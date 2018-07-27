openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-proxy-loader

by webpack-contrib
0.3.5 (see all)

Wraps a react component in a proxy component to enable Code Splitting.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

237

GitHub Stars

260

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm node deps

chat

react-proxy-loader

Wraps a react component in a proxy component to enable Code Splitting, which loads a react component and its dependencies on demand.

Requirements

This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install react-proxy-loader:

$ npm install react-proxy-loader --save-dev

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

// returns the proxied component, loaded on demand
// webpack creates an additional chunk for this component and its dependencies
const Component = require('react-proxy-loader!./Component');

// returns a mixin for the proxied component
// This allows you to setup rendering for the loading state for the proxy
const ComponentProxyMixin = require('react-proxy-loader!./Component').Mixin;

const ComponentProxy = React.createClass({
    mixins: [ComponentProxyMixin],
    renderUnavailable: function() {
        return <p>Loading...</p>;
    }
});

Or specify the proxied components in your configuration:

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
    module: {
        loaders: [
            /* ... */
            {
                test: [
                    /component\.jsx$/, // select component by RegExp
                    /\.async\.jsx$/, // select component by extension
                    "/abs/path/to/component.jsx" // absolute path to component
                ],
                loader: "react-proxy-loader"
            }
        ]
    }
};

Or provide a chunk name within a name query parameter:

var Component = require("react-proxy-loader?name=chunkName!./Component");

And run webpack via your preferred method.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial