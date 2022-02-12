openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rqc

react-qr-code

by Ross Khanas
2.0.3 (see all)

A QR code generator for React and React Native.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62.3K

GitHub Stars

277

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native QR Code Generator

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-qr-code

npm package Dependency Status devDependency Status peerDependency Status

A component for React. This library works with React and React Native (using React Native SVG).

Screenshots

Web

Android & iOS

Installation

yarn add react-qr-code

When using this library with React Native, you will also need to have react-native-svg installed.

yarn add react-native-svg
cd ios && pod install

The Gist

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import QRCode from "react-qr-code";

ReactDOM.render(<QRCode value="hey" />, document.getElementById("Container"));

API

proptypedefault value
bgColorstring'#FFFFFF'
fgColorstring'#000000'
levelstring ('L' 'M' 'Q' 'H')'L'
sizenumber256
titlestring
valuestring

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
22 days ago

Its name is enough to tell you what it does. Straightforward to use. Does its job well. Zero dependency package super lightweight. It gives an SVG file so no issue with sizing. Just pass a string and it will take care of the rest of the thing and return you a QR code in SVG format.

0

Alternatives

rnq
react-native-qrcode-svgA QR Code generator for React Native based on react-native-svg and node-qrcode.
GitHub Stars
804
Weekly Downloads
45K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
rqg
rn-qr-generatorA QR code image generator and detector for React Native.
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
926
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
rnb
react-native-barcode-creatorReact Native Barcode Creator creates different type of barcodes including EAN13, CODE128, PDF417, UPCA, QR and AZTEC.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
139
ern
easyqrcode-react-nativeReact Native QRCode generator. Can generate standard QRCode image or base64 image data url text. Cross-browser QRCode generator for pure javascript. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. support binary mode.
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
46
rnq
react-native-qrcode-generatorA minimal QRcode component for React Native
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
661
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
A QR code generator for React and React Native
reactnativeexample.com3 years agoA QR code generator for React and React NativeA component for React. This library works with React and React Native (uses ART module).
react-qr-code examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-qr-code examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-qr-code by viewing and forking react-qr-code example apps on CodeSandbox