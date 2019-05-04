Add lifecycle methods to your functional components with purity
$ npm i react-pure-lifecycle --save
The primary use case for this decorator is with functional components, however you can use it with
Component and
PureComponent classes as well.
import React from 'react';
import lifecycle from 'react-pure-lifecycle';
// create your lifecycle methods
const componentDidMount = (props) => {
console.log('I mounted! Here are my props: ', props);
};
// make them properties on a standard object
const methods = {
componentDidMount
};
const FunctionalComponent = ({children}) => {
return (
<div>
{children}
</div>
);
};
// decorate the component
export default lifecycle(methods)(FunctionalComponent);
The complete list of lifecycle methods are supported, minus
constructor (if you want to fire something as early as possible, use
componentWillMount). The first parameter passed to each lifecycle method is the component's current
props, and then all standard parameters for that given lifecycle method follow. For a detailed explanation of each of the methods and the parameters they expect, check the React documentation.
You can also add options to customize the use of the decorator, see Options for more details.
import React, {
Component
} from 'react';
import lifecycle from 'react-pure-lifecycle';
const componentDidUpdate = (props, previousProps) => {
console.log('I updated! Here are my current and previous props: ', props, previousProps);
};
const methods = {
componentDidUpdate
};
@lifecycle(methods)
class ComponentClass extends Component {
render() {
const {
children
} = this.props;
return (
<div>
{children}
</div>
);
}
}
Not a whole lot of gain here other than the fact that you now have a pure function that you can test independently (no need to create an instance). This decoration method will also work on
PureComponents.
Each lifecycle method is also provided as their own decorator, if you just want to bind a single method (receives the method itself instead of an object of methods):
import React from 'react';
import {
shouldComponentUpdate
} from 'react-pure-lifecycle';
const onlyUpdateIfChanged = (props, nextProps) => {
return props.children !== nextProps.children;
};
const FunctionalComponent = ({children}) => {
return (
<div>
{children}
</div>
);
};
// decorate the component
export default shouldComponentUpdate(onlyUpdateIfChanged)(FunctionalComponent);
If you want to provide options to these specific method decorators, you can pass them as the second argument.
In addition to providing the standard lifecycle methods, starting in
2.x.x you can add child context to functional components (something normally
React disallows). Example:
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import lifecycle from 'react-pure-lifecycle';
const methods = {
getChildContext(props) {
return {
foo: 'bar'
};
}
};
const Foo = () => {
return (
<div>
Hello!
</div>
);
};
Foo.childContextTypes = {
foo: PropTypes.string.isRequired
};
export default lifecycle(methods, options)(Foo);
Like standard lifecycle methods, this will also apply to components instantiated via the class method, with the only difference from standard behavior being the injection of the
props argument.
Additional options can be passed as the second parameter to the decorator, with the following shape:
{
injectProps: boolean, // should the component's props be injected as first argument (default: true)
usePureComponent: boolean // should the component rendered be a PureComponent (default: true)
}
By default, all lifecycle methods will receive the component's current
props as the first argument, and then all standard arguments for the given lifecycle method following. If you would like to disable this injection, set
injectProps to
false:
import React from 'react';
import lifecycle from 'react-pure-lifecycle';
const methods = {
componentDidUpdate(previousProps) {
console.log('Normally the first argument would be the currentProps,' previousProps);
}
};
const options = {
injectProps: false
};
const Foo = () => {
return (
<div>
Hello!
</div>
);
};
export default lifecycle(methods, options)(Foo);
By default, functional components that have the decorator applied will use
PureComponent as the foundation of the HOC, allowing for the same render-limiting performance optimizations that a
PureComponent class has. If you would like to disable this and instead use the standard
Component class for the HOC, set
usePureComponent to
false.
import React from 'react';
import lifecycle from 'react-pure-lifecycle';
const methods = {
componentDidMount(props) {
console.log('Mounted with props: ', props)
}
};
const options = {
usePureComponent: false
};
const Foo = () => {
return (
<div>
Hello!
</div>
);
};
export default lifecycle(methods, options)(Foo);
Please note that this option will only affect functional components; if you apply the decorator to a standard component class, it will use the same component class that was decorated.
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
build => run webpack to build unminified JS with
NODE_ENV set to
development and source map
build:minifed => run webpack to build minified JS with
NODE_ENV set to
production
clean => run
rimraf on both
lib and
dist
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
prepublish => runs
prepubish:compile
prepublish:compile => run
clean,
lint,
test,
transpile,
build, and
build-minified
start => run webpack dev server to run example app (playground!)
test => run AVA test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test with nyc to get output of code coverage
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher
transpile => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
lib