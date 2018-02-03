openbase logo
rp

react-pullrefresh

by Yusuke Shibata
2.0.0-alpha.1 (see all)

Pull to refresh react component.

Downloads/wk

632

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-pullrefresh

Pull to reflesh material design component.
react-native is supported.

Demo

https://yusukeshibata.github.io/react-pullrefresh/

Install

npm install react-pullrefresh

Usage

import PullRefresh from 'react-pullrefresh'

class App extends Component {
  // onRefresh function canbe async/sync
  async onRefresh() {
    await someAsyncFunction()
  }
  // Without children PullRefresh element observe document.body's scroll
  render() {
    return (
        <PullRefresh
          onRefresh={::this.onRefresh}
        >
          {range(100).map(i => {
            return (
                <div key={i} className='row'>{i}</div>
                )
          })}
        </PullRefresh>
        )
  }
}

export default App

Behaviour difference between v1/v2

TODO:

Props

render

TODO:

color

default: #787878

bgColor

default: #ffffff

disabled

disable component

default: false

zIndex

specify css z-index.

default: undefined

onRefresh
async function onRefresh() {
  //...some async function
}
style

container style.

default: undefined

Removed props

  • size
  • offset
  • max
  • waitingComponent
  • pullingComponent
  • pulledComponent
  • supportDesktop

License

MIT

