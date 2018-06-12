react prop transition

A component for easing props values

Heavily inspired by React Motion. The <Transition> component will proxy props to a single functional child. When Transition receives new props it will interpolate values on each animation frame until complete or interrupted.

The props object can be any object permitted by d3.interpolateObject . In practice this allows for transitions of numbers, arrays, colors (as understood by CSS) and much more.

Getting started

Install react-prop-transition using npm.

npm install react-prop-transition --save

Usage

import Transition from 'react-prop-transition' ; < Transition props = {{number: 0 }} duration = {400} easing = "cubic" > {(props) => < span > {props.number} </ span > } </ Transition >

Api