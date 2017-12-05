openbase logo
rqs

react-qr-svg

by Dan Homola
2.4.0 (see all)

Deprecated in favor of qrcode.react which now has SVG support too. React component for rendering SVG QR codes

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.2K

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React QR Code Generator

Readme

Node.js CI npm version Commitizen friendly semantic-release

react-qr-svg

React component for rendering SVG QR codes

⚠️ Deprecation notice ⚠️

The more popular and feature rich qrcode.react which was the original inspiration of this package has added SVG support since this package was created. Its SVG is more optimal than the SVG generated by react-qr-svg and it also offers some cool features like image embedding. This makes react-qr-svg obsolete and so it has been marked as deprecated. Please use qrcode.react instead.

Demo

Basic demo can be found at the demo page.

Why SVG?

Most of the existing React components for QR (namely qrcode.react, which was used as a starting point for this project) use <canvas> for rendering.

This is fine for most scenarios, however when trying to print such code, it gets blurry. This is caused by the fact that <canvas> contents get rastered and then scaled in the process resulting in the blurriness.

On the other hand, SVG retains the vector information of its contents and therefore is scaled properly when printed.

Basic Usage

Install using npm:

npm install react-qr-svg --save

Then use in your application like this:

import React from "react";
import { QRCode } from "react-qr-svg";

class Demo extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <QRCode
                bgColor="#FFFFFF"
                fgColor="#000000"
                level="Q"
                style={{ width: 256 }}
                value="some text"
            />
        );
    }
}

Props

The props available are (shown with default values):

{
    value: '', // The value to encode in the code
    level: 'L', // QR Error correction level
    bgColor: '#FFFFFF', // Color of the bright squares
    fgColor: '#000000', // Color of the dark squares
    cellClassPrefix: '', // Prefix of the CSS classes, if specified, bgColor and fgColor are ignored
}

The level prop corresponds to Error correction level so the valid values are L, M, Q and H.

You can also specify all the props that are valid for the <svg> React element (e.g. style, className or width which you can use to specify the size of the QR code).

CSS styling

You can use CSS to set the QR code colors instead of the bgColor and fgColor props. You just need to specify the cellClassPrefix prop and three CSS classes will become available for you to style.

Let's say you used my-qr-code as the cellClassPrefix. The generated classes are:

  • my-qr-code-cell for all the cells
  • my-qr-code-cell-empty for the empty cells
  • my-qr-code-cell-filled for the filled cells

You can then set the colors using the fill CSS property. See CSS Demo for an example.

Note: If you specify cellClassPrefix, bgColor and fgColor values are ignored.

Acknowledgements

This project is heavily inspired by the qrcode.react project.

This project uses the react-component-boilerplate.

License

react-qr-svg is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.

