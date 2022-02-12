A component for React. This library works with React and React Native (using React Native SVG).
yarn add react-qr-code
When using this library with React Native, you will also need to have
react-native-svg installed.
yarn add react-native-svg
cd ios && pod install
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import QRCode from "react-qr-code";
ReactDOM.render(<QRCode value="hey" />, document.getElementById("Container"));
|prop
|type
|default value
bgColor
string
|'#FFFFFF'
fgColor
string
|'#000000'
level
string (
'L' 'M' 'Q' 'H')
|'L'
size
number
|256
title
string
value
string
MIT
Its name is enough to tell you what it does. Straightforward to use. Does its job well. Zero dependency package super lightweight. It gives an SVG file so no issue with sizing. Just pass a string and it will take care of the rest of the thing and return you a QR code in SVG format.