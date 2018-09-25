Refreshing and Loading more component for react.

pullLoad is another refreshing and loading more lib without react, support require.js to load lib.

Support Typescript

Description

Only depend on react/react-dom, without any other package. Use less. Support body or root Dom as container. Bind touch event on component root Dom. It.s develop as Pure react component. Support config UI component (HeadNode and FooterNode). Can apply refreshing or loading through modify STATE. Only support mobile device

How to use

npm install --save react-pullload

import ReactPullLoad, { STATS } from "react-pullload" ; import "node_modules/react-pullload/dist/ReactPullLoad.css" ; export class App extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { hasMore : true , data : cData, action : STATS.init, index : loadMoreLimitNum }; } handleAction = action => { console .info(action, this .state.action, action === this .state.action); if (action === this .state.action) { return false ; } if (action === STATS.refreshing) { this .handRefreshing(); } else if (action === STATS.loading) { this .handLoadMore(); } else { this .setState({ action : action }); } }; handRefreshing = () => { if (STATS.refreshing === this .state.action) { return false ; } setTimeout( () => { this .setState({ data : cData, hasMore : true , action : STATS.refreshed, index : loadMoreLimitNum }); }, 3000 ); this .setState({ action : STATS.refreshing }); }; handLoadMore = () => { if (STATS.loading === this .state.action) { return false ; } if (! this .state.hasMore) { return ; } setTimeout( () => { if ( this .state.index === 0 ) { this .setState({ action : STATS.reset, hasMore : false }); } else { this .setState({ data : [...this.state.data, cData[ 0 ], cData[ 0 ]], action : STATS.reset, index : this .state.index - 1 }); } }, 3000 ); this .setState({ action : STATS.loading }); }; render() { const { data, hasMore } = this .state; const fixHeaderStyle = { position : "fixed" , width : "100%" , height : "50px" , color : "#fff" , lineHeight : "50px" , backgroundColor : "#e24f37" , left : 0 , top : 0 , textAlign : "center" , zIndex : 1 }; return ( < div > < div style = {fixHeaderStyle} > fixed header </ div > < ReactPullLoad downEnough = {150} action = {this.state.action} handleAction = {this.handleAction} hasMore = {hasMore} style = {{ paddingTop: 50 }} distanceBottom = {1000} > < ul className = "test-ul" > < button onClick = {this.handRefreshing} > refreshing </ button > < button onClick = {this.handLoadMore} > loading more </ button > {data.map((str, index) => { return ( < li key = {index} > < img src = {str} alt = "" /> </ li > ); })} </ ul > </ ReactPullLoad > </ div > ); } }

Property Description Type default Remarks action sync component status string isRequired handleAction handle status func isRequired hasMore flag for are there any more content to load bool false downEnough how long distance is enough to refreshing num 100 use px as unit distanceBottom current position is apart from bottom num 100 use px as unit isBlockContainer set root dom as container bool false HeadNode custom header UI compoent any ReactPullLoad HeadNode must be a react component FooterNode custom footer UI compoent any ReactPullLoad FooterNode must be a react component

Remarks: ReactPullLoad support set root dom className and style.

STATS list

Property Value root className explain init '' component initial status pulling 'pulling' state-pulling pull status enough 'pulling enough' state-pulling.enough pull down enough status refreshing 'refreshing' state-refreshing refreshing status fetch data refreshed 'refreshed' state-refreshed refreshed reset 'reset' state-reset reset status loading 'loading' state-loading fetching data

init/reset -> pulling -> enough -> refreshing -> refreshed -> reset

init/reset -> pulling -> reset

init/reset -> loading -> reset

Custom UI components

Please refer to the default HeadNode and FooterNode components

Or refer to demo3, show different dom style through compare props loaderState width STATS.

License

MIT