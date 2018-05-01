npm install react-pull-to-refresh -S

A pull to refresh component for the web.

Based on Andy Peatling's Pull to Refresh for the Web

Usage

Your refresh handler function takes in resolve and reject to tell the PullToRefresh component when it's finished.

handleRefresh(resolve, reject) { if (success) { resolve(); } else { reject(); } }

Where you want to render the component:

< ReactPullToRefresh onRefresh = {this.handleRefresh} className = "your-own-class-if-you-want" style = {{ textAlign: ' center ' }}> < h3 > Pull down to refresh </ h3 > < div > {items} </ div > < div > etc. </ div > </ ReactPullToRefresh >

CSS

Use the CSS from the example or from here as a starting point.

All props

PropTypes

onRefresh : PropTypes.func.isRequired

: icon : PropTypes.element default: < span className = "genericon genericon-next" > </ span >

: loading : PropTypes.element default: < div className = "loading" > < span className = "loading-ptr-1" > </ span > < span className = "loading-ptr-2" > </ span > < span className = "loading-ptr-3" > </ span > </ div >

: disabled : PropTypes.bool

: className : PropTypes.string

: style : PropTypes.object

: distanceToRefresh : PropTypes.number default: 70

: resistance : PropTypes.number default: 2.5

: hammerOptions: PropTypes.object

Thanks

Andy Peatling