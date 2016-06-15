A dependency--not a boilerplate--to make your React project a delight to develop.
This is brand new, not ready for production unless you are ready and willing to contribute to the project. Basically just building something we want here, if it interests you, please help :)
Also, it has no tests. Also, it's kind of awesome.
I'm running node v5.7.0 and npm v3.6.0 as I tinker, there's no plan to support older versions at the moment.
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md
The quickest way to get started is to use
create-react-project.
npm install -g create-react-project
create-react-project the-best-app-ever
cd the-best-app-ever
npm install
npm start
Now open http://localhost:8080.
Go edit a file, notice the app reloads, you can enable hot module
replacement by adding
AUTO_RELOAD=hot to
.env.
Also:
npm test
Also:
NODE_ENV=production npm start
Minified, gzipped, long-term hashed assets and server-pre-rendering, and more.
You can use this as a dependency of an existing app. For now,
the result of
create-react-project is your best documentation on how
to do that.
{ ...awesome, stuff })
.babelrc
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md and help out :)
As soon as I ship a real app with this, I'll ship 1.0.
After running
react-project init your package.json will have some new tasks.
npm start
Starts the server. It's smart enough to know which
NODE_ENV you're in.
If
NODE_ENV=production you'll get the full production build. If you're
shipping to heroku, for instance, deploying is just
git push heroku master.
It'll create a production build up there.
npm test
Runs any files named
modules/**/*.test.js with karma and mocha.
Implementation needs work
tests.webpack.js context junk.
react-project, like
"karma": "karma.conf.js"
export { KarmaConfig } from 'react-project/test'
webpack.config.js
This way people can mess w/ the default configs (both webpack and karma) or take full control.
React Project will use environment variables to know how to build for
production v. development. For local development, you can edit the
.env file to change environment variables, in production you'll want
to set them on the box.
NODE_ENV=production
PORT=80
PUBLIC_PATH=/ # or a cdn you push your assets to
SERVER_RENDERING=on
When
npm start is called on a machine with those environment
variables, your app will be optimized with things like gzip compression.
# the host webpack assets are served from
DEV_HOST=localhost
# the port webpack assets are served from
DEV_PORT=8081
# reload the browser on app changes
AUTO_RELOAD=refresh
# "hot" reload changed modules only (no page reload), careful, this
# thing can be finicky
AUTO_RELOAD=hot
# don't reload anything on code changes
AUTO_RELOAD=none
react-project
import { lazy, ServerRoute } from 'react-project'
lazy
Convenience method to simplify lazy route configuration with bundle loader.
import { lazy } from 'react-project'
// bundle loader returns a function here that will load `Dashboard`
// lazily, it won't be in the initial bundle
import loadDashboard from 'bundle?lazy!./Dashboard'
// now wrap that load function with `lazy` and you're done, you've got
// super simple code splitting, the dashboard code won't be downloaded
// until the user visits this route
<Route getComponent={lazy(loadDashboard)}/>
// just FYI, `lazy` doesn't do anything other than wrap up the callback
// signatures of getComponent and the bundle loader. Without `lazy` you
// would be doing this:
<Route getComponent={(location, cb) => {
loadDashboard((Dashboard) => cb(Dashboard.default))
}}/>
ServerRoute
Defines a route to only be available on the server. Add handlers (functions) to the different http methods.
Note: You have to restart the server after making changes to server routes. But only until somebody implements HMR for the server.
You can nest routes to get path nesting, but only the final matched route's handler is called (maybe we could do something cool later with the handlers?)
import { ServerRoute } from 'react-project/server'
import {
listEvents,
createEvent,
getEvent,
updateEvent,
deleteEvent
} from './events'
export default (
<Route path="/api">
<ServerRoute path="events"
get={listEvents}
post={createEvent}
>
<ServerRoute path=":id"
get={getEvent}
patch={updateEvent}
delete={deleteEvent}
/>
</ServerRoute>
</Route>
)
serverRouteHandler(req, res, { params, location, route })
req an express request object
res an express resonponse object
params the url parameters
location the matched location
route the matched server route
react-project/server
createServer(getApp)
import { createServer } from 'react-project/server'
createServer((req, res, cb) => {
cb(null, { renderDocument, renderApp, routes })
}).start()
Creates and returns a new Express server, with a new
start method.
renderDocument(props, callback)
App-supplied function to render the top-level document. Callback with
a
Document component. You'll probably want to just tweak
the
Document component supplied by the blueprint.
callback(err, reactElement, initialState)
reactElement is the react element to be rendered
initialState is initial state from the server for data re-hydration
on the client.
renderApp(props, callback)
App-supplied function to render the application content. Should call
back with
<RouterContext {...props}/> or something that renders a
RouterContext at the end of the render tree.
callback(err, reactElement)
If you call back with an error object with a
status key, the server
will respond with that status:
callback({ status: 404 })
routes
The app's routes.
react-project CLI
It's not intended that you use this directly, task should be done with npm scripts.
react-project init
Initializes the app, copies over a blueprint app, updates package.json with tasks, etc.
react-project build
Builds the assets, called from
npm start, not normally called
directly.
react-project start
Starts the server. Called from
npm start, not normally called
directly.
react-project --help
react-project --version