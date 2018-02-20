className string undefined className to apply to the parent div

initialAmount number 10 initial number of rows to display

progressiveAmount number 10 number of rows to render each time a new batch is requested

idleAmount number 0 number of rows to render when the browser is idle (limited browser support for requestIdleCallback)

isActive boolean true setting to false will render the full list without any progressive loading

renderItem (index: number) => React.Node required function that returns the row to render

renderLoader () => React.Node () => null function that returns a loader to render

rowCount number required the length of your list