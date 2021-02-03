npm install react-progress-2
jspm install npm:react-progress-2
Include
react-progress-2/main.css to your project. With SystemJS CSS plugin you simply need to write this line:
import "react-progress-2/main.css!"
Include
react-progress-2 and put it somewhere in the top-component, for example:
import React from "react";
import Progress from "react-progress-2";
var Layout = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div className="layout">
<Progress.Component/>
{/* other components go here*/}
</div>
);
}
});
Now, whenever you need to show an indicator, just call
Progress#show, for example:
loadFeed: function() {
Progress.show();
// do your ajax thing.
},
onLoadFeedCallback: function() {
Progress.hide();
// render feed.
}
Please note, that
show and
hide calls are stacked, so after n-consecutive
show calls, you need to do n
hide calls to hide an indicator or you can use
Progress.hideAll().
.loader-60devs .loader-60devs-progress {
background: #ff6f00;
}
<Progress.Component
style={{background: 'orange'}}
thumbStyle={{background: 'green'}} />
Do the following steps if you have the willing to fix a bug or just add some features to
react-progress-2
cd dev
npm install
jspm install
gulp watch
# change the world!
Created in 2015 by Ruslan Prytula (@milworm).