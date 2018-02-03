Pull to reflesh material design component.
react-native is supported.
https://yusukeshibata.github.io/react-pullrefresh/
npm install react-pullrefresh
import PullRefresh from 'react-pullrefresh'
class App extends Component {
// onRefresh function canbe async/sync
async onRefresh() {
await someAsyncFunction()
}
// Without children PullRefresh element observe document.body's scroll
render() {
return (
<PullRefresh
onRefresh={::this.onRefresh}
>
{range(100).map(i => {
return (
<div key={i} className='row'>{i}</div>
)
})}
</PullRefresh>
)
}
}
export default App
TODO:
default:
#787878
default:
#ffffff
disable component
default:
false
specify css z-index.
default:
undefined
async function onRefresh() {
//...some async function
}
container style.
default:
undefined
MIT