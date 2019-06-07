react-progress-button-for-images-uploader

Simple React component for a circular Progress Button.
npm install react-progress-button --save
import ProgressButton from 'react-progress-button'
const App = React.createClass({
getInitialState () {
return {
buttonState: ''
}
},
render () {
return (
<div>
<ProgressButton onClick={this.handleClick} state={this.state.buttonState}>
Go!
</ProgressButton>
</div>
)
},
handleClick () {
this.setState({buttonState: 'loading'})
// make asynchronous call
setTimeout(() => {
this.setState({buttonState: 'success'})
}, 3000)
}
})
If the function passed in via the
onClick prop return a Promise or if a promise
is passed as an argument of the
loading method,
the component will automatically transition to its success or error
states based on the outcome of the Promise without the need for
external manipulation of state using a ref.
import ProgressButton from 'react-progress-button'
const App = React.createClass({
render () {
return (
<div>
<ProgressButton onClick={this.handleClick}>
Go!
</ProgressButton>
</div>
)
},
handleClick() {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(resolve, 3000)
})
}
});
All props are optional. All props other than that will be passed to the top element.
true if you control the button state (by providing
props.state and
props.onClick).
false to let the button manage its state with Promises.
Namespace for CSS classes, default is
pb- i.e CSS classes are
pb-button.
Duration (ms) before going back to normal state when an error occurs, default is 1200
Duration (ms) before going back to normal state when an success occurs, default is 500
Function to call when the button is clicked; if it returns a Promise then the component will transition to the success/error state based on the outcome of the Promise
Function to call when going back to the normal state after an error
Function to call when going back to the normal state after a success
State of the button if you do not want to use the functions. Can be
'',
loading,
success,
error or
disabled.
Type of the button (can be 'submit' for example).
Id of the form to submit (useful if the button is not directly inside the form).
Whether click event should bubble when in loading state
Put the button in the loading state.
Put the button in the disabled state.
Put the button in the normal state.
Put the button in the success state. Call the callback or the onSuccess prop when going back to the normal state.
Put the button in the error state. Call the callback or the onError prop when going back to the normal state.
Look at react-progress-button.css for an idea on how to style this component.
If you are using webpack, you'll need to have
css-loader installed and include
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: "style!css"
}
in your webpack config. In your jsx file you can then import the CSS with
import "../node_modules/react-progress-button/react-progress-button.css"; although the path depends on how deeply nested your jsx is. If you wish to theme it yourself, copy the CSS to a convenient location and point the import path at the copy, which is part of your repo, unlike the original in
node_modules.
MIT