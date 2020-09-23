openbase logo
rp

react-progressbar

by abdennour
15.4.1 (see all)

Basic progress bar in React.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.7K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Progress Bar

Readme

react-progressbar

Build Status Coverage Status Downloads

Basic progress bar in React.js.

Screenshot of progress bar

Demo: http://abdennour.github.io/react-progressbar/

Usage

Simply require('react-progressbar') and pass in completed property as a number between 0 and 100.

You may additionally pass in a CSS color string for the color property.


var Progress = require('react-progressbar');

var component = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <div>
        <Progress completed={75} />
      </div>
    );
  }
});

it was "babelified" also , thus, the following syntax is supported :


import Progress from 'react-progressbar';

class OtherComponent extends React.Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <div>
        <Progress completed={75} />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Donation

If this project help you reduce time to develop, you can give me a cup of coffee 🍵 :)

paypal

100
Nishant HandgePune4 Ratings0 Reviews
Competitive Programmer | Web Developer
8 months ago
LeeNain1 Rating0 Reviews
January 3, 2021
Great Documentation

Alternatives

@chakra-ui/progress⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
215K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress:hourglass: A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfp
react-fileupload-progressReact component of Input file and progress bar
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
react-block-uiEasy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rsp
react-sweet-progressA way to quickly add a progress bar to react app 🌈
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
