react-progress-label

by swiftcarrot
3.1.7 (see all)

Progress component for React and React Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

140

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-progress-label

npm Build Status codecov

Progress component for React and React Native

screenshot

Installation

yarn add react-progress-label
npm install react-progress-label --save

Demo

https://swiftcarrot.dev/react-progress-label

Usage

<ProgressLabel
  progress={50}
  startDegree={60}
  progressWidth={8}
  trackWidth={20}
  trackBorderWidth={0}
  trackBorderColor="#0000ff"
  cornersWidth={4}
  size={400}
  fillColor="black"
  trackColor="red"
  progressColor="green"
/>

React Native usage

We need to install react-native-svg first. The native version implements the same api as the web version.

import ProgressLabel from 'react-progress-label';

This project is inspired by kirualex/KAProgressLabel.

License

ISC

