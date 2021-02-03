openbase logo
rp2

react-progress-2

by Ruslan P.
4.4.3 (see all)

ReactJS Progress 2

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

262

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Progress Bar

Readme

YouTube style progress bar for ReactJS

Demo

Installation

NPM

npm install react-progress-2

JSPM

jspm install npm:react-progress-2

Usage

Include react-progress-2/main.css to your project. With SystemJS CSS plugin you simply need to write this line:

import "react-progress-2/main.css!"

Include react-progress-2 and put it somewhere in the top-component, for example:

import React from "react";
import Progress from "react-progress-2";

var Layout = React.createClass({
    render: function() {
        return (
            <div className="layout">
                <Progress.Component/>
                {/* other components go here*/}
            </div>
        );
    }
});

Now, whenever you need to show an indicator, just call Progress#show, for example:

loadFeed: function() {
    Progress.show();
    // do your ajax thing.
},

onLoadFeedCallback: function() {
    Progress.hide();
    // render feed.
}

Please note, that show and hide calls are stacked, so after n-consecutive show calls, you need to do n hide calls to hide an indicator or you can use Progress.hideAll().

Styling

Option #1

.loader-60devs .loader-60devs-progress {
    background: #ff6f00;
}

Option #2

  <Progress.Component
    style={{background: 'orange'}}
    thumbStyle={{background: 'green'}} />

Examples

Examples

Contribution

Do the following steps if you have the willing to fix a bug or just add some features to react-progress-2

cd dev
npm install
jspm install
gulp watch
# change the world!

Authors and Contributors

Created in 2015 by Ruslan Prytula (@milworm).

