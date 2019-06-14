Progress bar component in the shape of a semicircle - Try it out!
npm install --save react-progressbar-semicircle
import React, { Component } from "react";
import SemiCircleProgressBar from "react-progressbar-semicircle";
class Example extends Component {
render() {
return <SemiCircleProgressBar percentage={33} showPercentValue />;
}
}
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
|stroke
|Color of the progress bar
|string
|false
|
#02B732
|strokeWidth
|Width of the progress bar
|number
|false
10
|background
|Background color for the progress bar
|string
|false
|
#D0D0CE
|diameter
|Diameter of the semicircle
|number
|false
200
|orientation
|Orientation of the semicircle. Supports
'up' and
'down'
|string
|false
'up'
|direction
|Direction of the progressbar. Supports
'left' and
'right'
|string
|false
'right'
|percentage
|Percentage to be drawn on the bar. Number between 0 - 100
|number
|true
|showPercentValue
|Show percentage value as a number in the middle of semicircle
|boolean
|false
false
This repo comes with an example create-react-app under
example/ that can be run locally to experiment with the component. This demo is also hosted here.
cd example
npm install
npm start
This will start the create-react-app dev server locally on port 3000 and open the demo app in your default browser.
This library is bootstrapped with the use of Create-React-Library CLI
MIT © ThomasBem