code. When the QR Code is decoded, this value will be returned
ecLevel
L |
M |
Q |
H
M
|The error correction level of the QR Code
enableCORS
boolean
false
|Enable crossorigin attribute
size
number (in pixels)
150
|The size of the QR Code
quietZone
number (in pixels)
10
|The size of the quiet zone around the QR Code. This will have the same color as QR Code bgColor
bgColor
string (css color)
#FFFFFF
|Background color
fgColor
string (css color)
#000000
|Foreground color
logoImage
string (src attribute)
|The logo image. It can be a url/path or a base64 value
logoWidth
number (in pixels)
size * 0.2
|Logo image width
logoHeight
number (in pixels)
logoWidth
|Logo image height
logoOpacity
number (css opacity 0 <= x <= 1)
1
|Logo opacity. This allows you to modify the transparency of your logo, so that it won't compromise the readability of the QR Code
qrStyle
squares |
dots
squares
|Style of the QR Code modules
eyeRadius
number |
number[] |
number[][]
|The corner radius for the positional patterns (the three "eyes" around the QR code). See more details below
Give the positional pattern custom radii. You can either set one radius for all corners or all positional eyes, or specify a radius for each corner of each eye.
Simple example:
<QRCode
value="https://github.com/gcoro/react-qrcode-logo"
eyeRadius={5} // 5 pixel radius for all corners of all positional eyes
/>
Other examples:
// Radius for each eye
eyeRadius={[
5, // top/left eye
10, // top/right eye
5, // bottom/left eye
]}
// Radius for each corner (array is: top/left, top/right, bottom/right, bottom/left)
eyeRadius={[
[10, 10, 0, 10], // top/left eye
[10, 10, 10, 0], // top/right eye
[10, 0, 10, 10], // bottom/left
]}
// Include radius for the inner eye of the top/left eye
eyeRadius={[
{ // top/left eye
outer: [10, 10, 0, 10],
inner: [0, 10, 10, 10],
},
[10, 10, 10, 0], // top/right eye
[10, 0, 10, 10], // bottom/left
]}
You can find a very simple demo project here.
Thanks to everyone who contributed :) PRs and suggestions are welcome.
|
gcoro
|
jgillick
|
JChord
|
halitogunc
|
mushang11
|
Trexy94
|
ty-everett
This package was inspired by cssivision/qrcode-react and zpao/qrcode.react. Also looked up some parts from kazuhikoarase/qrcode-generator (which this package depends on).