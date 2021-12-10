Progress component for React and React Native
yarn add react-progress-label
npm install react-progress-label --save
https://swiftcarrot.dev/react-progress-label
<ProgressLabel
progress={50}
startDegree={60}
progressWidth={8}
trackWidth={20}
trackBorderWidth={0}
trackBorderColor="#0000ff"
cornersWidth={4}
size={400}
fillColor="black"
trackColor="red"
progressColor="green"
/>
We need to install react-native-svg first. The native version implements the same api as the web version.
import ProgressLabel from 'react-progress-label';
This project is inspired by kirualex/KAProgressLabel.
ISC