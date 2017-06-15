openbase logo
rpb

react-progress-bar-plus

by Minh Tran
1.3.1 (see all)

Progress bar component for ReactJS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Progress Bar

Reviews

Readme

React Progress Bar Plus

Progress bar component for ReactJS.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save react-progress-bar-plus

Bower

bower install --save react-progress-bar-plus

Usage

JS

const ProgressBar = require('react-progress-bar-plus');

<ProgressBar percent={10}/>

CSS

Webpack:

require('react-progress-bar-plus/lib/progress-bar.css');

Without Webpack:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-progress-bar-plus/lib/progress-bar.css">

UMD

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-progress-bar-plus/dist/react-progress-bar-plus.css">
<script src="path/to/react-progress-bar-plus/dist/react-progress-bar-plus.js"></script>

const ProgressBar = window.ReactProgressBarPlus;

Example here

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
percentnumber-1Progress percent
onTopboolfalseProgress bar will ontop & height 100%
autoIncrementboolfalseif true percent will auto increment Math.random() + 1 - Math.random()% in intervalTime ms.
intervalTimenumber200Interval time for auto increment.
spinneroneOf([false, 'left', 'right'])leftSpinner position. Pass false to hide spinner icon.
classNamestringCustom class

Example

View demo or example folder.

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Minh Tran 2016.

