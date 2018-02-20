openbase logo
rpl

react-progressive-list

by Matt Colman
0.1.2

Render React Lists progressively

Downloads/wk

323

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-progressive-list

Read the blog post


React Progressive List is an alternative to React Virtualized. It wins in two possible scenarios:

  1. Your list rows are complex and slow to render. react-virtualized cannot render new rows fast enough to maintain a smooth 60fps scroll.
  2. You've tried react-virtualized and found it to be overly complicated for your basic needs.

Install

yarn add react-progressive-list

Example

  renderRow = index => {
    return <Row key={index} avatar={avatars[index]} name={names[index]} />;
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <ReactProgressiveList
        initialAmount={40}
        progressiveAmount={20}
        renderItem={this.renderRow}
        renderLoader={() => <Spinner />}
        rowCount={400}
        useWindowScroll
      />
    );
  }

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestringundefinedclassName to apply to the parent div
initialAmountnumber10initial number of rows to display
progressiveAmountnumber10number of rows to render each time a new batch is requested
idleAmountnumber0number of rows to render when the browser is idle (limited browser support for requestIdleCallback)
isActivebooleantruesetting to false will render the full list without any progressive loading
renderItem(index: number) => React.Noderequiredfunction that returns the row to render
renderLoader() => React.Node() => nullfunction that returns a loader to render
rowCountnumberrequiredthe length of your list
useWindowScrollbooleanfalseWhen true will use a scroll listener on the window, otherwise will use a scroll listener on the parent

