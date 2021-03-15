React PureComponent loading animations
Install with
yarn:
yarn add @emotion/core react-pure-loaders
Install with
npm:
npm install @emotion/core react-pure-loaders --save
Each loader has their own default properties. You can overwrite the defaults by passing props into the loaders.
Each loader accepts a
loading prop as a boolean. The loader will not render anything if
loading is
false.
import React from 'react';
import { BallBeat } from 'react-pure-loaders';
class AwesomeComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
loading: true
}
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<BallBeat
color={'#123abc'}
loading={this.state.loading}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
Common default props for all loaders:
loading: true
color: '#000000'
|Loader
|size:int
|height:int
|width:int
|radius:int
|margin:str
|BallBeat
|BallClipRotate
|BallClipRotateMultiple
|BallClipRotatePulse
|BallGridBeat
|BallGridPulse
|BallPulse
|BallPulseRise
|BallPulseRound
|BallPulseSync
|BallRotate
|BallScale
|BallScaleMultiple
|BallScaleRandom
|BallScaleRipple
|BallScaleRippleMultiple
|BallSpinFadeLoader
|BallSpinLoader
|BallTrianglePath
|BallZigZag
|BallZigZagDeflect
|LineScale
|LineScaleParty
|LineScalePulseOut
|LineScalePulseOutRapid
|LineScaleRandom
|LineSpinFadeLoader
|CubeTransition
|Pacman
|SemiCircleSpin
|SquareSpin
|TriangleSkewSpin
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
James W. Lane III
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Willane Paiva
📖
|
Larissa Moura
💻 ⚠️🔧🔌
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!