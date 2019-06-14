Progress bar component in the shape of a semicircle - Try it out!

Install

npm install --save react-progressbar-semicircle

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import SemiCircleProgressBar from "react-progressbar-semicircle" ; class Example extends Component { render() { return < SemiCircleProgressBar percentage = {33} showPercentValue /> ; } }

API

Property Description Type Required Default stroke Color of the progress bar string false #02B732 strokeWidth Width of the progress bar number false 10 background Background color for the progress bar string false #D0D0CE diameter Diameter of the semicircle number false 200 orientation Orientation of the semicircle. Supports 'up' and 'down' string false 'up' direction Direction of the progressbar. Supports 'left' and 'right' string false 'right' percentage Percentage to be drawn on the bar. Number between 0 - 100 number true showPercentValue Show percentage value as a number in the middle of semicircle boolean false false

This repo comes with an example create-react-app under example/ that can be run locally to experiment with the component. This demo is also hosted here.

cd example npm install npm start

This will start the create-react-app dev server locally on port 3000 and open the demo app in your default browser.

Credit

This library is bootstrapped with the use of Create-React-Library CLI

License

MIT © ThomasBem