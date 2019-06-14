openbase logo
rps

react-progressbar-semicircle

by Thomas Bembridge
1.2.1 (see all)

Progress bar component in the shape of a semicircle

Readme

react-progressbar-semicircle

Progress bar component in the shape of a semicircle - Try it out!

NPM GZip Size

Install

npm install --save react-progressbar-semicircle

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react";

import SemiCircleProgressBar from "react-progressbar-semicircle";

class Example extends Component {
  render() {
    return <SemiCircleProgressBar percentage={33} showPercentValue />;
  }
}

SemiCircleProgressBarWithPercentValue

API

PropertyDescriptionTypeRequiredDefault
strokeColor of the progress barstringfalse#02B732 #02B732
strokeWidthWidth of the progress barnumberfalse10
backgroundBackground color for the progress barstringfalse#D0D0CE #D0D0CE
diameterDiameter of the semicirclenumberfalse200
orientationOrientation of the semicircle. Supports 'up' and 'down'stringfalse'up'
directionDirection of the progressbar. Supports 'left' and 'right'stringfalse'right'
percentagePercentage to be drawn on the bar. Number between 0 - 100numbertrue
showPercentValueShow percentage value as a number in the middle of semicirclebooleanfalsefalse

Demo

This repo comes with an example create-react-app under example/ that can be run locally to experiment with the component. This demo is also hosted here.

cd example
npm install
npm start

This will start the create-react-app dev server locally on port 3000 and open the demo app in your default browser.

Credit

This library is bootstrapped with the use of Create-React-Library CLI

License

MIT © ThomasBem

