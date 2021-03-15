React PureComponent loading animations

Installation

Install with yarn :

yarn add @emotion/core react-pure-loaders

Install with npm :

npm install @emotion/core react-pure-loaders --save

Usage

Each loader has their own default properties. You can overwrite the defaults by passing props into the loaders. Each loader accepts a loading prop as a boolean. The loader will not render anything if loading is false .

Example

import React from 'react' ; import { BallBeat } from 'react-pure-loaders' ; class AwesomeComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { loading : true } } render() { return ( < div > < BallBeat color = { '# 123abc '} loading = {this.state.loading} /> </ div > ) } }

Available Loaders, PropTypes, and Default Values

Common default props for all loaders:

loading: true color : '#000000'

Loader size:int height:int width:int radius:int margin:str BallBeat BallClipRotate BallClipRotateMultiple BallClipRotatePulse BallGridBeat BallGridPulse BallPulse BallPulseRise BallPulseRound BallPulseSync BallRotate BallScale BallScaleMultiple BallScaleRandom BallScaleRipple BallScaleRippleMultiple BallSpinFadeLoader BallSpinLoader BallTrianglePath BallZigZag BallZigZagDeflect LineScale LineScaleParty LineScalePulseOut LineScalePulseOutRapid LineScaleRandom LineSpinFadeLoader CubeTransition Pacman SemiCircleSpin SquareSpin TriangleSkewSpin

