Heavily inspired by React Motion. The
<Transition> component will proxy
props to a single functional child. When Transition receives new props it
will interpolate values on each animation frame until complete or interrupted.
The props object can be any object permitted by
d3.interpolateObject. In practice
this allows for transitions of numbers, arrays, colors (as understood by CSS)
and much more.
Install react-prop-transition using npm.
npm install react-prop-transition --save
import Transition from 'react-prop-transition';
<Transition props={{number: 0}}
duration={400}
easing="cubic" >
{(props) => <span>{props.number}</span>}
</Transition>
|Props
|Description
props
|The props object to be eased. Permitted values can be numbers, colors, arrays, dates and strings with a numerical element. #d3.interpolateObject
easing (optional)
|Specifies the easing function as a string. Permitted options
duration (optional)
|The easing duration in ms