Read the blog post
React Progressive List is an alternative to React Virtualized. It wins in two possible scenarios:
yarn add react-progressive-list
renderRow = index => {
return <Row key={index} avatar={avatars[index]} name={names[index]} />;
}
render() {
return (
<ReactProgressiveList
initialAmount={40}
progressiveAmount={20}
renderItem={this.renderRow}
renderLoader={() => <Spinner />}
rowCount={400}
useWindowScroll
/>
);
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
|string
|undefined
|className to apply to the parent div
initialAmount
|number
|10
|initial number of rows to display
progressiveAmount
|number
|10
|number of rows to render each time a new batch is requested
idleAmount
|number
|0
|number of rows to render when the browser is idle (limited browser support for requestIdleCallback)
isActive
|boolean
|true
|setting to false will render the full list without any progressive loading
renderItem
|(index: number) => React.Node
|required
|function that returns the row to render
renderLoader
|() => React.Node
|() => null
|function that returns a loader to render
rowCount
|number
|required
|the length of your list
useWindowScroll
|boolean
|false
|When true will use a scroll listener on the window, otherwise will use a scroll listener on the parent