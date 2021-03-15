openbase logo
rpl

react-pure-loaders

by James W. Lane III
3.0.1 (see all)

React PureComponent loading animations

Popularity

Downloads/wk

537

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Progress Bar, React Loading Spinner

Readme

react-pure-loaders

React PureComponent loading animations

Demo

Demo Page

Installation

Install with yarn:

yarn add @emotion/core react-pure-loaders

Install with npm:

npm install @emotion/core react-pure-loaders --save

Usage

Each loader has their own default properties. You can overwrite the defaults by passing props into the loaders. Each loader accepts a loading prop as a boolean. The loader will not render anything if loading is false.

Example

import React from 'react';
import { BallBeat } from 'react-pure-loaders';

class AwesomeComponent extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      loading: true
    }
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <BallBeat
          color={'#123abc'}
          loading={this.state.loading}
        />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Available Loaders, PropTypes, and Default Values

Common default props for all loaders:

loading: true
color: '#000000'
Loadersize:intheight:intwidth:intradius:intmargin:str
BallBeat
BallClipRotate
BallClipRotateMultiple
BallClipRotatePulse
BallGridBeat
BallGridPulse
BallPulse
BallPulseRise
BallPulseRound
BallPulseSync
BallRotate
BallScale
BallScaleMultiple
BallScaleRandom
BallScaleRipple
BallScaleRippleMultiple
BallSpinFadeLoader
BallSpinLoader
BallTrianglePath
BallZigZag
BallZigZagDeflect
LineScale
LineScaleParty
LineScalePulseOut
LineScalePulseOutRapid
LineScaleRandom
LineSpinFadeLoader
CubeTransition
Pacman
SemiCircleSpin
SquareSpin
TriangleSkewSpin

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

James W. Lane III
James W. Lane III
💻 📖 ⚠️		 Willane Paiva
Willane Paiva
📖		 Larissa Moura
Larissa Moura
💻 ⚠️🔧🔌

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

FOSSA Status

