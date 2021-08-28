Note: I published this interesting article on medium to explain the idea and motivation behind building this npm package. And a small code snippet to make best use of it.
Update
react and
react-dom as peer dependencies.
onError bug-fix to works as expected.
Note: This is a forked repo from https://github.com/FormidableLabs/react-progressive-image. So, all usage are similar to that.
I am adding two new features:
similar to https://github.com/linasmnew/react-graceful-image, but with a different approach(for better performance and optimization). So, please check usage of 4 newly introduced props (noRetry, noLazyLoad, rootMargin, threshold) from the props table below.
rootMargin and
threshold props for Intersection Observer options.
ref from child function.
@researchgate/react-intersection-observer
Note:
npm i intersection-observer, if polyfill is required, I have removed it to keep the library lightweight.
react-progressive-graceful-image React component for progressive image loading
$ npm i react-progressive-graceful-image
<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg">
{(src) => <img src={src} alt="an image" />}
</ProgressiveImage>
<ProgressiveImage
delay={3000}
src="large-image.jpg"
placeholder="tiny-image.jpg"
>
{(src) => <img src={src} alt="an image" />}
</ProgressiveImage>
<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg">
{(src, loading) => (
<img style={{ opacity: loading ? 0.5 : 1 }} src={src} alt="an image" />
)}
</ProgressiveImage>
<ProgressiveImage
src="medium.jpg"
srcSetData={{
srcSet: 'small.jpg 320w, medium.jpg 700w, large.jpg 2000w',
sizes: '(max-width: 2000px) 100vw, 2000px'
}}
placeholder="tiny-image.jpg"
>
{(src, loading, srcSetData) => (
<img
src={src}
srcSet={srcSetData.srcSet}
sizes={srcSetData.sizes}
alt="an image"
/>
)}
</ProgressiveImage>
<ProgressiveImage
delay={3000}
src="large-image.jpg"
placeholder="tiny-image.jpg"
rootMargin="0% 0% 0%"
threshold={[1]}
>
{(src) => <img src={src} alt="an image" />}
</ProgressiveImage>
If you want to use a component, such as a loading spinner, as a placeholder, you can make use of the
loading argument in the render callback. It will be true while the main image is loading and false once it has fully loaded. Keep in mind that the
placeholder props is
required, so you will need to explicitly declare an empty string as it's value if you plan on using a component in the render callback.
const dominantImageColor = '#86356B';
const placeholder = (
<div
style={{ backgroundColor: dominantImageColor, height: 300, width: 500 }}
/>
);
<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="" >
{(src, loading) => {
return loading ? placeholder : <img src={src} alt="an image" />;
}}
</ProgressiveImage>;
Since this component relies on JavaScript to replace the placeholder src with the full image src, you should use a fallback image if your application supports environments that do not have JavaScript enabled or is progressively enhanced.
You can do this by adding the fallback image inside of a
<noscript> tag in the render callback you provide as the
ProgressiveImage component's child.
<ProgressiveImage src="large-image.jpg" placeholder="tiny-image.jpg" >
{(src) => {
return (
<div>
<img className="progressive-image" src={src} />
<noscript>
<img className="progressive-image no-script" src="large-image.jpg" />
</noscript>
</div>
);
}}
</ProgressiveImage>
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|children
function
true
|returns
src,
loading, and
srcSetData
|delay
number
false
|time in milliseconds before src image is loaded
|onError
function
false
|returns error event
|placeholder
string
true
|the src of the placeholder image
|src
string
true
|the src of the main image
|srcSetData
{srcSet: "string", sizes: "string" }
false
|srcset and sizes to be applied to the image
|noRetry
boolean
false
|flag to turn off re-trying (default:
false)
|noLazyLoad
boolean
false
|flag to turn off lazy loading (default:
false)
|rootMargin
string
false
|Intersection Observer Option (eg:
"0% 0% 25%" -default)
|threshold
Array
false
|Intersection Observer Option (eg:
[0] -default)
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present.
See LICENSE for more information.