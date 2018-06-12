openbase logo
rpt

react-prop-transition

by Imran Sulemanji
1.0.3 (see all)

A React component for easing props values

Overview

Readme

react prop transition

npm version

A component for easing props values

Heavily inspired by React Motion. The <Transition> component will proxy props to a single functional child. When Transition receives new props it will interpolate values on each animation frame until complete or interrupted.

The props object can be any object permitted by d3.interpolateObject. In practice this allows for transitions of numbers, arrays, colors (as understood by CSS) and much more.

Getting started

Install react-prop-transition using npm.

npm install react-prop-transition --save

Usage

import Transition from 'react-prop-transition';

<Transition props={{number: 0}}
            duration={400}
            easing="cubic" >
  {(props) => <span>{props.number}</span>}
</Transition>

Api

PropsDescription
propsThe props object to be eased. Permitted values can be numbers, colors, arrays, dates and strings with a numerical element. #d3.interpolateObject
easing (optional)Specifies the easing function as a string. Permitted options
duration (optional)The easing duration in ms

