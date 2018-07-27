Wraps a react component in a proxy component to enable Code Splitting, which loads a react component and its dependencies on demand.

Requirements

This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install react-proxy-loader :

npm install react-proxy-loader --save-dev

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

const Component = require ( 'react-proxy-loader!./Component' ); const ComponentProxyMixin = require ( 'react-proxy-loader!./Component' ).Mixin; const ComponentProxy = React.createClass({ mixins : [ComponentProxyMixin], renderUnavailable : function ( ) { return < p > Loading... </ p > ; } });

Or specify the proxied components in your configuration:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : [ /component\.jsx$/ , /\.async\.jsx$/, "/abs/path/to/component.jsx" ], loader : "react-proxy-loader" } ] } };

Or provide a chunk name within a name query parameter:

var Component = require ( "react-proxy-loader?name=chunkName!./Component" );

And run webpack via your preferred method.

License