Progress component for React and React Native

Installation

yarn add react-progress-label npm install react-progress-label --save

Demo

https://swiftcarrot.dev/react-progress-label

Usage

<ProgressLabel progress={ 50 } startDegree={ 60 } progressWidth={ 8 } trackWidth={ 20 } trackBorderWidth={ 0 } trackBorderColor= "#0000ff" cornersWidth={ 4 } size={ 400 } fillColor= "black" trackColor= "red" progressColor= "green" />

React Native usage

We need to install react-native-svg first. The native version implements the same api as the web version.

import ProgressLabel from 'react-progress-label' ;

This project is inspired by kirualex/KAProgressLabel.

License

ISC