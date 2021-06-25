A React component for reading QR codes from the webcam. It uses the WebRTC standards for reading webcam data and jsQR is used for detecting QR codes in that data. To optimise the speed and experience, a web-worker is used to offload the heavy QR code algorithm on a separate process. The web worker is inlined and loaded on creation of the component.
https://jodusnodus.github.io/react-qr-reader
npm install --save react-qr-reader
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import QrReader from 'react-qr-reader'
class Test extends Component {
state = {
result: 'No result'
}
handleScan = data => {
if (data) {
this.setState({
result: data
})
}
}
handleError = err => {
console.error(err)
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<QrReader
delay={300}
onError={this.handleError}
onScan={this.handleScan}
style={{ width: '100%' }}
/>
<p>{this.state.result}</p>
</div>
)
}
}
|Prop
|Argument
|Description
|onScan
result
|Scan event handler. Called every scan with the decoded value or
null if no QR code was found.
|onError
Error
|Called when an error occurs.
|onLoad
object
|Called when the component is ready for use. Object properties are
mirrorVideo: boolean,
streamLabel: string
|onImageLoad
|img onLoad event
|Called when the image in legacyMode is loaded.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|delay
|number or
false
500
|The delay between scans in milliseconds. To disable the interval pass in
false.
|facingMode
user or
environment
environment
|Specify which camera should be used (if available).
|resolution
|number
600
|The resolution of the video (or image in legacyMode). Larger resolution will increase the accuracy but it will also slow down the processing time.
|style
|a valid React style
|none
|Styling for the container element. Warning The preview will always keep its 1:1 aspect ratio.
|className
|string
|none
|ClassName for the container element.
|showViewFinder
|boolean
true
|Show or hide the build in view finder. See demo
|constraints
|object
null
|Use custom camera constraints that the override default behavior. MediaTrackConstraints
|legacyMode
|boolean
false
|If the device does not allow camera access (e.g. IOS Browsers, Safari) you can enable legacyMode to allow the user to take a picture (On a mobile device) or use an existing one. To trigger the image dialog just call the method
openImageDialog from the parent component. Warning You must call the method from a user action (eg. click event on some element).
npm install
npm run build
npm run storybook
npm run lint
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 Thomas Billiet
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
I've used this app for a small progressive web app. The reason I tried this library because it looked very well documented and very professional. Sadly, it is not working in mobile browser. This is the reason why I dumped it.