Medium style progressive background image for React based on Styled-components.

Demo

Further Reading:

Installation

$ yarn add react-progressive-bg-image styled-components

Requirements

node >= 9.4.0

yarn >= 1.3.2

react ^16.0.0 ,

styled-components ^3

Usage

Case 1: Inline-style

Remind: May need to setup autoprefixer in your project.

import ProgressiveImage from 'react-progressive-bg-image' ; < ProgressiveImage src = {image1} placeholder = {image1X60} style = {{ height: 600 , backgroundSize: ' contain ', backgroundPosition: ' center center ', }} /> ;

Case 2: With Styled-components

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import ProgressiveImage from 'react-progressive-bg-image' ; const StyledProgressiveImage = styled(ProgressiveImage) ` height: 600px; background-size: contain; background-position: center center; ` ; < StyledProgressiveImage src = {IMAGE} placeholder = {IMAGEX60} transition = "all 1s linear" /> ;

Property

Prop Type Required Description src string yes Origin image placeholder string yes Small image (Suggest inline base64) opacity number default: 0.5 blur number default: 20 scale number default: 1 transition string default: 'opacity 0.3s linear' component string default: 'div'

Test

yarn run format yarn run eslint yarn run test :watch

Github release / NPM release

npm version patch git push

Inspiration

CONTRIBUTING

⇄ Pull requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests ( $ yarn run test ).

MIT: http://michaelhsu.mit-license.org