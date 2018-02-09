Medium style progressive background image for React based on Styled-components.
$ yarn add react-progressive-bg-image styled-components
node >= 9.4.0
yarn >= 1.3.2
react
^16.0.0,
styled-components
^3
Remind: May need to setup autoprefixer in your project.
import ProgressiveImage from 'react-progressive-bg-image';
<ProgressiveImage
src={image1}
placeholder={image1X60}
style={{
height: 600,
backgroundSize: 'contain',
backgroundPosition: 'center center',
}}
/>;
import styled from 'styled-components';
import ProgressiveImage from 'react-progressive-bg-image';
const StyledProgressiveImage = styled(ProgressiveImage)`
height: 600px;
background-size: contain;
background-position: center center;
`;
<StyledProgressiveImage
src={IMAGE}
placeholder={IMAGEX60}
transition="all 1s linear"
/>;
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
src
|string
|yes
|Origin image
placeholder
|string
|yes
|Small image (Suggest inline base64)
opacity
|number
|default: 0.5
blur
|number
|default: 20
scale
|number
|default: 1
transition
|string
|default: 'opacity 0.3s linear'
component
|string
|default: 'div'
$ yarn run format
$ yarn run eslint
$ yarn run test:watch
$ npm version patch
$ git push
$ yarn run test).