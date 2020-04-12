Simple, customizable React component for pull to refresh on touch devices.
Install with
yarn add react-pullable or
npm install react-pullable
Import in your components with
import Pullable from 'react-pullable'
To prevent Chrome overscroll set
overscroll-behavior-y: contain [or] none; on
<body> (learn more).
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|onRefresh
|Function
|Called when a pull is triggered
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|className
|String
pullable
|Class applied to the component
|centerSpinner
|Boolean
true
|Is the spinner vertically centered or top-aligned?
|fadeSpinner
|Boolean
true
|Does the spinner fade in/out when pulled?
|rotateSpinner
|Boolean
true
|Does the spinner rotate when pulled?
|spinnerSize
|Number
24
|Pixel width/height of the spinner
|spinnerOffset
|Number
0
|Pixel offset of the spinner (from the top)
|spinnerColor
|String
#000000
|Color of the spinner
|spinSpeed
|Number
1200
|Time to rotate the spinner 360° (in ms)
|popDuration
|Number
200
|Time to expand the spinner before it rotates (
0 = skip pop)
|distThreshold
|Number
spinnerSize * 3
|Distance where refresh is triggered
|resistance
|Number
2.5
|How hard it is to pull down
|refreshDuration
|Number
1000
|Time spent spinning before resetting (in ms)
|resetDuration
|Number
400
|Time to reset (in ms)
|resetEase
|String
cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.61, 0.355, 1)
|Ease when resetting
|shouldPullToRefresh
|Function
() => window.scrollY <= 0
|When to allow pulling
|disabled
|Boolean
|Disables all functionality
Using only the required onRefresh prop:
<Pullable onRefresh={() => this.getData()}>
{this.state.cards.map(card => <Card data={card}/>)}
</Pullable>
Using some optional props:
<Pullable
onRefresh={() => this.getTasks(currentUser)}
centerSpinner={false}
spinnerColor="#FFFFFF"
disabled={!currentUser}
>
{this.state.tasks.map(task => <Task data={task}/>)}
</Pullable>
Inspired by BoxFactura’s PulltoRefresh.js
Spinner SVG from Feather Icons
Built using NWB
To test using the included demo app:
npm install and
npm start
To test in your own local app:
npm install and
npm link
npm link [package name]
npm run build