openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-pullload

by react-ld
1.2.0 (see all)

React component pull down refresh and pull up load more

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

215

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

中文

react-pullLoad

Refreshing and Loading more component for react.

pullLoad is another refreshing and loading more lib without react, support require.js to load lib.

examples

demo1 use ReactPullLoad root DOM as container

demo2 use ReactPullLoad root DOM as container

demo3 use document.body as container, and config UI component (HeadNode and FooterNode).

demo4 forbidden pull refresh

version 1.2.0

Support Typescript

Description

  1. Only depend on react/react-dom, without any other package.
  2. Use less.
  3. Support body or root Dom as container.
  4. Bind touch event on component root Dom.
  5. It.s develop as Pure react component.
  6. Support config UI component (HeadNode and FooterNode).
  7. Can apply refreshing or loading through modify STATE.
  8. Only support mobile device

How to use

npm install --save react-pullload

import ReactPullLoad, { STATS } from "react-pullload";
import "node_modules/react-pullload/dist/ReactPullLoad.css";

export class App extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super();
    this.state = {
      hasMore: true,
      data: cData,
      action: STATS.init,
      index: loadMoreLimitNum //loading more test time limit
    };
  }

  handleAction = action => {
    console.info(action, this.state.action, action === this.state.action);
    //new action must do not equel to old action
    if (action === this.state.action) {
      return false;
    }

    if (action === STATS.refreshing) {
      this.handRefreshing();
    } else if (action === STATS.loading) {
      this.handLoadMore();
    } else {
      //DO NOT modify below code
      this.setState({
        action: action
      });
    }
  };

  handRefreshing = () => {
    if (STATS.refreshing === this.state.action) {
      return false;
    }

    setTimeout(() => {
      //refreshing complete
      this.setState({
        data: cData,
        hasMore: true,
        action: STATS.refreshed,
        index: loadMoreLimitNum
      });
    }, 3000);

    this.setState({
      action: STATS.refreshing
    });
  };

  handLoadMore = () => {
    if (STATS.loading === this.state.action) {
      return false;
    }
    //无更多内容则不执行后面逻辑
    if (!this.state.hasMore) {
      return;
    }

    setTimeout(() => {
      if (this.state.index === 0) {
        this.setState({
          action: STATS.reset,
          hasMore: false
        });
      } else {
        this.setState({
          data: [...this.state.data, cData[0], cData[0]],
          action: STATS.reset,
          index: this.state.index - 1
        });
      }
    }, 3000);

    this.setState({
      action: STATS.loading
    });
  };

  render() {
    const { data, hasMore } = this.state;

    const fixHeaderStyle = {
      position: "fixed",
      width: "100%",
      height: "50px",
      color: "#fff",
      lineHeight: "50px",
      backgroundColor: "#e24f37",
      left: 0,
      top: 0,
      textAlign: "center",
      zIndex: 1
    };

    return (
      <div>
        <div style={fixHeaderStyle}>fixed header</div>
        <ReactPullLoad
          downEnough={150}
          action={this.state.action}
          handleAction={this.handleAction}
          hasMore={hasMore}
          style={{ paddingTop: 50 }}
          distanceBottom={1000}
        >
          <ul className="test-ul">
            <button onClick={this.handRefreshing}>refreshing</button>
            <button onClick={this.handLoadMore}>loading more</button>
            {data.map((str, index) => {
              return (
                <li key={index}>
                  <img src={str} alt="" />
                </li>
              );
            })}
          </ul>
        </ReactPullLoad>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

API：

PropertyDescriptionTypedefaultRemarks
actionsync component statusstringisRequired
handleActionhandle statusfuncisRequired
hasMoreflag for are there any more content to loadboolfalse
downEnoughhow long distance is enough to refreshingnum100use px as unit
distanceBottomcurrent position is apart from bottomnum100use px as unit
isBlockContainerset root dom as containerboolfalse
HeadNodecustom header UI compoentanyReactPullLoad HeadNodemust be a react component
FooterNodecustom footer UI compoentanyReactPullLoad FooterNodemust be a react component

Remarks: ReactPullLoad support set root dom className and style.

STATS list

PropertyValueroot classNameexplain
init''component initial status
pulling'pulling'state-pullingpull status
enough'pulling enough'state-pulling.enoughpull down enough status
refreshing'refreshing'state-refreshingrefreshing status fetch data
refreshed'refreshed'state-refreshedrefreshed
reset'reset'state-resetreset status
loading'loading'state-loadingfetching data

init/reset -> pulling -> enough -> refreshing -> refreshed -> reset

init/reset -> pulling -> reset

init/reset -> loading -> reset

Custom UI components

Please refer to the default HeadNode and FooterNode components

ReactPullLoad HeadNode

ReactPullLoad FooterNode

Or refer to demo3, show different dom style through compare props loaderState width STATS.

demo3

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial