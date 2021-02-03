YouTube style progress bar for ReactJS

Installation

NPM

npm install react-progress- 2

JSPM

jspm install npm :react-progress-2

Usage

Include react-progress-2/main.css to your project. With SystemJS CSS plugin you simply need to write this line:

import "react-progress-2/main.css!"

Include react-progress-2 and put it somewhere in the top-component, for example:

import React from "react" ; import Progress from "react-progress-2" ; var Layout = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div className = "layout" > < Progress.Component /> {/* other components go here*/} </ div > ); } });

Now, whenever you need to show an indicator, just call Progress#show , for example:

loadFeed: function ( ) { Progress.show(); }, onLoadFeedCallback : function ( ) { Progress.hide(); }

Please note, that show and hide calls are stacked, so after n-consecutive show calls, you need to do n hide calls to hide an indicator or you can use Progress.hideAll() .

Styling

Option #1

.loader-60devs .loader-60devs-progress { background : #ff6f00 ; }

Option #2

<Progress.Component style={{ background : 'orange' }} thumbStyle={{ background : 'green' }} />

Examples

Contribution

Do the following steps if you have the willing to fix a bug or just add some features to react-progress-2

cd dev npm install jspm install gulp watch

Authors and Contributors

Created in 2015 by Ruslan Prytula (@milworm).