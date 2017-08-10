The library allows you to process strings with regular expressions in ReactJS.
Via npm:
npm install react-process-string --save
processString(options)(string);
Options should be an array of objects containing
regex and
fn fields.
fn is a function that takes two arguments:
key, to pass it to a react component and
result — the result of regex executing.
const processString = require('react-process-string');
class HelloWorld extends React.Component {
render() {
let config = [{
regex: /(http|https):\/\/(\S+)\.([a-z]{2,}?)(.*?)( |\,|$|\.)/gim,
fn: (key, result) => <span key={key}>
<a target="_blank" href={`${result[1]}://${result[2]}.${result[3]}${result[4]}`}>{result[2]}.{result[3]}{result[4]}</a>{result[5]}
</span>
}, {
regex: /(\S+)\.([a-z]{2,}?)(.*?)( |\,|$|\.)/gim,
fn: (key, result) => <span key={key}>
<a target="_blank" href={`http://${result[1]}.${result[2]}${result[3]}`}>{result[1]}.{result[2]}{result[3]}</a>{result[4]}
</span>
}];
let stringWithLinks = "Watch this on youtube.com";
let processed = processString(config)(stringWithLinks);
return (
<div>Hello world! {processed}</div>
);
}
}
On the user side,
processed will contain clickable links.
let users = ourStore.users;
let stringWithUsername = "Hello @efog, how do you feel today?";
let processed = processString([{
regex: /\@([a-z0-9_\-]+?)( |\,|$|\.)/gim, //regex to match a username
fn: (key, result) => {
let username = result[1];
let foundUsers = users.filter(user => user.username === username);
if (!foundUsers.length)
return result[0]; //@username
return <a key={key} href={`/user/${username}`}>@{username}</a>;
}
}]);
This code allows us to make
@usernames clickable.