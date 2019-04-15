react-progressive-image React component for progressive image loading
$ yarn add react-progressive-image
The UMD build is also available on unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-progressive-image@0.1.0/umd/react-progressive-image.min.js"></script>
If you use the UMD build you can find the library on
window.ReactProgressiveImage.
<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg">
{src => <img src={src} alt="an image" />}
</ProgressiveImage>
<ProgressiveImage
delay={3000}
src="large-image.jpg"
placeholder="tiny-image.jpg"
>
{src => <img src={src} alt="an image" />}
</ProgressiveImage>
<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg">
{(src, loading) => (
<img style={{ opacity: loading ? 0.5 : 1 }} src={src} alt="an image" />
)}
</ProgressiveImage>
<ProgressiveImage
src="medium.jpg"
srcSetData={{
srcSet: 'small.jpg 320w, medium.jpg 700w, large.jpg 2000w',
sizes: '(max-width: 2000px) 100vw, 2000px'
}}
placeholder="tiny-image.jpg"
>
{(src, _loading, srcSetData) => (
<img
src={src}
srcSet={srcSetData.srcSet}
sizes={srcSetData.sizes}
alt="an image"
/>
)}
</ProgressiveImage>
If you want to use a component, such as a loading spinner, as a placeholder, you can make use of the
loading argument in the render callback. It will be true while the main image is loading and false once it has fully loaded. Keep in mind that the
placeholder props is
required, so you will need to explicitly declare an empty string as it's value if you plan on using a component in the render callback.
const dominantImageColor = '#86356B';
const placeholder = (
<div
style={{ backgroundColor: dominantImageColor, height: 300, width: 500 }}
/>
);
<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="">
{(src, loading) => {
return loading ? placeholder : <img src={src} alt="an image" />;
}}
</ProgressiveImage>;
Since this component relies on JavaScript to replace the placeholder src with the full image src, you should use a fallback image if your application supports environments that do not have JavaScript enabled or is progressively enhanced.
You can do this by adding the fallback image inside of a
<noscript> tag in the render callback you provide as the
ProgressiveImage component's child.
<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg">
{src => {
return (
<div>
<img className="progressive-image" src={src} />
<noscript>
<img className="progressive-image no-script" src="large-image.jpg" />
</noscript>
</div>
);
}}
</ProgressiveImage>
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|children
function
true
|returns
src,
loading, and
srcSetData
|delay
number
false
|time in milliseconds before src image is loaded
|onError
function
false
|returns error event
|placeholder
string
true
|the src of the placeholder image
|src
string
true
|the src of the main image
|srcSetData
{srcSet: "string", sizes: "string" }
false
|srcset and sizes to be applied to the image
Stable: Formidable is not planning to develop any new features for this project. We are still responding to bug reports and security concerns. We are still welcoming PRs for this project, but PRs that include new features should be small and easy to integrate and should not include breaking changes.