React component for rendering SVG QR codes
The more popular and feature rich
qrcode.react which was the original inspiration of this package has added SVG support since this package was created. Its SVG is more optimal than the SVG generated by
react-qr-svg and it also offers some cool features like image embedding.
This makes
react-qr-svg obsolete and so it has been marked as deprecated. Please use
qrcode.react instead.
Basic demo can be found at the demo page.
Most of the existing React components for QR (namely
qrcode.react, which was used as a starting point for this project) use
<canvas> for rendering.
This is fine for most scenarios, however when trying to print such code, it gets blurry. This is caused by the fact that
<canvas> contents get rastered and then scaled in the process resulting in the blurriness.
On the other hand, SVG retains the vector information of its contents and therefore is scaled properly when printed.
Install using
npm:
npm install react-qr-svg --save
Then use in your application like this:
import React from "react";
import { QRCode } from "react-qr-svg";
class Demo extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<QRCode
bgColor="#FFFFFF"
fgColor="#000000"
level="Q"
style={{ width: 256 }}
value="some text"
/>
);
}
}
The props available are (shown with default values):
{
value: '', // The value to encode in the code
level: 'L', // QR Error correction level
bgColor: '#FFFFFF', // Color of the bright squares
fgColor: '#000000', // Color of the dark squares
cellClassPrefix: '', // Prefix of the CSS classes, if specified, bgColor and fgColor are ignored
}
The
level prop corresponds to Error correction level so the valid values are
L,
M,
Q and
H.
You can also specify all the props that are valid for the
<svg> React element (e.g.
style,
className or
width which you can use to specify the size of the QR code).
You can use CSS to set the QR code colors instead of the
bgColor and
fgColor props. You just need to specify the
cellClassPrefix prop and three CSS classes will become available for you to style.
Let's say you used
my-qr-code as the
cellClassPrefix. The generated classes are:
my-qr-code-cell for all the cells
my-qr-code-cell-empty for the empty cells
my-qr-code-cell-filled for the filled cells
You can then set the colors using the
fill CSS property. See CSS Demo for an example.
Note: If you specify
cellClassPrefix,
bgColor and
fgColor values are ignored.
This project is heavily inspired by the
qrcode.react project.
This project uses the
react-component-boilerplate.
react-qr-svg is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.