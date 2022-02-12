A component for React. This library works with React and React Native (using React Native SVG).

Screenshots

Android & iOS

Installation

yarn add react-qr-code

When using this library with React Native, you will also need to have react-native-svg installed.

yarn add react-native-svg cd ios && pod install

The Gist

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import QRCode from "react-qr-code" ; ReactDOM.render( < QRCode value = "hey" /> , document.getElementById("Container"));

API

prop type default value bgColor string '#FFFFFF' fgColor string '#000000' level string ( 'L' 'M' 'Q' 'H' ) 'L' size number 256 title string value string

License

MIT