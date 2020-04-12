🙋 React Pullable

Simple, customizable React component for pull to refresh on touch devices.

Play with the demo

Usage

Install with yarn add react-pullable or npm install react-pullable

Import in your components with import Pullable from 'react-pullable'

Component styles

To prevent Chrome overscroll set overscroll-behavior-y: contain [or] none; on <body> (learn more).

Required props

Prop Type Description onRefresh Function Called when a pull is triggered

Optional props

Prop Type Default Description className String pullable Class applied to the component centerSpinner Boolean true Is the spinner vertically centered or top-aligned? fadeSpinner Boolean true Does the spinner fade in/out when pulled? rotateSpinner Boolean true Does the spinner rotate when pulled? spinnerSize Number 24 Pixel width/height of the spinner spinnerOffset Number 0 Pixel offset of the spinner (from the top) spinnerColor String #000000 Color of the spinner spinSpeed Number 1200 Time to rotate the spinner 360° (in ms) popDuration Number 200 Time to expand the spinner before it rotates ( 0 = skip pop) distThreshold Number spinnerSize * 3 Distance where refresh is triggered resistance Number 2.5 How hard it is to pull down refreshDuration Number 1000 Time spent spinning before resetting (in ms) resetDuration Number 400 Time to reset (in ms) resetEase String cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.61, 0.355, 1) Ease when resetting shouldPullToRefresh Function () => window.scrollY <= 0 When to allow pulling disabled Boolean Disables all functionality

Examples

Using only the required onRefresh prop:

<Pullable onRefresh={() => this .getData()}> { this .state.cards.map( card => < Card data = {card}/ > )} </ Pullable >

Using some optional props:

<Pullable onRefresh={() => this .getTasks(currentUser)} centerSpinner={ false } spinnerColor= "#FFFFFF" disabled={!currentUser} > { this .state.tasks.map( task => < Task data = {task}/ > )} </ Pullable >

Credits

Inspired by BoxFactura’s PulltoRefresh.js

Spinner SVG from Feather Icons

Built using NWB

Contributing

To test using the included demo app:

Clone the repo Open the directory and run npm install and npm start The demo app will update to reflect any changes to it or the component

To test in your own local app: