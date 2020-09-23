Basic progress bar in React.js.

Demo: http://abdennour.github.io/react-progressbar/

Usage

Simply require('react-progressbar') and pass in completed property as a number between 0 and 100.

You may additionally pass in a CSS color string for the color property.

var Progress = require ( 'react-progressbar' ); var component = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < Progress completed = {75} /> </ div > ); } });

it was "babelified" also , thus, the following syntax is supported :

import Progress from 'react-progressbar' ; class OtherComponent extends React . Component { render () { return ( < div > < Progress completed = {75} /> </ div > ) } }

