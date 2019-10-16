Defer the load of non-critical images and components if they are off-screen.
This library makes possible to progressively load images, just like Medium does, and React components only when the user is ready to consume the content. Additionaly, take component based code splitting for free. Two at the price of one.
Lazy Loading Images: https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/performance/lazy-loading-guidance/images-and-video/
// with yarn
yarn add react-progressive-loader
// with npm
npm install react-progressive-loader
// ES2015+ and TS
import { Defer, Img } from 'react-progressive-loader'
Defers the loading of a React component
Props:
render: The content to render
renderPlaceholder: The content to render while the content is loading
loadOnScreen: Load the content only when the area it is going to be rendered is visible for the user
If case the React component is
default-exported in
./comp module
<Defer
render={() => import('./comp')}
renderPlaceholder={() => <div>Loading...</div>}
/>
If the component is not
default-exported
// './comp.jsx'
export const MyComp = () => 'Loaded!'
// './app.jsx'
<Defer
render={() => import('./comp').then(({MyComp}) => <MyComp />)}
/>
The
render prop can also be a React element
<Defer
render={() => <img src='my-img.png'></img>}
renderPlaceholder={() => <div>Loading...</div>}
/>
Load the content only when it is on-screen
<Defer
render={() => <img src='my-img.png'></img>}
renderPlaceholder={() => <div>Loading...</div>}
loadOnScreen
/>
Progressively load images. This component makes a smooth animated transition in the following order:
[Background]->[Placeholder]->[Content]
Props:
src: The source of the content
placeholderSrc: The source of the image that is going to be showed while the content is loading
srcSet: The source of the content (see: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/img#attr-srcset)
sizes: A set of source sizes (see: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/img#attr-sizes)
bgColor: The color of the backgroud that is going to be showed while the placeholder is loading
aspectRatio: A static aspect ratio for image, placeholder, and background color. The aspect ratio provided must be calculated in the following way:
height / width
loadOnScreen: Load the content only when the area it is going to be rendered is visible for the user
alt: Alternative text (see: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/img#attr-alt)
Any other prop (not listed here) passed to this components will be passed down to the wrapper
div
Basic usage
<Img
src='image.jpeg'
placeholderSrc='image-placeholder.jpeg'
/>
Transitioning only between background and content. Sometimes you may want to transit only from background to content by finding the dominant color of the image and assigning it to
bgColor. This strategy is used by Google image search.
<Img
bgColor='#FA8054'
src='image.jpeg'
/>
Load the content only when it is on-screen
<Img
src='image.jpeg'
placeholderSrc='image-placeholder.jpeg'
loadOnScreen
/>
This library uses IntersectionObserver API, for wide browser compatibility consider to add a polyfill
Published under MIT Licence
(c) Yosbel Marin 2018