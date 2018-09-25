Refreshing and Loading more component for react.
pullLoad is another refreshing and loading more lib without react, support require.js to load lib.
demo1 use ReactPullLoad root DOM as container
demo2 use ReactPullLoad root DOM as container
demo3 use document.body as container, and config UI component (HeadNode and FooterNode).
demo4 forbidden pull refresh
Support Typescript
npm install --save react-pullload
import ReactPullLoad, { STATS } from "react-pullload";
import "node_modules/react-pullload/dist/ReactPullLoad.css";
export class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
hasMore: true,
data: cData,
action: STATS.init,
index: loadMoreLimitNum //loading more test time limit
};
}
handleAction = action => {
console.info(action, this.state.action, action === this.state.action);
//new action must do not equel to old action
if (action === this.state.action) {
return false;
}
if (action === STATS.refreshing) {
this.handRefreshing();
} else if (action === STATS.loading) {
this.handLoadMore();
} else {
//DO NOT modify below code
this.setState({
action: action
});
}
};
handRefreshing = () => {
if (STATS.refreshing === this.state.action) {
return false;
}
setTimeout(() => {
//refreshing complete
this.setState({
data: cData,
hasMore: true,
action: STATS.refreshed,
index: loadMoreLimitNum
});
}, 3000);
this.setState({
action: STATS.refreshing
});
};
handLoadMore = () => {
if (STATS.loading === this.state.action) {
return false;
}
//无更多内容则不执行后面逻辑
if (!this.state.hasMore) {
return;
}
setTimeout(() => {
if (this.state.index === 0) {
this.setState({
action: STATS.reset,
hasMore: false
});
} else {
this.setState({
data: [...this.state.data, cData[0], cData[0]],
action: STATS.reset,
index: this.state.index - 1
});
}
}, 3000);
this.setState({
action: STATS.loading
});
};
render() {
const { data, hasMore } = this.state;
const fixHeaderStyle = {
position: "fixed",
width: "100%",
height: "50px",
color: "#fff",
lineHeight: "50px",
backgroundColor: "#e24f37",
left: 0,
top: 0,
textAlign: "center",
zIndex: 1
};
return (
<div>
<div style={fixHeaderStyle}>fixed header</div>
<ReactPullLoad
downEnough={150}
action={this.state.action}
handleAction={this.handleAction}
hasMore={hasMore}
style={{ paddingTop: 50 }}
distanceBottom={1000}
>
<ul className="test-ul">
<button onClick={this.handRefreshing}>refreshing</button>
<button onClick={this.handLoadMore}>loading more</button>
{data.map((str, index) => {
return (
<li key={index}>
<img src={str} alt="" />
</li>
);
})}
</ul>
</ReactPullLoad>
</div>
);
}
}
|Property
|Description
|Type
|default
|Remarks
|action
|sync component status
|string
|isRequired
|handleAction
|handle status
|func
|isRequired
|hasMore
|flag for are there any more content to load
|bool
|false
|downEnough
|how long distance is enough to refreshing
|num
|100
|use px as unit
|distanceBottom
|current position is apart from bottom
|num
|100
|use px as unit
|isBlockContainer
|set root dom as container
|bool
|false
|HeadNode
|custom header UI compoent
|any
|ReactPullLoad HeadNode
|must be a react component
|FooterNode
|custom footer UI compoent
|any
|ReactPullLoad FooterNode
|must be a react component
Remarks: ReactPullLoad support set root dom className and style.
|Property
|Value
|root className
|explain
|init
|''
|component initial status
|pulling
|'pulling'
|state-pulling
|pull status
|enough
|'pulling enough'
|state-pulling.enough
|pull down enough status
|refreshing
|'refreshing'
|state-refreshing
|refreshing status fetch data
|refreshed
|'refreshed'
|state-refreshed
|refreshed
|reset
|'reset'
|state-reset
|reset status
|loading
|'loading'
|state-loading
|fetching data
init/reset -> pulling -> enough -> refreshing -> refreshed -> reset
init/reset -> pulling -> reset
init/reset -> loading -> reset
Please refer to the default HeadNode and FooterNode components
Or refer to demo3, show different dom style through compare props loaderState width STATS.
MIT