Progress bar component for ReactJS.
npm install --save react-progress-bar-plus
bower install --save react-progress-bar-plus
const ProgressBar = require('react-progress-bar-plus');
<ProgressBar percent={10}/>
Webpack:
require('react-progress-bar-plus/lib/progress-bar.css');
Without Webpack:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-progress-bar-plus/lib/progress-bar.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-progress-bar-plus/dist/react-progress-bar-plus.css">
<script src="path/to/react-progress-bar-plus/dist/react-progress-bar-plus.js"></script>
const ProgressBar = window.ReactProgressBarPlus;
Example here
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|percent
|number
|-1
|Progress percent
|onTop
|bool
|false
|Progress bar will ontop & height 100%
|autoIncrement
|bool
|false
|if
true percent will auto increment
Math.random() + 1 - Math.random()% in
intervalTime ms.
|intervalTime
|number
|200
|Interval time for auto increment.
|spinner
|oneOf([false, 'left', 'right'])
|left
|Spinner position. Pass
false to hide spinner icon.
|className
|string
|Custom class
View demo or example folder.
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Minh Tran 2016.