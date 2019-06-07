Simple React component for a circular Progress Button.

Install

npm install react-progress-button --save

Example

Controlled usage:

import ProgressButton from 'react-progress-button' const App = React.createClass({ getInitialState () { return { buttonState : '' } }, render () { return ( < div > < ProgressButton onClick = {this.handleClick} state = {this.state.buttonState} > Go! </ ProgressButton > </ div > ) }, handleClick () { this .setState({ buttonState : 'loading' }) setTimeout( () => { this .setState({ buttonState : 'success' }) }, 3000 ) } })

Source

Using Promises:

If the function passed in via the onClick prop return a Promise or if a promise is passed as an argument of the loading method, the component will automatically transition to its success or error states based on the outcome of the Promise without the need for external manipulation of state using a ref.

import ProgressButton from 'react-progress-button' const App = React.createClass({ render () { return ( < div > < ProgressButton onClick = {this.handleClick} > Go! </ ProgressButton > </ div > ) }, handleClick() { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { setTimeout(resolve, 3000 ) }) } });

Source

API

Props

All props are optional. All props other than that will be passed to the top element.

controlled

true if you control the button state (by providing props.state and props.onClick ). false to let the button manage its state with Promises.

classNamespace

Namespace for CSS classes, default is pb- i.e CSS classes are pb-button .

durationError

Duration (ms) before going back to normal state when an error occurs, default is 1200

durationSuccess

Duration (ms) before going back to normal state when an success occurs, default is 500

onClick

Function to call when the button is clicked; if it returns a Promise then the component will transition to the success/error state based on the outcome of the Promise

onError

Function to call when going back to the normal state after an error

onSuccess

Function to call when going back to the normal state after a success

state

State of the button if you do not want to use the functions. Can be '' , loading , success , error or disabled .

type

Type of the button (can be 'submit' for example).

form

Id of the form to submit (useful if the button is not directly inside the form).

shouldAllowClickOnLoading

Whether click event should bubble when in loading state

Methods

Put the button in the loading state.

Put the button in the disabled state.

Put the button in the normal state.

Put the button in the success state. Call the callback or the onSuccess prop when going back to the normal state.

Put the button in the error state. Call the callback or the onError prop when going back to the normal state.

Styles

Look at react-progress-button.css for an idea on how to style this component.

If you are using webpack, you'll need to have css-loader installed and include

{ test : /\.css$/, loader: "style!css" }

in your webpack config. In your jsx file you can then import the CSS with import "../node_modules/react-progress-button/react-progress-button.css"; although the path depends on how deeply nested your jsx is. If you wish to theme it yourself, copy the CSS to a convenient location and point the import path at the copy, which is part of your repo, unlike the original in node_modules .

License

MIT