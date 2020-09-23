Basic progress bar in React.js.
Demo: http://abdennour.github.io/react-progressbar/
Simply
require('react-progressbar') and pass in
completed property as a number between 0 and 100.
You may additionally pass in a CSS color string for the
color property.
var Progress = require('react-progressbar');
var component = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<Progress completed={75} />
</div>
);
}
});
it was "babelified" also , thus, the following syntax is supported :
import Progress from 'react-progressbar';
class OtherComponent extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<div>
<Progress completed={75} />
</div>
)
}
}
If this project help you reduce time to develop, you can give me a cup of coffee 🍵 :)