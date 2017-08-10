The library allows you to process strings with regular expressions in ReactJS.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install react-process-string --save

Syntax

processString(options)(string);

Options should be an array of objects containing regex and fn fields. fn is a function that takes two arguments: key , to pass it to a react component and result — the result of regex executing.

Example usage

const processString = require ( 'react-process-string' ); class HelloWorld extends React . Component { render() { let config = [{ regex : /(http|https):\/\/(\S+)\.([a-z]{2,}?)(.*?)( |\,|$|\.)/gim , fn : ( key, result ) => < span key = {key} > < a target = "_blank" href = { `${ result [ 1 ]} : //${ result [ 2 ]} . ${ result [ 3 ]}${ result [ 4 ]}`}> {result[2]}.{result[3]}{result[4]} </ a > {result[5]} </ span > }, { regex : /(\S+)\.([a-z]{2,}?)(.*?)( |\,|$|\.)/gim , fn : ( key, result ) => < span key = {key} > < a target = "_blank" href = { ` http: //${ result [ 1 ]} . ${ result [ 2 ]}${ result [ 3 ]}`}> {result[1]}.{result[2]}{result[3]} </ a > {result[4]} </ span > }]; let stringWithLinks = "Watch this on youtube.com" ; let processed = processString(config)(stringWithLinks); return ( < div > Hello world! {processed} </ div > ); } }

On the user side, processed will contain clickable links.

Example №2

let users = ourStore.users; let stringWithUsername = "Hello @efog, how do you feel today?" ; let processed = processString([{ regex : /\@([a-z0-9_\-]+?)( |\,|$|\.)/gim , fn : ( key, result ) => { let username = result[ 1 ]; let foundUsers = users.filter( user => user.username === username); if (!foundUsers.length) return result[ 0 ]; return < a key = {key} href = { `/ user /${ username }`}> @{username} </ a > ; } }]);