openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpg

react-progressive-graceful-image

by Sanish
0.6.14 (see all)

React component for gracefully progressive image lazy loading

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Progressive Graceful Image

Note: I published this interesting article on medium to explain the idea and motivation behind building this npm package. And a small code snippet to make best use of it.

Update

  • [0.6.14] : Allow ^v17 of react and react-dom as peer dependencies.
  • [0.6.13] : onError bug-fix to works as expected.

Note: This is a forked repo from https://github.com/FormidableLabs/react-progressive-image. So, all usage are similar to that.

I am adding two new features:

  • Graceful loading
  • Lazy loading

similar to https://github.com/linasmnew/react-graceful-image, but with a different approach(for better performance and optimization). So, please check usage of 4 newly introduced props (noRetry, noLazyLoad, rootMargin, threshold) from the props table below.

[TODO] :

  • Use of Intersection Observer for Lazy Loading (Better Performance)
  • Use of navigator.onLine in place of current retry strategy (Optimization)
  • Introduce rootMargin and threshold props for Intersection Observer options.
  • Add more Code Sandbox example links
  • Remove ref from child function.
  • Remove dependency of @researchgate/react-intersection-observer

Note: npm i intersection-observer, if polyfill is required, I have removed it to keep the library lightweight.

Maintenance Status

react-progressive-graceful-image React component for progressive image loading

Install

$ npm i react-progressive-graceful-image

Examples

Simple - CodeSandbox

<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg">
  {(src) => <img src={src} alt="an image" />}
</ProgressiveImage>

With Delay - CodeSandbox

<ProgressiveImage
  delay={3000}
  src="large-image.jpg"
  placeholder="tiny-image.jpg"
>
  {(src) => <img src={src} alt="an image" />}
</ProgressiveImage>

With loading argument - CodeSandbox

<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg">
  {(src, loading) => (
    <img style={{ opacity: loading ? 0.5 : 1 }} src={src} alt="an image" />
  )}
</ProgressiveImage>

With srcSet - CodeSandbox

<ProgressiveImage
  src="medium.jpg"
  srcSetData={{
    srcSet: 'small.jpg 320w, medium.jpg 700w, large.jpg 2000w',
    sizes: '(max-width: 2000px) 100vw, 2000px'
  }}
  placeholder="tiny-image.jpg"
>
  {(src, loading, srcSetData) => (
    <img
      src={src}
      srcSet={srcSetData.srcSet}
      sizes={srcSetData.sizes}
      alt="an image"
    />
  )}
</ProgressiveImage>

With Intersection Observer Options - CodeSandbox

<ProgressiveImage
  delay={3000}
  src="large-image.jpg"
  placeholder="tiny-image.jpg"
  rootMargin="0% 0% 0%"
  threshold={[1]}
>
  {(src) => <img src={src} alt="an image" />}
</ProgressiveImage>

Component As Placeholder - CodeSandbox

If you want to use a component, such as a loading spinner, as a placeholder, you can make use of the loading argument in the render callback. It will be true while the main image is loading and false once it has fully loaded. Keep in mind that the placeholder props is required, so you will need to explicitly declare an empty string as it's value if you plan on using a component in the render callback.

const dominantImageColor = '#86356B';
const placeholder = (
  <div
    style={{ backgroundColor: dominantImageColor, height: 300, width: 500 }}
  />
);

<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="" >
  {(src, loading) => {
    return loading ? placeholder : <img src={src} alt="an image" />;
  }}
</ProgressiveImage>;

Progressive Enhancement and No JavaScript

Since this component relies on JavaScript to replace the placeholder src with the full image src, you should use a fallback image if your application supports environments that do not have JavaScript enabled or is progressively enhanced.

You can do this by adding the fallback image inside of a <noscript> tag in the render callback you provide as the ProgressiveImage component's child.

<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg" >
  {(src) => {
    return (
      <div>
        <img className="progressive-image" src={src} />
        <noscript>
          <img className="progressive-image no-script" src="large-image.jpg" />
        </noscript>
      </div>
    );
  }}
</ProgressiveImage>

Props

NameTypeRequiredDescription
childrenfunctiontruereturns src, loading, and srcSetData
delaynumberfalsetime in milliseconds before src image is loaded
onErrorfunctionfalsereturns error event
placeholderstringtruethe src of the placeholder image
srcstringtruethe src of the main image
srcSetData{srcSet: "string", sizes: "string" }falsesrcset and sizes to be applied to the image
noRetrybooleanfalseflag to turn off re-trying (default: false)
noLazyLoadbooleanfalseflag to turn off lazy loading (default: false)
rootMarginstringfalseIntersection Observer Option (eg: "0% 0% 25%" -default)
thresholdArrayfalseIntersection Observer Option (eg: [0] -default)

Maintenance Status

Stable: Formidable is not planning to develop any new features for this project. We are still responding to bug reports and security concerns. We are still welcoming PRs for this project, but PRs that include new features should be small and easy to integrate and should not include breaking changes.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present.

See LICENSE for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial